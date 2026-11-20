DJ Amundi FTSE MIB UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi FTSE MIB UCITS ETF Dist (MIBX) Amundi FTSE MIB UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 20-Nov-2026 / 09:06 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi FTSE MIB UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 19-Nov-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 51.0647 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 13430719 CODE: MIBX ISIN: FR0010010827 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0010010827 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MIBX LEI Code: 9695002FSEZUF6ULGK48 Sequence No.: 450332 EQS News ID: 2439342 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 20, 2026 03:07 ET (08:07 GMT)