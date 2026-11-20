During Jul-Sep 2026, the Group's revenue mix continued to shift, with stronger technology access fees and service fees more than offsetting the decline in traditional royalty revenue. Total revenue increased by 28% compared with Jul-Sep 2025. For Jan-Sep 2026, total revenue increased by 9%, driven by growth in technology access fees and service fees, partly offset by lower royalty revenue.

At the same time, the Group's cost base decreased across both periods. Personnel costs were lower than in the corresponding periods of 2025, which included redundancy costs arising from the Group's restructuring program. Other operating expenses also declined, primarily due to a one-off reversal of an office restoration provision of SEK 4,937k. The operational efficiency and cost-optimisation measures implemented during 2025 continued to benefit the Jan-Sep 2026 results.

Reported EBITDA increased by 1,360% for Jul-Sep 2026 and by 189% for Jan-Sep 2026, while profit for the period increased by 385% and 843%, respectively. Excluding the one-off reversal of the office restoration provision of SEK 4,937k, EBITDA amounted to SEK 18,641k for Jul-Sep 2026 and SEK 45,046k for Jan-Sep 2026.

(Thousands SEK) Jul-Sep 26 Jul-Sep 25 % movement Jan-Sep 26 Jan-Sep 25 % movement Revenue 51,659 40,293 ? 28% 136,612 125,120 ? 9% EBITDA 23,578 1,615 ? 1,360% 49,983 17,284 ? 189% Operating income/(loss) 16,843 (5,302) ? 418% 29,050 (2,577) ? 1,227% Profit/(loss) for the period 15,133 (5,305) ? 385% 27,538 (3,708) ? 843% Total assets 139,049 79,362 ? 75% 139,049 79,362 ? 75% Net assets 73,694 37,320 ? 97% 73,694 37,320 ? 97% Profit per share, SEK 0.05 (0.02) ? 350% 0.09 (0.01) ? 1,000% Total number of shares 297,020,539 297,020,539 - 297,020,539 297,020,539 - Average number of shares 297,020,539 297,020,539 - 297,020,539 293,588,418 ? 1%

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS DURING THE THIRD QUARTER OF 2026

During the third quarter of 2026, the Group entered into a new lease agreement for an office in Taiwan, recognising right-of-use assets and corresponding lease liabilities of SEK 12,186k each. The new premises will replace an existing office whose lease was extended until December 2026. Under the extension agreement, the lessor waived all premises reinstatement and restoration obligations, resulting in the reversal of an office restoration provision of SEK 4,937k.

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS AFTER THE END OF THE PERIOD

On 21 October 2026, EMB Mission Bound AB (publ) entered into an agreement to acquire 51% of Cyprus-based Cleverpath Holdings Limited ("MegaBet Plus") from Dennis Ang. Completion is subject to approval from the Cyprus National Betting Authority and is expected during the first quarter of 2027. The preliminary consideration of EUR 4.1 million (approximately MSEK 45.6), subject to customary adjustments, comprises EUR 3.0 million for the equity interest and EUR 1.1 million for rights to the Class A and Class B NBA bonds. Settlement will be through a promissory note to be set off against newly issued Company shares, at a subscription price corresponding to the volume-weighted average price of the Company's shares over the 30-day period immediately preceding the closing date. The seller also holds a put option requiring the Company to acquire a further 39% for EUR 2,668,422, exercisable 12-15 months after completion. Settlement may be in cash, Company shares or both, subject to the Company's legal and regulatory capacity. In connection with the transaction, the Company advanced an initial EUR 150,000 under the loan agreement to MegaBet Plus. The loan agreement allowed a further advance of EUR 150,000 at MegaBet Plus's request and subject to the Company's approval. The Company subsequently advanced the second tranche, bringing the total amount advanced under the loan agreement to EUR 300,000. The loan matures on 21 April 2027 and may be extended by the Company.

A WORD FROM THE CEO

Dear Shareholders,

The third quarter of 2026 marks a further step forward in the strategic transition we began in 2025. In Q1, we reported early evidence that our operational changes and focus on technology partnerships were improving performance. In Q2, growth in technology access and service fees offset the decline in traditional royalty revenue. Q3 builds on that progress, with these activities now driving overall revenue growth and further improving profitability.

Revenue for the quarter reached SEK 51.7 million, up 28% from the corresponding period last year and 11% from Q2. This follows quarterly revenue of SEK 38.6 million in Q1 and SEK 46.4 million in Q2, demonstrating the commercial progress made during the year. Revenue for the first nine months rose 9% to SEK 136.6 million, following a broadly unchanged first half.

The changing composition of our revenue remains central to this development. Technology access fees increased by 132% year on year to SEK 15.3 million in Q3, while service fees grew by 69% to SEK 32.6 million. Together, these activities accounted for about 93% of quarterly revenue, more than offsetting the continued decline in royalties. Growth reflected a new customer gaining access to selected components of our proprietary technology, along with new service engagements and expanded scope of work with existing customers.

These results support the direction described in our previous reports: developing EMB Mission Bound as a technology partner with deeper involvement in customers' platforms and operations. Our focus remains on converting initial engagements into lasting relationships across technology development, integration, maintenance and support. We recognise technology access fees when we grant access, so their timing can influence quarterly performance; continued growth in our service business remains an important part of building a more resilient revenue base.

Reported EBITDA reached SEK 23.6 million, up from SEK 14.5 million in Q2, while profit increased to SEK 15.1 million from SEK 7.3 million. Profit for the first nine months amounted to SEK 27.5 million, compared with a loss of SEK 3.7 million in the corresponding period of 2025.

These results include a one-off benefit of SEK 4.9 million from the reversal of an office restoration provision following the landlord's waiver of the related obligations. The year-on-year cost comparison also benefits from the absence of restructuring charges incurred in 2025. While our earlier efficiency measures continue to support performance, underlying personnel costs have increased as we expand our team. Maintaining discipline as we invest in the capacity to serve customers remains essential.

Our financial position strengthened further, with cash of SEK 24.0 million and net assets of SEK 73.7 million at the end of September. Operating cash flow for the first nine months increased by 38% to SEK 35.9 million. However, quarterly operating cash flow of SEK 7.5 million was below both Q2 and the corresponding quarter last year, reflecting working-capital outflows, particularly increased receivables.

After the reporting period, we entered into an agreement to acquire a 51% stake in Cyprus-based Cleverpath Holdings Limited, known as MegaBet Plus. The transaction has preliminary consideration of EUR 4.1 million, to be settled through the issue of EMB shares as described in this report. Completion remains subject to approval from the Cyprus National Betting Authority and is expected in the first quarter of 2027. This is a significant development for the Group, and careful execution and capital discipline will be essential as the transaction progresses.

Looking ahead, our priorities remain consistent with those set out earlier this year: commercialising our proprietary technology, expanding our customer base and deepening relationships with existing partners. We will continue to develop our platform and AI-enabled capabilities while maintaining close attention to costs, working capital and the quality of earnings. Progress across the first three quarters gives us greater confidence in our direction and reinforces the importance of disciplined execution.

On behalf of the Board and leadership team, I would like to thank our employees, partners and shareholders for their continued commitment and support.

Stockholm, 20 November 2026

Chi Ho Li

CEO

FUTURE REPORTING DATES

Q4 2026 - Mar 19, 2027

Annual Report 2026 - April 23, 2027

AGM - May 14, 2027

Q1 2027 - May 21, 2027

All financial reports are published on the company's website, www.embplc.com.

For more information

EMB Mission Bound AB (publ)

Chi Ho Li

CEO

michael@embplc.com

The Company's Certified Advisor

Corpura Fondkommission AB

About the Company

Founded in 2019 and formerly known as LL Lucky Games, EMB Mission Bound is pioneering a new era of connected entertainment. Focused on the gaming industry, we aim to connect businesses, their customers, and the excitement of play in innovative and transformative ways. The company is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the ticker symbol EMB. For more information, please visit: www.embplc.com

This information is information that EMB Mission Bound AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-11-20 10:02 CET.