DJ Official List Notice

Financial Conduct Authority (-) Official List Notice 20-Nov-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 20/11/2026, 08:00 The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from the time and date of this notice:- Security Description Listing ISIN Category Issuer Name: Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank Preference Share Linked Notes due 22/11/2032; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1,000 each and integral Debt and multiples of GBP1.00 in excess thereof up to and including debt-like XS3441467647 -- GBP1,999) securities Issuer Name: Chetwood Funding 2026-1 PLC Class A Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 27/09/2058; Debt and fully paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each and debt-like XS3544732590 -- higher integral multiples of GBP1,000) securities Class C Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 27/09/2058; Debt and fully paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each and debt-like XS3544732756 -- higher integral multiples of GBP1,000) securities Class D Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 27/09/2058; Debt and fully paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each and debt-like XS3544732830 -- higher integral multiples of GBP1,000) securities Class E Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 27/09/2058; Debt and fully paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each and debt-like XS3544733051 -- higher integral multiples of GBP1,000) securities Class X Notes due 27/09/2058; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and denominations of GBP100,000 each and higher integral multiples debt-like XS3544733135 -- of GBP1,000) securities Class B Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 27/09/2058; Debt and fully paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each and debt-like XS3544732673 -- higher integral multiples of GBP1,000) securities Issuer Name: HSBC Bank PLC Notes linked to UKSED3P Investments Limited Preference Shares Securitised Series 3668 due 22/11/2032; fully paid; (Represented by notes derivatives XS3494025136 -- to bearer of GBP1 each) Notes linked to UKSED3P Investments Limited Preference Shares Securitised Series 3671 due 22/11/2032; fully paid; (Represented by notes derivatives XS3494025219 -- to bearer of GBP1 each) Notes linked to UKSED3P Investments Limited Preference Shares Securitised Series 3669 due 22/11/2032; fully paid; (Represented by notes derivatives XS3494025300 -- to bearer of GBP1 each) Notes linked to UKSED3P Investments Limited Preference Shares Securitised Series 3670 due 22/11/2032; fully paid; (Represented by notes derivatives XS3494025482 -- to bearer of GBP1 each) Notes linked to UKSED3P Investments Limited Preference Shares Securitised Series 3667 due 22/11/2032; fully paid; (Represented by notes derivatives XS3494025565 -- to bearer of GBP1 each) Issuer Name: BARCLAYS BANK PLC Securities due 19/11/2031; fully paid; (Represented by Securitised securities to bearer of GBP1,000 each) derivatives XS3539098270 -- Securities due 20/11/2030; fully paid; (Represented by Securitised securities to bearer of GBP1,000 each) derivatives XS3539120629 -- Issuer Name: Natwest Markets Plc 4.725% Notes due 20/11/2029; fully paid; (Represented by notes Debt and to bearer of HKD1,000,000 each) debt-like XS3576639895 -- securities

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Market Oversight at the FCA on 020 7066 8352.

Notes SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their dealing notice. --Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. †Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its markets.

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Category Code: NOT TIDM: - LEI Code: 2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 Sequence No.: 450270 EQS News ID: 2438936 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 20, 2026 03:00 ET (08:00 GMT)