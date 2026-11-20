Reykjavík, November 20, 2026 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq:NDAQ) announces that trading in the shares of Blue Lagoon Corp. (Bláa Lónið hf.) will commence today on the Nasdaq Iceland Main Market (Ticker: BLUE). Blue Lagoon Corp. is a Mid-Cap company within the Consumer Discretionary sector. It is the 39th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic and Baltic markets* in 2026.

Blue Lagoon Corp. is a leading Icelandic company in wellness and experiential tourism. It specialises in operating, developing and marketing world-class destinations built on design, quality, decades of experience and the distinctive character of Icelandic nature. Its portfolio includes the Blue Lagoon, The Retreat, Silica Hotel, Highland Base Kerlingarfjöll and Laugarvatn Fontana, as well as Blue Lagoon Skin Science. The company also holds stakes in a number of high-quality destinations around Iceland and has signed an agreement to acquire Arctic Adventures, one of Iceland's foremost experience and adventure tourism companies.

"The listing is an important milestone on the journey we are on; strengthening our core business, developing experiences across Iceland and positioning Iceland as one of the world's leading wellness destinations," said Sigríður Margrét Oddsdóttir, CEO of Blue Lagoon Corp. "We are grateful to our staff, who have brought us here, and to our shareholders for their trust."

"We are delighted to welcome Blue Lagoon Corp. to the Main Market of Nasdaq Iceland and congratulate the company on its listing," said Magnus Hardarson, President of Nasdaq Iceland. "Blue Lagoon Corp. is one of Iceland's most internationally recognized companies and has built a strong global brand. Its addition to the Main Market is also important for the Icelandic equity market and gives investors access to a part of the Icelandic economy that has not previously been represented on the market. We look forward to supporting Blue Lagoon Corp. as a listed company."

*Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm as well as Nasdaq Baltic.

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