







BANGKOK, THAILAND, Nov 20, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - A great drink begins with great taste. But when that drink also brings an element of fun to every sip, it becomes something more memorable. This is the idea behind Mogu Mogu, a Thai-born beverage that combines distinctive fruit flavors with generous chunks of chewy nata de coco, creating an experience that can be both sipped and chewed.Behind the brand is Sappe Public Company Limited (SAPPE), a Thai beverage innovator with a passion for developing delicious and distinctive flavors. Drawing on its expertise in beverage formulation, SAPPE created Mogu Mogu in 2001, pioneering the concept of the Snackable Drink, which the company identifies as the world's first innovation of its kind.From its beginnings in Thailand, Mogu Mogu has grown into one of SAPPE's flagship brands and played a significant role in the company's international expansion. Today, SAPPE's products reach consumers in more than 100 countries worldwide through over one million points of sale.Great Taste Comes First, with a Playful TwistAt the heart of Mogu Mogu is SAPPE's expertise in creating beverages with delicious, distinctive, and memorable flavors. This has long been one of the company's key strengths in product innovation.SAPPE places strong emphasis on developing unique formulations and flavor profiles that stand out from the very first taste. This expertise has enabled Mogu Mogu to offer a diverse range of fruit flavors, each with its own distinctive character.But SAPPE wanted to create more than a delicious drink. It saw an opportunity to introduce an entirely new experience by incorporating generous chunks of nata de coco into the beverage.The result was a combination of delicious fruit flavors and a satisfying chewy texture, bringing refreshment and enjoyment together in a single bottle. This distinctive experience became the defining characteristic that sets Mogu Mogu apart from conventional beverages.Even the name Mogu Mogu evokes the playful experience of chewing, reflecting the enjoyment the brand aims to deliver.When Great Taste and Fun Cross BordersCreating a delicious and distinctive beverage is only the beginning. Encouraging consumers from different countries to try something unfamiliar and choose it again is one of the greatest challenges in building a global brand.For Mogu Mogu, its distinctive flavors, combined with the playful and unexpected experience of chewing, have become powerful strengths. Consumers can discover what makes the product different from their very first sip.Originating in Thailand, Mogu Mogu expanded into international markets and became one of SAPPE's key brands. The company continues to develop flavors and products that respond to different consumer preferences across markets while working closely with business partners to expand distribution.Mogu Mogu's journey reflects the philosophy of SAPPE, which began as a small beverage company in Thailand but believed from the outset that innovation was the key to differentiation and competitive opportunity.Rather than following existing conventions, SAPPE set out to create something genuinely new, focusing on the value it could deliver to consumers through exceptional taste and distinctive drinking experiences. This commitment helped transform a Thai innovation into a recognizable brand in international markets.More Than a Chewy Drink, a Brand Built on ExperienceMore than two decades after its launch, Mogu Mogu continues to maintain its distinctive identity by combining delicious fruit flavors with the playful experience of chewing generous chunks of nata de coco. The brand also continues to develop new products and flavors in response to evolving consumer preferences.For SAPPE, the story of Mogu Mogu demonstrates that successful innovation is not driven by novelty alone. It begins with quality and great taste that consumers genuinely enjoy, combined with creativity that delivers a differentiated experience.The novelty of a drink you can chew may inspire consumers to try Mogu Mogu for the first time. But it is the memorable taste that gives them a reason to come back for more.About SAPPESappe Public Company Limited (SAPPE) is a leading Thai beverage innovator and the creator of the world's first Snackable Drink through its iconic global brand, Mogu Mogu. With products reaching consumers in over 100 countries across Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and beyond, SAPPE is committed to creating innovative beverages that respond to evolving consumer lifestyles.SAPPE's diverse portfolio includes Mogu Mogu, the pioneering fruit juice drink with chewy nata de coco; Sappe Aloe Vera, a refreshing fruit juice drink featuring large aloe vera pieces; and Sappe Beauti, a functional beverage line focused on health and wellness.Headquartered in Bangkok and listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET: SAPPE), the company is driven by innovation, deep consumer insights, and a commitment to sustainability. Guided by its mission, "We better people's lives through our innovative spirit," SAPPE continues to bring distinctive beverage experiences to consumers worldwide.For more information, visit www.sappe.com.Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/sappeplaygroundInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/mogumogu_global/Line: https://shop.line.me/@sappeonlineShopee: https://shopee.co.th/sappe.officialEmail: corpcom@sappe.comSappe PCL [SET: SAPPE, SAPPE/F, SAPPE-R] https://www.sappe.com/en/Source: SAPPECopyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.