LAKEWOOD, Colo., Nov. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) today announced results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended September 30, 2026 and provided its outlook for fiscal 2027.
Highlights for Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2026 Compared to Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2025
- Net sales increased 3.4% to $347.5 million;
- Daily average comparable store sales increased 2.5%, and 6.7% on a two-year basis;
- Net income was $11.3 million, with diluted earnings per share of $0.48; and
- Opened three new stores.
Highlights for Fiscal 2026 Compared to Fiscal 2025
- Net sales increased 1.8% to $1.36 billion;
- Daily average comparable store sales increased 1.5%, and increased 8.8% on a two-year basis;
- 23rd consecutive year of positive comparable store sales growth;
- Net income increased 1.5% to $47.1 million, with diluted earnings per share of $2.03;
- Adjusted EBITDA increased 0.5% to $98.4 million; and
- Opened seven new stores and relocated/remodeled two stores.
"In fiscal 2026, we delivered our 23rd consecutive year of positive comparable store sales growth, a record sustained across many economic cycles that reflects the durability of our differentiated model. We finished the year with momentum, as daily average comparable store sales growth increased sequentially in each of the last two quarters, reaching 2.5% in the fourth quarter. We are pleased with these results given the challenging retail environment," said Kemper Isely, Co-President. "Fiscal 2026 marked the first year of our strategy to accelerate our new store unit growth rate, during which we opened seven stores and entered our 22nd state. During the year, we also enhanced our e-commerce capabilities, providing customers with additional convenient ways to shop with us."
Mr. Isely continued, "We remain focused on consistently delivering high-quality natural and organic products, everyday value through our Always AffordableSM pricing strategy, and the convenience of our smaller-store format. With significant expansion opportunities in new and existing markets, a target of 4% to 5% annual unit growth and enduring consumer demand for health and wellness, we believe we are well positioned to drive long-term growth and value for our stockholders."
In addition to presenting the financial results of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. and its subsidiaries (collectively, the Company) in conformity with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the Company is also presenting EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, which are non-GAAP financial measures. The reconciliation from GAAP to these non-GAAP financial measures is provided at the end of this earnings release.
Operating Results - Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2026 Compared to Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2025
Net sales during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026 increased $11.4 million, or 3.4%, to $347.5 million compared to the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, due to a $4.6 million increase in comparable store sales and an $8.0 million increase in new store sales, partially offset by a $1.2 million decrease in net sales related to closed stores. Daily average comparable store sales increased 2.5% in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026, comprised of a 3.1% increase in daily average transaction size and a 0.5% decrease in daily average transaction count.
Gross profit during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026 increased $2.6 million, or 2.7%, to $101.7 million compared to $99.0 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025. Gross profit reflects earnings after product and store occupancy costs. Gross margin during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026 was 29.2% compared to 29.5% in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025. The decrease in gross margin of 21 basis points was driven by lower product margin primarily due to higher merchandise inventory shrink and freight costs, partially offset by store occupancy cost leverage.
Store expenses during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026 increased 2.8% to $74.5 million. Store expenses as a percentage of net sales during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026 were 21.4% compared to 21.6% during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025. The decrease was primarily driven by expense management.
Administrative expenses during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026 increased 3.7% to $11.3 million. Administrative expenses as a percentage of net sales were 3.2% for each of the fourth quarters of fiscal 2026 and 2025.
Pre-opening expenses during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026 were $0.7 million compared to $0.2 million during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025.
Operating income for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026 was $15.2 million compared to $15.5 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025. Operating margin for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026 was 4.4% compared to 4.6% in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025.
Net income for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026 was $11.3 million, or $0.48 diluted earnings per share, compared to net income of $11.8 million, or $0.51 diluted earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025.
Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026 was $24.9 million compared to $24.4 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025.
Operating Results - Fiscal 2026 Compared to Fiscal 2025
Net sales during fiscal 2026 increased $24.4 million, or 1.8%, to $1.36 billion compared to fiscal 2025, due to a $16.0 million increase in comparable store sales and a $14.6 million increase in new store sales, partially offset by a $6.2 million decrease in net sales related to closed stores. Daily average comparable store sales increased 1.5% in fiscal 2026, comprised of a 2.1% increase in daily average transaction size and a 0.6% decrease in daily average transaction count.
Gross profit during fiscal 2026 increased $3.1 million, or 0.8%, to $401.0 million compared to $397.9 million in fiscal 2025. Gross profit reflects earnings after product and store occupancy costs. Gross margin decreased to 29.6% during fiscal 2026 compared to 29.9% in fiscal 2025. The decrease in gross margin of 31 basis points was driven by lower product margin primarily due to higher merchandise inventory shrink.
Store expenses during fiscal 2026 increased 0.3% to $291.3 million. Store expenses as a percentage of net sales during fiscal 2026 were 21.5% compared to 21.8% during fiscal 2025. The decrease was primarily driven by expense management.
Administrative expenses during fiscal 2026 decreased 1.4% to $43.7 million, primarily driven by the business interruption insurance recovery gain of $2.0 million and lower compensation expenses, partially offset by higher technology expenses. Administrative expenses as a percentage of net sales were 3.2% during fiscal 2026 compared to 3.3% in fiscal 2025.
Pre-opening expenses during fiscal 2026 were $3.0 million compared to $1.0 million during fiscal 2025.
Operating income for fiscal 2026 was $62.9 million compared to $62.0 million in fiscal 2025. Operating margin for fiscal 2026 was 4.6% compared to 4.7% in fiscal 2025.
Net income for fiscal 2026 was $47.1 million, or $2.03 diluted earnings per share, compared to net income of $46.4 million, or $2.00 diluted earnings per share, for fiscal 2025.
Adjusted EBITDA for fiscal 2026 was $98.4 million compared to $97.9 million in fiscal 2025.
Balance Sheet and Cash Flow
As of September 30, 2026, the Company had $32.1 million in cash and cash equivalents and no outstanding borrowings on its $70.0 million revolving credit facility.
During fiscal 2026, the Company generated $87.4 million in cash from operations and invested $53.5 million in net capital expenditures, primarily for new and relocated/remodeled stores and real property acquisitions.
Dividend Announcement
Today, the Company announced the declaration of a quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per common share. The dividend will be paid on December 9, 2026, to stockholders of record at the close of business on November 30, 2026.
Growth and Development
During the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026, the Company opened three new stores. The Company ended the fourth quarter with 175 stores in 22 states. During fiscal 2026 the Company opened seven new stores.
Fiscal 2027 Outlook
The Company is introducing its fiscal 2027 outlook:
Fiscal 2027
Outlook
Number of new stores
7 to 9
Number of relocations/remodels
2 to 4
Daily average comparable store sales growth
2.0% to 3.0%
Diluted earnings per share
$2.03 to $2.10
Capital expenditures (in millions)
$55 to $60
Earnings Conference Call
The Company will host a conference call today at 2:30 p.m. Mountain Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss this earnings release. The dial-in number is 1-888-347-6606 (US) or 1-412-902-4289 (International). The conference ID is "Natural Grocers Q4 FY 2026 Earnings Call." A simultaneous audio webcast will be available at http://Investors.NaturalGrocers.com and archived for a minimum of 20 days.
About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage
Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products and dietary supplements. The grocery products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial flavors, preservatives, or sweeteners (as defined in its standards), synthetic colors, or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products, and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, clean and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based nutrition education programs to help customers make informed health and nutrition choices. The Company, founded in 1955, has 175 stores in 22 states.
Visit www.NaturalGrocers.com for more information and store locations.
Forward-Looking Statements
The following constitutes a "safe harbor" statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Except for the historical information contained herein, statements in this release are "forward-looking statements" and are based on management's current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. All statements that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from these expectations due to changes in global, national, regional or local political, economic, inflationary, deflationary, recessionary, business, interest rate, labor market, competitive, market, regulatory, trade policy, supply chain and other factors, and other risks detailed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and the Company's subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. The information contained herein speaks only as of the date of this release and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update forward-looking statements, except as may be required by the securities laws.
For further information regarding risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's business, please refer to the "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and "Risk Factors" sections of the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Form 10-K and the Company's subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, copies of which may be obtained by contacting Investor Relations at 303-986-4600 or by visiting the Company's website at http://Investors.NaturalGrocers.com.
Investor Contact:
Reed Anderson, ICR, 646-277-1260, [email protected]
NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE, INC.
?
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Three months ended
Year ended
2026
2025
2026
2025
Net sales
$
347,534
336,141
1,355,228
1,330,836
Cost of goods sold and occupancy costs
245,883
237,115
954,267
932,959
Gross profit
101,651
99,026
400,961
397,877
Store expenses
74,500
72,491
291,302
290,491
Administrative expenses
11,270
10,867
43,734
44,353
Pre-opening expenses
700
166
2,996
1,043
Operating income
15,181
15,502
62,929
61,990
Interest expense, net
(721)
(696)
(2,729)
(3,063)
Income before income taxes
14,460
14,806
60,200
58,927
Provision for income taxes
(3,169)
(3,006)
(13,068)
(12,483)
Net income
$
11,291
11,800
47,132
46,444
Net income per share of common stock:
Basic
$
0.49
0.51
2.05
2.02
Diluted
$
0.48
0.51
2.03
2.00
Weighted average number of shares of common stock
Basic
23,045,974
22,954,325
23,033,055
22,936,194
Diluted
23,302,347
23,292,229
23,251,592
23,255,274
NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE, INC.
?
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
September 30,
2026
2025
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
32,076
17,116
Accounts receivable, net
11,470
11,966
Merchandise inventory
144,346
132,968
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
12,013
6,025
Total current assets
199,905
168,075
Property and equipment, net
212,200
182,741
Other assets:
Operating lease assets, net
249,989
259,586
Finance lease assets, net
37,663
42,895
Other assets
5,283
5,452
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net
10,358
11,755
Total other assets
303,293
319,688
Total assets
$
715,398
670,504
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
96,264
80,991
Accrued expenses
35,649
37,236
Co-PACE Financing, current portion
58
-
Operating lease obligations, current portion
37,925
36,495
Finance lease obligations, current portion
4,310
4,061
Total current liabilities
174,206
158,783
Long-term liabilities:
Co-PACE Financing, net of current portion
1,394
-
Operating lease obligations, net of current portion
236,183
245,803
Finance lease obligations, net of current portion
40,421
45,660
Deferred income tax liabilities, net
15,039
7,863
Total long-term liabilities
293,037
299,326
Total liabilities
467,243
458,109
Stockholders' equity:
Common stock, $0.001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, 23,046,115 and
23
23
Additional paid-in capital
65,484
63,033
Retained earnings
182,648
149,339
Total stockholders' equity
248,155
212,395
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
715,398
670,504
NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE, INC.
?
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
Year ended September 30,
2026
2025
Operating activities:
Net income
$
47,132
46,444
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
32,977
31,814
Loss on impairment of long-lived assets and store closing costs
117
81
Loss (gain) on disposal of property and equipment
8
(34)
Share-based compensation
3,692
3,960
Deferred income tax expense (benefit)
7,176
(2,608)
Non-cash interest expense
5
4
Other
614
7
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Decrease (increase) in:
Accounts receivable, net
1,402
(411)
Income tax receivable
(4,904)
(604)
Merchandise inventory
(11,377)
(12,296)
Prepaid expenses and other assets
(1,503)
(5,516)
Operating lease assets
34,636
33,592
(Decrease) increase in:
Operating lease liabilities
(34,243)
(34,432)
Accounts payable
13,212
(6,086)
Accrued expenses
(1,587)
1,389
Net cash provided by operating activities
87,357
55,304
Investing activities:
Acquisition of property and equipment
(53,047)
(31,201)
Acquisition of other intangibles
(499)
(178)
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
29
93
Proceeds from property insurance settlements
25
315
Net cash used in investing activities
(53,492)
(30,971)
Financing activities:
Borrowings under revolving loans
673,000
666,200
Repayments under revolving loans
(673,000)
(666,200)
Finance lease obligation payments
(3,841)
(3,825)
Dividends to shareholders
(13,823)
(11,009)
Payments on withholding tax for restricted stock unit vesting
(1,241)
(1,254)
Net cash used in financing activities
(18,905)
(16,088)
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
14,960
8,245
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year
17,116
8,871
Cash and cash equivalents, end of year
$
32,076
17,116
Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:
Cash paid for interest
$
789
1,181
Cash paid for interest on finance lease obligations, net of capitalized interest of $348 and
1,856
1,940
Income taxes paid
10,797
15,911
Supplemental disclosures of non-cash investing and financing activities:
Acquisition of property and equipment not yet paid
$
4,442
2,373
Acquisition of other intangibles not yet paid
-
10
Lease assets obtained in exchange for new operating lease obligations
25,577
18,412
Lease assets obtained in exchange for new finance lease obligations
(32)
7,419
Building and land acquired in exchange for assumed Co-PACE Financing
1,343
-
Tenant lease intangibles acquired in exchange for assumed Co-PACE Financing
109
-
??
NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE, INC.
?
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited)
EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not measures of financial performance under GAAP. We define EBITDA as net income before interest expense, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization. We define Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA as adjusted to exclude the effects of certain income and expense items that management believes make it more difficult to assess the Company's actual operating performance, including impairment charges, store closing costs, share-based compensation, amortization of software hosting arrangement (SaaS) implementation costs and business interruption insurance recovery gain.
The following table reconciles net income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, dollars in thousands:
?
Three months ended
?
Year ended
2026
?
2025
2026
?
2025
Net income
$
11,291
11,800
47,132
46,444
Interest expense, net
721
696
2,729
3,063
Provision for income taxes
3,169
3,006
13,068
12,483
Depreciation and amortization
8,521
8,023
32,977
31,814
EBITDA
23,702
23,525
95,906
93,804
Impairment of long-lived assets and store closing costs
96
-
141
118
Share-based compensation
909
860
3,692
3,960
Amortization of SaaS implementation costs
226
4
604
7
Business interruption insurance recovery gain
-
-
(1,993)
-
Adjusted EBITDA
$
24,933
24,389
98,350
97,889
EBITDA increased 0.8% to $23.7 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026 compared to $23.5 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025. EBITDA increased 2.2% to $95.9 million for the year ended September 30, 2026 compared to $93.8 million for the year ended September 30, 2025. EBITDA as a percentage of net sales was 6.8% and 7.0% for the fourth quarter of 2026 and 2025, respectively. EBITDA as a percentage of net sales was 7.1% and 7.0% for the years ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively.
Adjusted EBITDA increased 2.2% to $24.9 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026 compared to $24.4 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025. Adjusted EBITDA increased 0.5% to $98.4 million for the year ended September 30, 2026 compared to $97.9 million for the year ended September 30, 2025. Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net sales was 7.2% and 7.3% for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026 and 2025, respectively. Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net sales was 7.3% and 7.4% for the years ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively.
Management believes some investors' understanding of our performance is enhanced by including EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, which are non-GAAP financial measures. We believe EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA provide additional information about: (i) our operating performance, because they assist us in comparing the operating performance of our stores on a consistent basis, as they remove the impact of non-cash depreciation and amortization expense as well as items not directly resulting from our core operations, such as interest expense and income taxes and (ii) our performance and the effectiveness of our operational strategies. Additionally, EBITDA is a component of a measure in our financial covenants under our credit facility.
Furthermore, management believes some investors use EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as supplemental measures to evaluate the overall operating performance of companies in our industry. Management believes that some investors' understanding of our performance is enhanced by including these non-GAAP financial measures as a reasonable basis for comparing our ongoing results of operations. By providing these non-GAAP financial measures, together with a reconciliation from net income, we believe we are enhancing investors' understanding of our business and our results of operations, as well as assisting investors in evaluating how well we are executing our strategic initiatives.
Our competitors may define EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA differently, and as a result, our measures of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may not be directly comparable to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA of other companies. Items excluded from EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are significant components in understanding and assessing financial performance. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are supplemental measures of operating performance that do not represent and should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to, or substitute for, net income or other financial statement data presented in the consolidated financial statements as indicators of financial performance. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA have limitations as analytical tools, and should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Some of the limitations are:
- EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect our cash expenditures, or future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;
- EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs;
- EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect any depreciation or interest expense for leases classified as finance leases;
- EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect the interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments on our debt;
- Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect share-based compensation, impairment of long-lived assets, store closing costs, amortization of SaaS implementation costs and business interruption insurance recovery gain;
- EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect our tax expense or the cash requirements to pay our taxes; and
- Although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often have to be replaced in the future and EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect any cash requirements for such replacements.
Due to these limitations, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as measures of discretionary cash available to us to invest in the growth of our business. We compensate for these limitations by relying primarily on our GAAP results and using EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as supplemental information.
SOURCE Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc.