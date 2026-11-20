Sailun Group Attends COP31, Showcasing Green Practices Driven by Technological Innovation

ANTALYA, Türkiye, Nov. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 31st Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP31) was held in Antalya, Türkiye, from November 9 to 20. As a representative of the green transformation of the rubber and tire industry, Sailun Group was invited to attend the conference, where Chairwoman Yanhua Liu shared the company's innovative practices and achievements in climate action and sustainable development.

Guided by its ESG principles, Sailun Group continues to leverage technological innovation to explore low-carbon development pathways across the entire life cycle of rubber tires, delivering practical and scalable solutions. Liu noted that Sailun originated from Qingdao University of Science and Technology, and that technological innovation and sustainability have been embedded in its corporate DNA since its founding.

After more than a decade of R&D, Sailun pioneered Eco Point3 Tires, achieving green, low-carbon, and sustainable development throughout the product life cycle, from raw material selection and manufacturing to product use. The technology also enhances three key performance attributes-wet handling, low rolling resistance, and wear resistance-overcoming the century-old "Magic Triangle" challenge in the tire industry while significantly reducing energy consumption and carbon emissions.

Liu emphasized that sustainability gives a new meaning to a "good tire": safer for drivers, more resource-efficient, and more environmentally friendly. Through technological innovation, Sailun is contributing practical solutions from the rubber industry to global climate action.

As a member of the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) and the World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD), Sailun actively participates in global climate initiatives. Sailun currently holds an AA rating in the MSCI ESG Ratings, placing it among the leading companies in the global tire industry. It is also the first tire company in China to have its science-based emissions reduction targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), leveraging technological innovation to accelerate the green and low-carbon transformation of the global tire industry.

With its global footprint, Sailun is evolving from a participant to an explorer and driver of global climate action. Liu stated that Sailun will continue to focus on customer needs and leverage advanced technologies and quality services to provide safe, comfortable, and energy-efficient products and services to customers worldwide.

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