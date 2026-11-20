Chinese solar module manufacturer JinkoSolar has announced that it has achieved a power conversion efficiency of 35.24% for a perovskite-silicon tandem solar cell. The company said the result was certified by the Shanghai Institute of Microsystem and Information Technology of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS). JinkoSolar previously achieved an efficiency of 34.82% with the same cell configuration. "This efficiency breakthrough was made possible by multiple core technological innovations, including selective passivation technology for textured silicon surfaces in N-type TOPCon, a perovskite ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...