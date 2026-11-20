Clar Global AB (publ)'s interim report January-September 2026 is now available on Clar Global AB (publ)'s website www.clar.co.

Financial summary

Income for the quarter was SEK 430 million, +12% Y-o-Y, and pro forma income YTD SEK 1 156 million, +22% Y-o-Y.

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was SEK 90 million and pro forma Adjusted EBITDA YTD SEK 186 million (PF EBITDA SEK 151 million, reported EBITDA SEK 124 million).

Operating cash flow for the quarter was SEK 83 million.

Net interest-bearing debt stands at SEK 482 million (SEK 761 million long-term interest-bearing liabilities including a SEK 100 million convertible instrument and a SEK 156 million vendor loan note, SEK 16 million short-term interest bearing liabilities, against cash and cash equivalents of SEK 294 million)

Both financial covenants related to the bond loan are comfortably met: Net Leverage Ratio 1.54 (threshold: <3.50) and Interest Coverage Ratio 5.92 (threshold: >3.00).

For further information, please contact:

Per Granstrand, CEO

ir@clar.co

About Clar

Clar is an international fintech company that has been building global infrastructure for credit brokage since 2017. The company connects millions of consumers with banks and financial institutions and operates in markets across Europe, Latin America and Asia. By combining technology, data and strong local brands, Clar works to create a more transparent and efficient credit market.

This information is information that Clar Global is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-11-20 08:00 CET.