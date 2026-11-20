Business highlights in Q3 2026

In August the Company announced that the European Patent Office (EPO) has granted two new patents - one covering the treatment of pain and one covering an immediate-release oral formulation, adding further patent protection for its lead drug candidate pudafensine in Europe

In September the Company announced the appointment of Annette Säfholm, PhD, as Chief Operating Officer (COO) and a member of the management team. She will support the CEO in ongoing business development, partnering and strategic discussions, while contributing to key operational activities across the company.

Business highlights after this reporting period

In October the Company announced final dosing of the last planned patient in its Phase IIa clinical proof-of-concept study evaluating pudafensine in women suffering from the genital pain condition vulvodynia.

In November the Company announced the resolution to carry out a directed issue of 5,913,170 new shares, each with one warrant, to Klockhuset Investment AB raising gross proceeds of approximately DKK 8.2 million (EUR 1.1 million) before transaction costs. The subscription price is SEK 2.05 per share. Together with existing cash, the proceeds are expected to fund operations into 2028.

Financial Highlights

Third Quarter (2026-07-01 - 2026-09-30) Net revenue were KDKK 0 (0) Operating loss, EBIT was KDKK -8,508 (-4,319) Earnings per share before and after dilution was DKK -0.12 (-0.06) Cash: KDKK 14,172 (26,245) Solidity: 0% (88%)

First Nine Months (2026-01-01 - 2026-09-30) Net revenues were TDKK 0 (0) Operating loss, EBIT was TDKK -29,439 (-10,815) Earnings per share before and after dilution was DKK -0.43 (-0.16)

Solidity: equity divided by assets.

The Board of Directors have decided that interim reports will be published in English only.

Link to the full report

https://www.initiatorpharma.com/en/investors/reports-and-presentations/

For additional information about Initiator Pharma, please contact:

Claus Elsborg Olesen, CEO

Telephone: +45 6126 0035

E-mail: ceo@initiatorpharma.com

About Initiator Pharma

Initiator Pharma A/S is a Danish clinical-stage pharma company developing innovative drugs targeting key unmet medical needs within women's health, sexual dysfunction and neuropathic pain. The company's pipeline consists of one clinical-stage asset, pudafensine, and one preclinical asset, IP2016.

Initiator Pharma has reported positive, statistically significant and clinically relevant efficacy results for pudafensine in a Phase 2b clinical trial involving 130 patients with moderate to severe organic erectile dysfunction. Pudafensine is also being evaluated in an ongoing Phase 2a proof-of-concept study in vulvodynia, a chronic pain condition estimated to affect approximately 10 percent of women and for which no approved treatments are currently available. In addition, pudafensine has demonstrated efficacy in preclinical models relevant to female sexual dysfunction, supporting its potential in other areas of women's health.



Initiator Pharma is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker: INIT). Redeye Nordic Growth AB is the company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit www.initiatorpharma.com.