A research team from Pakistan and China has developed a self-powered robotic system for cleaning photovoltaic panels in water-scarce regions. The low-cost system uses commercially available, off-the-shelf components and costs approximately $64 to build. "The proposed approach was validated through a three-month field deployment in Bahawalpur, Pakistan, a high-soiling desert environment," the researchers said. "By directly coupling cleaning actions to recoverable energy losses and emphasizing affordability, autonomy, and field validation, this work advances a practical framework for PV maintenance ...

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