Saniona (OMX: SANION), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on neurological and psychiatric disorders, today announces the appointment of Carrie Cook as Chief Business Officer, CBO. Ms. Cook is an accomplished business development leader with over 25 years of global business development experience across large pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. She will lead global business development, partnering and alliance management as Saniona advances SAN2668 and SAN2465 toward the clinic.

"We are very pleased to welcome Carrie Cook to Saniona," said Thomas Feldthus, CEO of Saniona. "Out-licensing helps fund the development of our own pipeline, and our ambition is to partner at least one internally developed asset in the near to medium term. Carrie Cook's track record of establishing strategic licensing and collaboration agreements with both global pharma and biotech partners will help us deliver on that strategy."

"Saniona has built a premier ion channel discovery engine, validated by established partnerships with Jazz Pharmaceuticals and Acadia Pharmaceuticals," said Carrie Cook, CBO of Saniona. "With two proprietary, potentially best-in-class neurology programs nearing Phase 1 trials, Saniona is at an exciting stage in its development, and I look forward to working with Thomas and the team to maximize the potential of these programs."

Ms. Cook most recently served as Chief Business Officer of Sitryx, where she led and closed a licensing agreement with Boehringer Ingelheim valued at more than USD 500 million.

Previously, Ms. Cook served as Chief Business Officer of Cerevance, a neuroscience biotechnology company, where she led portfolio strategy, business development and alliance management. While at Cerevance, she executed a research collaboration and license agreement with Merck & Co with a total deal value of more than USD 1.1 billion. Earlier in her career, she held business development and commercial roles at CANbridge Pharmaceuticals, Takeda, Merck KGaA through EMD Serono and Merck Serono, Novartis and Baxter.

Carrie Cook holds an MBA from INSEAD and a B.A. in Biotechnology from Duke University. She will join Saniona's executive leadership team and report to the CEO.

About Saniona

Saniona is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, and delivering innovative treatments for neurological and psychiatric disorders. The company's internal pipeline includes SAN2668 for pediatric epilepsy syndromes and SAN2465 for major depressive disorder. Saniona has established strategic collaborations with leading pharmaceutical companies, including Jazz Pharmaceuticals, which holds global rights to SAN2355 for epilepsy, Acadia Pharmaceuticals, which holds worldwide rights to ACP-711 for essential tremor, and with Medix, which holds rights to tesofensine for obesity in Mexico, and Argentina. Saniona's ion channel discovery platform is further validated through research collaborations with Boehringer Ingelheim, Cephagenix and AstronauTx, which holds worldwide rights to ATX0926. Headquartered in Copenhagen, Saniona is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market.

For more information, visit www.saniona.com.

For more information, please contact

Johnny Stilou, CFO, +45 21227227; johnny.stilou@saniona.com