DJ Amundi Global Space Technologies UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Global Space Technologies UCITS ETF Acc (SP4C) Amundi Global Space Technologies UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 20-Nov-2026 / 09:05 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Global Space Technologies UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 19-Nov-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 4.1278 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 273992 CODE: SP4C ISIN: IE000RUMHLK6 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: IE000RUMHLK6 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SP4C LEI Code: 213800PJ2M7QWIW24555 Sequence No.: 450297 EQS News ID: 2439272 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 20, 2026 03:06 ET (08:06 GMT)