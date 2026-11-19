Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. VI to Voluntarily Delist from Nasdaq

ROCKVILLE, Md., Nov. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. VI (Nasdaq: IPFX) ("Inflection Point"), a special purpose acquisition company led by the management team of Inflection Point Asset Management, today announced that, upon closing (the "Closing") of its pending business combination (the "Business Combination") with Quantum Space, LLC (the "Company" or "Quantum Space"), a company developing the next generation of advanced maneuverable spacecraft for national security and commercial missions, Inflection Point intends to voluntarily delist its ordinary shares, warrants, and units from The Nasdaq Stock Market ("Nasdaq.") The combined company plans to list its common stock on the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE") and its warrants on NYSE American, subject to NYSE and NYSE American approval.

Until the Closing, Inflection Point's ordinary shares and warrants will continue to trade on Nasdaq under the ticker symbols "IPFX" and "IPFXW," respectively. Inflection Point's units will continue to trade on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "IPFXU" until the domestication of Inflection Point as a Delaware corporation prior to the Closing. The delisting from Nasdaq and the listings on the NYSE and NYSE American are each subject to the Closing and the satisfaction of all applicable listing requirements.

Upon the Closing, the combined company will be renamed "Quantum Space, Inc." (f/k/a IPFX PubCo, Inc.). Quantum Space's Class A-1 common stock is expected to begin trading on the NYSE under the ticker symbol "QSPC." Its warrants are expected to begin trading under the ticker symbol "QSPC WS" on NYSE American. The Business Combination is expected to close on November 23, 2026, and trading is expected to commence on or about November 24, 2026. In connection with the Closing and the expected listings on the NYSE and NYSE American, Nasdaq intends to halt trading of Inflection Point's securities after market close on November 20, 2026, and the last day of trading of Inflection Point's securities on Nasdaq is expected to be on or about that date.

As previously announced, Inflection Point has called an Extraordinary General Meeting (the "Extraordinary General Meeting") of its shareholders to be held at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on November 20, 2026, at the offices of White & Case LLP, 1221 Avenue of the Americas, New York, NY 10020, and virtually via live webcast at https://www.cstproxy.com/inflectionpointacquisitionVI/2026. Shareholders of record of Inflection Point as of October 26, 2026 (the "Record Date") are entitled to vote on proposals to approve the Business Combination and the other proposals described in the definitive proxy statement/prospectus (the "Proxy Statement") included in the registration statement on Form S-4 (File No. 333-299286) (the "Registration Statement"), which the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") declared effective on October 28, 2026. The Proxy Statement with respect to the Business Combination, together with a proxy card for voting, has been mailed to Inflection Point's shareholders. Final voting results will be disclosed in a Current Report on Form 8-K to be filed with the SEC following the Extraordinary General Meeting.

About Quantum Space

?Quantum Space is building the next generation of advanced maneuverable spacecraft for national security, civil, and commercial space operations. Its highly maneuverable spacecraft are being designed to address the needs of national security and commercial operators. With patented propulsion, extended on-orbit endurance, and modular flexibility, these platforms are being engineered to outmaneuver legacy satellites and operate dynamically across diverse mission sets. For more information, visit www.quantumspaceinc.com.

About Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. VI

?Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. VI is a special purpose acquisition company whose business purpose is to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Inflection Point is led by an experienced SPAC sponsor team that seeks to identify, take public, and scale high-impact and strategically important technology companies. The sponsor team's prior transactions include Intuitive Machines (Nasdaq: LUNR) and USA Rare Earth (Nasdaq: USAR).

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains certain statements that are not historical facts but may be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27(a) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and Section 21(e) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "should," "would," "plan," "predict," "potential," "seem," "seek," "future," "outlook" or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology or expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future events, the proposed business combination (the "Business Combination") by and among Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. VI ("Inflection Point"), Quantum Space, and the other parties thereto, the estimated or anticipated future results and benefits of the combined company ("New Quantum Space") following the Business Combination, including the likelihood and ability of Quantum Space and Inflection Point to successfully consummate the Business Combination, future opportunities for New Quantum Space, the expected timing of the Closing, the planned delisting of Inflection Point's securities from Nasdaq, the planned listing of New Quantum Space's securities on the NYSE and other statements that are not historical facts. These statements are based on the current expectations of the management of Inflection Point and/or Quantum Space and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of Inflection Point and Quantum Space. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties regarding Quantum Space's business and the Business Combination and actual results may differ materially. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of any definitive agreements with respect to the Business Combination; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Inflection Point, Quantum Space, the combined company or others following the announcement of the Business Combination and any definitive agreements with respect thereto; the inability to complete the Business Combination due to the failure to obtain shareholder approval, to obtain financing to complete the Business Combination or other conditions to closing; changes to the proposed structure of the Business Combination that may be required or appropriate as a result of applicable laws or regulations or as a condition to obtaining regulatory approval of the Business Combination; the ability of New Quantum Space to meet NYSE listing standards following the consummation of the Business Combination, and the risk that the NYSE does not approve the listing of New Quantum Space's securities; the risk that the Business Combination disrupts current plans and operations of Quantum Space as a result of the announcement and consummation of the Business Combination; the inability of Quantum Space to successfully complete development of its flagship vehicle, Ranger, which is currently in development and has not been manufactured, operated or sold to date, or for it to meet Quantum Space's design standards, including its intended fuel capacity, having a refuelable and modular architecture, and operational life of up to 15 years; the ability of New Quantum Space to recognize the anticipated benefits of the Business Combination, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, the ability of New Quantum Space to grow and manage growth profitably, maintain relationships with customers and suppliers and retain its management and key employees; costs related to the Business Combination; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the possibility that Quantum Space or the combined company may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; the amount of redemption requests made by Inflection Point shareholders; unsatisfactory safety performance of Quantum Space's satellite systems or security incidents at Quantum Space's facilities; failure of the market for satellites to achieve the growth potential Quantum Space expects; any delayed launches, launch failures, failure of Quantum Space's satellites to reach their planned orbital locations and significant increases in the costs related to launches of satellites; the handling, production and disposition of potentially explosive and ignitable energetic materials and other dangerous chemicals in Quantum Space's operations; failure of Quantum Space's products to operate in the expected manner or defects in its products; counterparty risks on contracts entered into with Quantum Space's customers and failure of Quantum Space's prime contractors to maintain their relationships with their counterparties and fulfill their contractual obligations; failure to successfully defend against protests from other bidders for government contracts; changes in the funding levels of various governmental entities with which Quantum Space does business; and other risks and uncertainties discussed in documents of Inflection Point and/or Quantum Space filed, or to be filed, with the SEC. The foregoing list of risk factors is not exhaustive. There may be additional risks that Inflection Point and Quantum Space presently do not know or that Inflection Point and Quantum Space currently believe are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements provide Inflection Point's and Quantum Space's expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this communication. Inflection Point and Quantum Space anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause their assessments to change. However, while Inflection Point and Quantum Space may elect to update these forward-looking statements in the future, Inflection Point and Quantum Space specifically disclaim any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Inflection Point's or Quantum Space's assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this communication. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements. Nothing herein should be regarded as a representation by any person that the forward-looking statements set forth herein will be achieved or results of such forward-looking statements will be achieved.

Additional Information

The Business Combination will be submitted to shareholders of Inflection Point for their consideration. In connection with the Business Combination, IPFX PubCo, Inc., Inflection Point and Quantum Space as co-registrants, filed the Registration Statement with the SEC, which includes the Proxy Statement and certain other related documents, which serves as both the proxy statement to be distributed to shareholders of Inflection Point in connection with its solicitation for proxies for the vote by its shareholders in connection with the Business Combination and other matters to be described in the Registration Statement, as well as the prospectus relating to the offer and sale of the securities to be issued to securityholders of Inflection Point and equity holders of Quantum Space in connection with the completion of the Business Combination. The Registration Statement was declared effective by the SEC on October 28, 2026, and Inflection Point has mailed a definitive proxy statement/prospectus and other relevant documents to its shareholders as of the Record Date established for voting on the Business Combination. This communication is not a substitute for the Registration Statement, the Proxy Statement or any other document that Inflection Point has sent or will send to its shareholders in connection with the Business Combination.

INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS ARE ADVISED TO READ THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT, THE PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS AND ANY OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS FILED WITH THE SEC CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR ENTIRETY BECAUSE THEY CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE BUSINESS COMBINATION AND THE PARTIES TO THE BUSINESS COMBINATION.

Investors and security holders will be able to obtain copies of these documents and other documents filed with the SEC free of charge at www.sec.gov. The definitive proxy statement/prospectus has been mailed to shareholders of Inflection Point as of the Record Date. Shareholders of Inflection Point will also be able to obtain copies of the definitive proxy statement/prospectus without charge, by directing a request to: Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. VI, 1680 Michigan Avenue, Suite 700 #1031, Miami Beach, FL 33139, or to Alliance Advisors, LLC, Inflection Point's proxy solicitor, by calling 1-855-206-2037 or emailing [email protected] . The contents of any website referenced in this communication are not incorporated into this communication.

Participants in the Solicitation

Inflection Point and its directors, executive officers, and other members of management, and consultants, under SEC rules, may be deemed participants in the solicitation of proxies from Inflection Point's shareholders with respect to the Business Combination. Information about Inflection Point's directors and executive officers and a description of their interests in Inflection Point and in the Business Combination is contained in the sections of the Registration Statement entitled "Beneficial Ownership of Securities," "The Business Combination Proposal - Interests of Certain Inflection Point Persons in the Business Combination," and "Certain Relationships and Related Person Transactions", which is available free of charge at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Additional information regarding the interests of participants in the proxy solicitation and their direct and indirect interests is contained in the Registration Statement and the proxy statement/prospectus.

Quantum Space, its directors, executive officers, other members of management, and employees, under SEC rules, may be deemed participants in the solicitation of proxies of Inflection Point's shareholders in connection with the Business Combination. A list of the names of such directors and executive officers and information regarding their interests in the Business Combination is included in the Registration Statement, in the sections entitled "Executive and Director Compensation of Quantum Space - Interests of Quantum Space's Directors and Executive Officers in the Business Combination" and "Management of the Company Following the Business Combination," which is available. free of charge at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

No Offer or Solicitation

This communication is for informational purposes only and is not (i) an offer to purchase, nor a solicitation of an offer to sell, subscribe for or buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale, issuance or transfer of securities in any jurisdiction in contravention of applicable law nor (ii) the solicitation of any vote in any jurisdiction pursuant to the Business Combination or otherwise. This communication is not, and under no circumstances is to be construed as, a prospectus, an advertisement or a public offering of the securities described herein in the United States or any other jurisdiction. No offer of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act or exemptions therefrom. No securities commission or securities regulatory authority in the United States or any other jurisdiction has in any way passed upon the merits of the Business Combination or the accuracy or adequacy of this communication.

SOURCE Quantum Space