BERLIN, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LEVEL8 has announced a 20% Black Friday discount on its carry-ons on Amazon.de from November 19 to November 30, 2026. Grace suits travelers who need a laptop, passport, or charger within reach without opening the case; Luminous suits those who want a light, quiet case that fits in anywhere.





Which Carry-On Fits Your Trip?

The difference of them lies in where each case spends its engineering. Grace invests in access and capacity - a front compartment keeps essentials reachable, and an expansion zipper adds room on the way home. Luminous invests in a lighter build, better structure, and quiet wheels. Choose the Grace if you keep reaching into the bag; choose the Luminous for two-day trips where repacking is a chore.

Grace: Front Access and Expandable Packing

The 20-inch Grace measures 55.5 × 37 × 25 cm and weighs 4.1 kg. Its front compartment holds a 15.6-inch laptop, a tablet, and documents without opening the main side. A zipper expands capacity from 36 to 42 liters. Smooth 360° spinner wheels, an ABS + PC shell with reinforced corners, an adjustable handle, and a TSA-recognized lock complete the package, in five colors with a two-year warranty.





Luminous: Lighter, Quieter, Better Organized

The 20-inch Luminous measures 54 × 37 × 23.5 cm and weighs 3.5 kg, with a 40-liter interior split into two lined compartments and three organizers. Three layers of German BAYER polycarbonate keep it light, and the Micro-Diamond texture hides minor marks. Dual-bearing 360° wheels run quietly at around 45 dB (SGS-certified); a four-stage aluminum handle and a three-digit TSA lock round it out. The trade: no front compartment, but a lighter, quieter, already-sorted case.





The Black Friday Window





Both carry-ons are 20% off on Amazon.de from November 19 through November 30, 2026, Cyber Monday included. LEVEL8 has built luggage since 2008 and holds eighteen international design awards, Red Dot, iF, and IDEA among them. Pricing and stock move during the event, so check the listing first.

Contact Person: Jade.wang

Email: jade.wang@level8cases.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

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