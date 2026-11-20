Swedish heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) manufacturer Swegon has unveiled Lambda Zero, a new packaged rooftop air-to-air heat pump designed for heating and cooling applications in large commercial buildings. "With capacities from 20 to 70 kW, nominal air flow 4.000 to 11.000 m3/h and five configurations, it brings natural refrigerant technology into a new generation of rooftop solutions," the company said in a statement. The system is available in cooling-only and heat pump configurations. It uses natural refrigerant R744 (CO2), with a global warming potential (GWP) of 1. According ...

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