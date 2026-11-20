Mexico's installed solar capacity is expected to increase from 13.7 GW in 2025 to 43.8 GW by 2035, according to the latest report on the Mexican electricity market by research and consultancy firm GlobalData. The firm forecasts that renewables will account for 42.3% of the country's total installed power capacity by 2035, up from 22.9% in 2025. The latest projection represents an upward revision of 6 GW from GlobalData's December 2025 forecast, which put Mexico's installed solar capacity at 37.8 GW by 2035. The Mexico Power Market Trends and Analysis by Capacity, Generation, Transmission, ...

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