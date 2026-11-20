DJ Amundi US Treasury Bond Long Dated UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi US Treasury Bond Long Dated UCITS ETF Dist (U10G) Amundi US Treasury Bond Long Dated UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 20-Nov-2026 / 09:07 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi US Treasury Bond Long Dated UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 19-Nov-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 97.2825 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2758781 CODE: U10G ISIN: LU1407890620 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1407890620 Category Code: NAV TIDM: U10G LEI Code: 54930004AN8PBHT1TQ35 Sequence No.: 450365 EQS News ID: 2439410 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 20, 2026 03:08 ET (08:08 GMT)