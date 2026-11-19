Updates Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2026 Outlook

DUBLIN, Calif., Nov. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ross Stores, Inc. (Nasdaq: ROST) today reported financial results for the 13-week quarter ended October 31, 2026.

Highlights:

Total sales for the third quarter of fiscal 2026 increased a robust 12% versus last year, with comparable store sales up a strong 8%, primarily driven by customer traffic.

Third quarter operating margin of 12.3% increased 70 basis points compared to last year, above the Company's plan of 11.7% to 12.0%.

Earnings per share for the third quarter of $1.91 exceeded our guidance of $1.75 to $1.83.

During the quarter, opened 51 new stores, including 41 Ross and 10 dd's DISCOUNTS, completing 2026 store opening plan of 115 new locations.

Jim Conroy, Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are extremely pleased with our third quarter sales and earnings growth, particularly given the more challenging comparisons we faced. Results exceeded our expectations as our marketing initiatives continue to attract more customers while our compelling combination of great brands at exceptional values and an enhanced store experience continued to resonate. As a result, customer traffic remained the primary driver of our comparable store sales growth. We are encouraged by the broad-based strength of our results and the continued positive response from customers to our brands, values, and shopping experience."

Third Quarter and First Nine Months Results

Sales for the third quarter increased 12% to $6.3 billion, up from $5.6 billion in 2025. Comparable store sales rose a strong 8% for the quarter on top of a 7% gain last year. Net income was $606 million versus $512 million last year, while earnings per share were $1.91 compared to $1.58 per share in the prior year period.

For the first nine months of fiscal 2026, sales grew 15% to $18.5 billion, up from $16.1 billion in 2025. Comparable store sales for the nine-month period were up 11%. Net income was $2.1 billion versus $1.5 billion last year, while earnings per share were $6.59 compared to $4.61 per share in the prior year period.

Results for the first nine months of 2026 include approximately $253 million of IEEPA tariff refunds recognized in the second quarter, which benefited earnings per share by approximately $0.60.

Update on Shareholder Payouts

During the 2026 third quarter, a total of 1.4 million shares of common stock were repurchased for an aggregate price of $319 million under the Company's two-year $2.55 billion authorization approved by its Board of Directors in March 2026. The Company remains on track to buy back a total of $1.275 billion in common stock during fiscal 2026.

In addition, the Company's Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.445 per common share, payable on December 31, 2026 to stockholders of record as of December 8, 2026.

Fiscal 2026 Guidance

Mr. Conroy commented, "Looking ahead to the holiday season, we are excited about the opportunities in front of us and confident in the plans we have in place for the remainder of the year. For the fourth quarter, we are maintaining our outlook for comparable store sales growth of 4% to 5%, on top of last year's strong 9% gain. Earnings per share are expected to be in the range of $2.16 to $2.25 or growth of 8% to 13%."

Mr. Conroy continued, "Based on our year-to-date results and our updated fourth quarter guidance, we are increasing our 2026 fiscal year earnings per share projections to be in the range of $8.75 to $8.84. As a reminder, our full year guidance includes an approximate $0.60 earnings per share benefit from IEEPA tariff refunds recognized in the second quarter."

Mr. Conroy concluded, "The market share gains we have achieved reinforce our confidence in the opportunities ahead, and we believe we are well positioned to continue strengthening our competitive position and driving sustainable, profitable growth over the long term."

The Company will host a conference call on Thursday, November 19, 2026 at 4:15 p.m. Eastern time to provide additional details concerning its third quarter results and management's outlook for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2026. A real-time audio webcast of the conference call will be available in the Investors section of the Company's website, located at www.rossstores.com. An audio playback will be available at 201-612-7415, PIN #13763498 until 8:00 p.m. Eastern time on November 27, 2026, as well as on the Company's website.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release and the related conference call remarks contain forward-looking statements regarding, without limitation, projected sales, costs and earnings, planned new store growth, capital expenditures, liquidity and other matters. These forward-looking statements reflect our then-current beliefs, plans, and estimates with respect to future events and our projected financial performance, operations, and competitive position, and they are subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause our actual results to differ materially from management's current expectations. The words "plan," "expect," "target," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "forecast," "projected," "guidance," "outlook," "looking ahead," and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Risk factors for Ross Dress for Less® ("Ross") and dd's DISCOUNTS® include without limitation, risk from adverse changes in the macroeconomic environment, government regulations and policies, geopolitical conditions and conflicts, and financial and credit markets; increased costs of fuel and other consumer necessities, continuing inflation, and other external economic trends and events may have significant negative effects on consumer confidence, shopping behavior, and spending, and also on our costs; tariff increases (or threats of increases) and other changes and uncertainty in U.S. trade or tax policy regarding apparel, home-related merchandise, shoes, and other goods we sell that are produced in other countries; competitive pressures and the pace of change in the retailing industry; unexpected changes in the level of consumer spending or preferences; adverse or unseasonable weather may affect shopping patterns and consumer demand for seasonal apparel and other merchandise, and may result in temporary store closures and disruptions in deliveries of merchandise to our stores; our dependence on the market availability, quantity, and quality of attractive brand name merchandise at desirable discounts, and on the ability of our buyers to source and purchase merchandise to enable us to offer customers a wide assortment of merchandise at competitive prices; our need to expand in existing markets and enter new geographic markets in order to achieve growth; our need to obtain acceptable new store sites with favorable consumer demographics in order to achieve growth; our need to continually attract, train, and retain associates with the retail talent necessary to execute our off-price retail strategies, as well as labor shortages, increased turnover, or increased labor costs; our need to effectively manage our inventories, markdowns, and inventory shortage in order to achieve our planned gross margins; information or data security breaches, including cyberattacks on our transaction processing and computer information systems including malware intrusion, ransomware, data exfiltration, identity theft, threats enabled by artificial intelligence and other types of cybersecurity threats, could result in theft or unauthorized disclosure of our confidential and valuable business information or credit card and other customer information, and could disrupt our operations, damage our reputation, increase our costs, and create significant legal exposure; disruptions in our supply chain or in our information systems could impact our ability to process sales and to deliver product to our stores in a timely and cost-effective manner; risks associated with importing and selling merchandise produced in other countries; damage to our corporate reputation or brands; a natural or man-made disaster in a region where we have a concentration of stores, offices, or a distribution center; consumer problems or legal issues involving the quality, safety, or authenticity of products we sell could harm our reputation, result in lost sales, and/or increase our costs; an adverse outcome in various legal, regulatory, or tax matters could damage our reputation or brand and increase our costs. Other risk factors are set forth in our SEC filings including the Form 10-K for fiscal 2025 and fiscal 2026 Form 8-Ks and 10-Qs on file with the SEC. The factors underlying our forecasts and plans are dynamic and subject to change. As a result, any forecasts or forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are given and do not necessarily reflect our outlook at any other point in time. We disclaim any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements.

About Ross Stores, Inc.

Ross Stores, Inc. is an S&P 500, Fortune 500, and Nasdaq 100 (ROST) company headquartered in Dublin, California, with fiscal 2025 revenues of $22.8 billion. Currently, the Company operates Ross Dress for Less® ("Ross"), the largest off-price apparel and home fashion chain in the United States with 1,993 locations in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico. Ross offers first-quality, in-season, brand name and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions for the entire family at savings of 20% to 60% off department and specialty store regular prices every day. The Company also operates 384 dd's DISCOUNTS® stores in 24 states that feature a more moderately-priced assortment of first-quality, in-season apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions for the entire family at savings of 20% to 70% off moderate department and discount store regular prices every day. Additional information is available at www.rossstores.com.

Ross Stores, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings



















































Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended ($000, except stores and per share data, unaudited)



October 31, 2026

November 1, 2025

October 31, 2026

November 1, 2025



















Sales



$ 6,255,954

$ 5,600,946

$ 18,531,316

$ 16,115,069



















Costs and Expenses



















Cost of goods sold



4,460,469

4,032,446

12,836,273

11,615,979

Selling, general and administrative



1,028,698

920,002

3,020,612

2,605,848























Operating income



766,787

648,498

2,674,431

1,893,242























Interest income, net



(35,331)

(33,900)

(99,924)

(100,655) Earnings before taxes



802,118

682,398

2,774,355

1,993,897 Provision for taxes on earnings



195,797

170,463

666,771

494,718 Net earnings



$ 606,321

$ 511,935

$ 2,107,584

$ 1,499,179



















Earnings per share



















Basic



$ 1.92

$ 1.59

$ 6.63

$ 4.64

Diluted



$ 1.91

$ 1.58

$ 6.59

$ 4.61







































Weighted-average shares outstanding (000)



















Basic



316,410

321,270

317,685

323,049

Diluted



318,256

323,297

319,653

325,054







































Store count at end of period



2,377

2,273

2,377

2,273





















Ross Stores, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets































($000, unaudited)

October 31, 2026

November 1, 2025

Assets

























Current Assets











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 4,179,980

$ 4,061,173



Accounts receivable

204,180

203,891



Merchandise inventory

3,540,194

3,128,971



Prepaid expenses and other

278,755

235,617





Total current assets

8,203,109

7,629,652

















Property and equipment, net

4,430,672

3,987,247

Operating lease assets

3,720,425

3,498,077

Other long-term assets

299,335

299,990

Total assets

$ 16,653,541

$ 15,414,966

















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

























Current Liabilities











Accounts payable

$ 2,857,050

$ 2,645,234



Accrued expenses and other

775,116

689,539



Current operating lease liabilities

758,747

723,512



Accrued payroll and benefits

559,829

438,989



Income taxes payable

-

23,080



Current portion of long-term debt

241,574

499,432





Total current liabilities

5,192,316

5,019,786

















Long-term debt

777,264

1,017,540

Non-current operating lease liabilities

3,140,651

2,948,105

Other long-term liabilities

294,430

295,257

Deferred income taxes

328,789

250,276

















Commitments and contingencies

























Stockholders' Equity

6,920,091

5,884,002

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 16,653,541

$ 15,414,966

















Ross Stores, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows































Nine Months Ended ($000, unaudited)

October 31, 2026

November 1, 2025 Cash Flows From Operating Activities







Net earnings

$ 2,107,584

$ 1,499,179 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities:









Depreciation and amortization

416,300

374,524

Stock-based compensation

150,820

128,182

Deferred income taxes

67,362

63,236

Change in assets and liabilities:











Merchandise inventory

(909,224)

(684,458)



Other current assets

(46,125)

(75,708)



Accounts payable

452,396

537,559



Other current liabilities

212,856

72,256



Income taxes

(72,569)

(11,270)



Operating lease assets and liabilities, net

3,851

780



Other long-term, net

(698)

885



Net cash provided by operating activities

2,382,553

1,905,165













Cash Flows From Investing Activities







Additions to property and equipment

(767,649)

(618,366)



Net cash used in investing activities

(767,649)

(618,366)













Cash Flows From Financing Activities







Issuance of common stock related to stock plans

20,154

18,910 Treasury stock purchased

(153,628)

(79,878) Repurchase of common stock

(956,250)

(787,521) Excise tax paid on repurchase of common stock

(9,496)

(9,443) Dividends paid

(428,242)

(397,194) Payment of long-term debt

(500,000)

(700,000)



Net cash used in financing activities

(2,027,462)

(1,955,126)













Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash and cash equivalents

(412,558)

(668,327)









Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash and cash equivalents:











Beginning of period

4,661,973

4,796,462



End of period

$ 4,249,415

$ 4,128,135













Reconciliations:









Cash and cash equivalents

$ 4,179,980

$ 4,061,173

Restricted cash and cash equivalents included in prepaid expenses and other

21,525

17,410

Restricted cash and cash equivalents included in other long-term assets

47,910

49,552 Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash and cash equivalents

$ 4,249,415

$ 4,128,135













Supplemental Cash Flow Disclosures







Interest paid

$ 37,491

$ 55,778 Income taxes paid, net

$ 671,978

$ 442,751

















Contacts: William W. Sheehan II Connie Kao

Executive Vice President, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

Chief Financial Officer (925) 965-4668

(925) 965-4150 [email protected]

SOURCE Ross Stores, Inc.