Summary of the first nine months 2026 (January to September)

Net sales increased 32 per cent to EUR 66.863 (50.631) million. Organically, net sales grew by 7 per cent.

EBITA increased 37 per cent to EUR 11.817 (8.611) million.

The EBITA margin was 18 (17) per cent.

Operating profit increased 25 per cent to EUR 8.348 (6.684) million.

Earnings per share amounted to EUR 0.12 (0.11).

One new company was consolidated during the reporting period (Brainware Solutions).

Agreements to acquire three new companies were signed during the reporting period, of which two (PGS, MP Multipack) have been consolidated into the group as of 1 October 2026 and one remains subject to closing conditions (Digitaltest Group).

ARENIT Industrie SE SDRs were listed on NASDAQ First North Premier Growth Market on March 17th, 2026.

Summary of the third quarter 2026 (July to September)

Net sales increased 1 per cent to EUR 21.306 (21.072) million. Organically, net sales declined by 12 per cent.

EBITA increased 3 per cent to EUR 4.122 (4.013) million.

The EBITA margin was 19 (19) per cent.

Operating profit decreased 13 per cent to EUR 3.225 (3.727) million.

Earnings per share amounted to EUR 0.06 (0.06).

Agreements to acquire three new companies were signed during the reporting period.

Please see the report and the accompanying presentation for more information.

The presentation of the report takes place on Friday, November 20th at 10:00 CET. To participate in the webcast, please use the link below. Via the webcast you will be able to ask written questions.

https://events.inderes.com/arenit-industrie/q3-report-2026

For further information, contact:

Dr. Stefan Niemeier, Co-CEO ARENIT

Tel: +49 40 645347-16

E-mail: stefan.niemeier@arenit.de

Dr. Nils Schlag, Co-CEO ARENIT

Tel: +49 211 41741945-0

E-mail: nils.schlag@arenit.de

About ARENIT Industrie SE

ARENIT is a German industrial group, headquartered in Hamburg. ARENIT acquires and develops small and medium-sized industrial businesses in the German-speaking DACH region. With a decentralized group structure, ARENIT enables its subsidiaries to retain significant autonomy in day-to-day operations, while benefiting from the Group's strategic guidance, networks, financial discipline, and access to capital. This model has allowed ARENIT to build a diversified portfolio across multiple sectors within the DACH region, positioning the Group as a preferred partner for business owners seeking a long-term, value-oriented succession solution for their company.

Today, the Group comprises thirteen operating companies with eleven portfolio companies headquartered in Germany and two in Switzerland. ARENIT's group companies are divided into two business areas: (i) Devices and Industrial Solutions, and (ii) Precision Manufacturing.

FNCA Sweden AB is the Certified Adviser of the company.

This information is information that ARENIT Industrie SE is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 07:00 CEST on 20 November 2026.