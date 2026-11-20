

EQS Newswire / 20/11/2026 / 16:22 UTC+8

Judging from Futu market data, Hong Kong-listed catering sectors have staged a rally recently, with clear signs of valuation recovery. Brokers have also turned constructive on the sector. In a recent research note, Northeast Securities pointed out that following the rollback of food delivery subsidies, the industry is generally facing pressure from a high comparative base. Leading groups have demonstrated resilience in their same-store sales metrics. After half a year of valuation compression, sector valuations and market expectations are now at trough levels. The broker recommends focusing on industry leaders with organic growth engines and wide moats. Against this backdrop, DPC Dash Ltd - Domino's Pizza China (Hereafter referred to as "DPC Dash" or the "Company") released a voluntary announcement. In short, the announcement lays its cards on the table plainly. The professional trustee appointed under the Company's newly established trust acquired nearly 950,000 shares on the open market over four weeks, from 14th October to 10th November, at an average price of approximately HK$31.82. All shares purchased will be allocated to the incentive pool. In the early stage of a market recovery, management's willingness to top up the incentive pool with tangible shares sends an unambiguous signal of confidence to the market. But what deeper logic lies behind this move? 01 What Does the Trust Share Acquisition Entail? Share purchases via trust for incentive purposes are not uncommon among Hong Kong-listed consumer names. Looking back at market announcements in recent years, Auntea Jenny signed off on its H-share incentive scheme in November 2025. The filing confirmed that the company, as the settlor, entered into a trust deed under which the trustee would buy H-shares on-market. The maximum award limit was set at 5% of the total issued share capital, with funding sourced from the company's internal resources. Guoquan Food launched its H-share equity incentive scheme in July this year. Its reward shares may come from the company's treasury stock or existing H-shares purchased by the trustee on the secondary market, with vesting conditions directly tied to core operating profit. Xiao Noodles adopted an RSU plan approved in January this year under a pure buyback, zero-consideration structure. An independent trustee purchases H-shares on the secondary market and holds them in trust, to be transferred to grantees once vesting criteria are satisfied. These firms follow the same playbook: align the interests of employees, especially core staff, with those of shareholders. Talent is the lifeblood amid the fiercely competitive catering landscape. Without talent retention, the business cannot sustain its growth. DPC Dash's latest move builds on peers' established practices while introducing meaningful refinements. Where is the upgrade? Existing shareholders' biggest concern is dilution from new share issuances to fund awards, which eats into earnings per share as the share count expands. DPC Dash avoids this risk entirely by directing the trustee to buy shares on the open market with cash. Funds are deployed transparently, shares are channelled into the incentive pool, and the issued share capital remains unchanged. This structure reassures incumbent shareholders while giving the team upside incentives - a well-calibrated capital arrangement. Turning to an earlier event from late August: share awards were granted on 31 August at a closing price of HK$33.3. The trustee has since accumulated shares calmly near the HK$31 level in early November, locking in a low-cost base to reward the team for future growth. The announcement also spells out clear terms. The 275,420 awards granted to 15 recipients are subject to performance targets, set annually by the board and linked to the Company's overall operating performance. These are likely reserved for senior executives and core business leaders. The remaining 741,663 awards carry no performance hurdles, though the scheme imposes a fixed vesting schedule: equal annual vesting over four years. This acts as a time lock. Recipients of these non-performance-tied awards cannot sell immediately; they must stay with the Company for the full four-year vesting period. For DPC Dash, which is in an aggressive expansion phase into lower-tier cities, store managers and regional supervisors are frontline pioneers. Overly stringent profit KPIs could distort their operational decisions. The four-year lock-in encourages them to stick around and grow alongside new stores, serving as a straightforward yet effective golden handcuff. Overall, no new shares are issued. The incentive cost is absorbed via secondary market transactions. It is a favourable outcome for all parties: the Company incurs no structural downside, existing shareholders are protected from dilution, and employees gain meaningful upside. It is a carefully constructed three-way win. 02 The Backing for Incentives Lies in Its Rapidly Expanding Lower-Tier Growth Flywheel Granting awards takes courage, and that courage rests on solid fundamentals. Whether an equity incentive scheme carries real value hinges on whether the underlying business can generate organic cash flow. DPC Dash's latest financial results reflect robust momentum. As of 30 September 2026, the Company operated 1,634 stores across 87 cities. It added a net 319 outlets in the first three quarters alone and entered 27 new cities. Through newly opened, under-development and signed stores, the Company has fully locked in its full-year target of roughly 350 net new store additions. Such rapid expansion naturally fuels market concerns over indigestion. Yet the store-level payback cycle offers reassurance. In the first half of this year, the Company rolled out 93 new stores across 27 new cities (including 12 outlets opened at end-2025). These stores recorded average daily sales of RMB 28,230, with a weighted-average projected payback period of just 14.8 months. A payback within 18 months in the fiercely competitive catering sector underscores the highly replicable nature of its unit economics. In an earlier research note, CLSA pointed out that DPC Dash's smaller existing store base versus peers translates into substantial long-term store expansion potential. Its estimates put the Company's addressable store count at 3,572 across tier-1 and tier-2 cities, painting a promising medium-to-long-term growth outlook. Ambitious projections aside, thousands of stores can only be built step by step with people on the ground. Against this backdrop, the rationale behind the cash-backed incentive programme falls neatly into place. What powers the expansion flywheel? Systems form the foundation, while people serve as the decisive driver. Without frontline teams grinding away and driving store profitability, even the most compelling forecasts remain theoretical. Aligning incentives tightly ensures team members' upside moves in lockstep with corporate growth - and this is what brings the whole strategy to life. 03 Conclusion For catering businesses seeking to weather economic cycles, the keys are retaining talent and building a replicable operating model. Valuations for catering chains in public markets are shifting away from sentiment-driven pricing toward fundamentals and the quality of organic earnings. At its core, DPC Dash's share-buying and incentive grant move represents deliberate expectation management. By acquiring shares at lower levels and revamping its incentive framework, the Company builds its competitive moat brick by brick. The market still prices the stock below some street target prices for now, but investors will eventually catch on. Once new stores climb the ramp-up curve and the same-store profit engine fires steadily, value realization in public markets will only be a matter of time. Long-term capital consistently seeks this kind of tangible organic growth. Once fundamentals are solid, the Company simply waits for market sentiment to turn. Quality businesses will eventually receive their due recognition. 20/11/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News .

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