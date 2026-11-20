Janus Henderson EUR Short Duration Income Active Core UCITS ETF - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 20
|Janus Henderson EUR Short Duration Income Active Core UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|19.11.26
|IE000CCQKON9
|2,981,396.00
|EUR
|0
|30,811,650.94
|10.3346
|Janus Henderson EUR Short Duration Income Active Core UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|19.11.26
|IE000I8CR2Q4
|31,379.00
|EUR
|0
|311,769.94
|9.9356
|Janus Henderson EUR Short Duration Income Active Core UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|19.11.26
|IE0002P9KZW1
|39,997.00
|GBP
|0
|402,754.23
|10.0696
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