LAKEWOOD, Colo., Nov. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) today announced results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended September 30, 2026 and provided its outlook for fiscal 2027.

Highlights for Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2026 Compared to Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2025

Net sales increased 3.4% to $347.5 million;

Daily average comparable store sales increased 2.5%, and 6.7% on a two-year basis;

Net income was $11.3 million, with diluted earnings per share of $0.48; and

Opened three new stores.

Highlights for Fiscal 2026 Compared to Fiscal 2025

Net sales increased 1.8% to $1.36 billion;

Daily average comparable store sales increased 1.5%, and increased 8.8% on a two-year basis;

23 rd consecutive year of positive comparable store sales growth;

consecutive year of positive comparable store sales growth; Net income increased 1.5% to $47.1 million, with diluted earnings per share of $2.03;

Adjusted EBITDA increased 0.5% to $98.4 million; and

Opened seven new stores and relocated/remodeled two stores.

"In fiscal 2026, we delivered our 23rd consecutive year of positive comparable store sales growth, a record sustained across many economic cycles that reflects the durability of our differentiated model. We finished the year with momentum, as daily average comparable store sales growth increased sequentially in each of the last two quarters, reaching 2.5% in the fourth quarter. We are pleased with these results given the challenging retail environment," said Kemper Isely, Co-President. "Fiscal 2026 marked the first year of our strategy to accelerate our new store unit growth rate, during which we opened seven stores and entered our 22nd state. During the year, we also enhanced our e-commerce capabilities, providing customers with additional convenient ways to shop with us."

Mr. Isely continued, "We remain focused on consistently delivering high-quality natural and organic products, everyday value through our Always AffordableSM pricing strategy, and the convenience of our smaller-store format. With significant expansion opportunities in new and existing markets, a target of 4% to 5% annual unit growth and enduring consumer demand for health and wellness, we believe we are well positioned to drive long-term growth and value for our stockholders."

In addition to presenting the financial results of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. and its subsidiaries (collectively, the Company) in conformity with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the Company is also presenting EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, which are non-GAAP financial measures. The reconciliation from GAAP to these non-GAAP financial measures is provided at the end of this earnings release.

Operating Results - Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2026 Compared to Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2025

Net sales during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026 increased $11.4 million, or 3.4%, to $347.5 million compared to the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, due to a $4.6 million increase in comparable store sales and an $8.0 million increase in new store sales, partially offset by a $1.2 million decrease in net sales related to closed stores. Daily average comparable store sales increased 2.5% in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026, comprised of a 3.1% increase in daily average transaction size and a 0.5% decrease in daily average transaction count.

Gross profit during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026 increased $2.6 million, or 2.7%, to $101.7 million compared to $99.0 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025. Gross profit reflects earnings after product and store occupancy costs. Gross margin during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026 was 29.2% compared to 29.5% in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025. The decrease in gross margin of 21 basis points was driven by lower product margin primarily due to higher merchandise inventory shrink and freight costs, partially offset by store occupancy cost leverage.

Store expenses during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026 increased 2.8% to $74.5 million. Store expenses as a percentage of net sales during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026 were 21.4% compared to 21.6% during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025. The decrease was primarily driven by expense management.

Administrative expenses during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026 increased 3.7% to $11.3 million. Administrative expenses as a percentage of net sales were 3.2% for each of the fourth quarters of fiscal 2026 and 2025.

Pre-opening expenses during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026 were $0.7 million compared to $0.2 million during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025.

Operating income for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026 was $15.2 million compared to $15.5 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025. Operating margin for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026 was 4.4% compared to 4.6% in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025.

Net income for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026 was $11.3 million, or $0.48 diluted earnings per share, compared to net income of $11.8 million, or $0.51 diluted earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025.

Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026 was $24.9 million compared to $24.4 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025.

Operating Results - Fiscal 2026 Compared to Fiscal 2025

Net sales during fiscal 2026 increased $24.4 million, or 1.8%, to $1.36 billion compared to fiscal 2025, due to a $16.0 million increase in comparable store sales and a $14.6 million increase in new store sales, partially offset by a $6.2 million decrease in net sales related to closed stores. Daily average comparable store sales increased 1.5% in fiscal 2026, comprised of a 2.1% increase in daily average transaction size and a 0.6% decrease in daily average transaction count.

Gross profit during fiscal 2026 increased $3.1 million, or 0.8%, to $401.0 million compared to $397.9 million in fiscal 2025. Gross profit reflects earnings after product and store occupancy costs. Gross margin decreased to 29.6% during fiscal 2026 compared to 29.9% in fiscal 2025. The decrease in gross margin of 31 basis points was driven by lower product margin primarily due to higher merchandise inventory shrink.

Store expenses during fiscal 2026 increased 0.3% to $291.3 million. Store expenses as a percentage of net sales during fiscal 2026 were 21.5% compared to 21.8% during fiscal 2025. The decrease was primarily driven by expense management.

Administrative expenses during fiscal 2026 decreased 1.4% to $43.7 million, primarily driven by the business interruption insurance recovery gain of $2.0 million and lower compensation expenses, partially offset by higher technology expenses. Administrative expenses as a percentage of net sales were 3.2% during fiscal 2026 compared to 3.3% in fiscal 2025.

Pre-opening expenses during fiscal 2026 were $3.0 million compared to $1.0 million during fiscal 2025.

Operating income for fiscal 2026 was $62.9 million compared to $62.0 million in fiscal 2025. Operating margin for fiscal 2026 was 4.6% compared to 4.7% in fiscal 2025.

Net income for fiscal 2026 was $47.1 million, or $2.03 diluted earnings per share, compared to net income of $46.4 million, or $2.00 diluted earnings per share, for fiscal 2025.

Adjusted EBITDA for fiscal 2026 was $98.4 million compared to $97.9 million in fiscal 2025.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of September 30, 2026, the Company had $32.1 million in cash and cash equivalents and no outstanding borrowings on its $70.0 million revolving credit facility.

During fiscal 2026, the Company generated $87.4 million in cash from operations and invested $53.5 million in net capital expenditures, primarily for new and relocated/remodeled stores and real property acquisitions.

Dividend Announcement

Today, the Company announced the declaration of a quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per common share. The dividend will be paid on December 9, 2026, to stockholders of record at the close of business on November 30, 2026.

Growth and Development

During the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026, the Company opened three new stores. The Company ended the fourth quarter with 175 stores in 22 states. During fiscal 2026 the Company opened seven new stores.

Fiscal 2027 Outlook

The Company is introducing its fiscal 2027 outlook:

Fiscal 2027

Outlook Number of new stores

7 to 9 Number of relocations/remodels

2 to 4 Daily average comparable store sales growth

2.0% to 3.0% Diluted earnings per share

$2.03 to $2.10





Capital expenditures (in millions)

$55 to $60

Earnings Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call today at 2:30 p.m. Mountain Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss this earnings release. The dial-in number is 1-888-347-6606 (US) or 1-412-902-4289 (International). The conference ID is "Natural Grocers Q4 FY 2026 Earnings Call." A simultaneous audio webcast will be available at http://Investors.NaturalGrocers.com and archived for a minimum of 20 days.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products and dietary supplements. The grocery products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial flavors, preservatives, or sweeteners (as defined in its standards), synthetic colors, or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products, and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, clean and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based nutrition education programs to help customers make informed health and nutrition choices. The Company, founded in 1955, has 175 stores in 22 states.

Visit www.NaturalGrocers.com for more information and store locations.

Forward-Looking Statements

The following constitutes a "safe harbor" statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Except for the historical information contained herein, statements in this release are "forward-looking statements" and are based on management's current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. All statements that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from these expectations due to changes in global, national, regional or local political, economic, inflationary, deflationary, recessionary, business, interest rate, labor market, competitive, market, regulatory, trade policy, supply chain and other factors, and other risks detailed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and the Company's subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. The information contained herein speaks only as of the date of this release and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update forward-looking statements, except as may be required by the securities laws.

For further information regarding risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's business, please refer to the "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and "Risk Factors" sections of the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Form 10-K and the Company's subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, copies of which may be obtained by contacting Investor Relations at 303-986-4600 or by visiting the Company's website at http://Investors.NaturalGrocers.com.

Investor Contact:

Reed Anderson, ICR, 646-277-1260, [email protected]

NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE, INC. ? Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)





Three months ended

September 30,

Year ended

September 30,



2026

2025

2026

2025 Net sales

$ 347,534

336,141

1,355,228

1,330,836 Cost of goods sold and occupancy costs

245,883

237,115

954,267

932,959 Gross profit

101,651

99,026

400,961

397,877 Store expenses

74,500

72,491

291,302

290,491 Administrative expenses

11,270

10,867

43,734

44,353 Pre-opening expenses

700

166

2,996

1,043 Operating income

15,181

15,502

62,929

61,990 Interest expense, net

(721)

(696)

(2,729)

(3,063) Income before income taxes

14,460

14,806

60,200

58,927 Provision for income taxes

(3,169)

(3,006)

(13,068)

(12,483) Net income

$ 11,291

11,800

47,132

46,444

















Net income per share of common stock:















Basic

$ 0.49

0.51

2.05

2.02 Diluted

$ 0.48

0.51

2.03

2.00 Weighted average number of shares of common stock

outstanding:















Basic

23,045,974

22,954,325

23,033,055

22,936,194 Diluted

23,302,347

23,292,229

23,251,592

23,255,274

NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE, INC. ? Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)





September 30,



2026

2025 Assets







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 32,076

17,116 Accounts receivable, net

11,470

11,966 Merchandise inventory

144,346

132,968 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

12,013

6,025 Total current assets

199,905

168,075 Property and equipment, net

212,200

182,741 Other assets:







Operating lease assets, net

249,989

259,586 Finance lease assets, net

37,663

42,895 Other assets

5,283

5,452 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net

10,358

11,755 Total other assets

303,293

319,688 Total assets

$ 715,398

670,504









Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable

$ 96,264

80,991 Accrued expenses

35,649

37,236 Co-PACE Financing, current portion

58

- Operating lease obligations, current portion

37,925

36,495 Finance lease obligations, current portion

4,310

4,061 Total current liabilities

174,206

158,783 Long-term liabilities:







Co-PACE Financing, net of current portion

1,394

- Operating lease obligations, net of current portion

236,183

245,803 Finance lease obligations, net of current portion

40,421

45,660 Deferred income tax liabilities, net

15,039

7,863 Total long-term liabilities

293,037

299,326 Total liabilities

467,243

458,109 Stockholders' equity:







Common stock, $0.001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, 23,046,115 and

22,954,712 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively

23

23 Additional paid-in capital

65,484

63,033 Retained earnings

182,648

149,339 Total stockholders' equity

248,155

212,395 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 715,398

670,504

NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE, INC. ? Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)





Year ended September 30,



2026

2025 Operating activities:







Net income

$ 47,132

46,444 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

32,977

31,814 Loss on impairment of long-lived assets and store closing costs

117

81 Loss (gain) on disposal of property and equipment

8

(34) Share-based compensation

3,692

3,960 Deferred income tax expense (benefit)

7,176

(2,608) Non-cash interest expense

5

4 Other

614

7 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:







Decrease (increase) in:







Accounts receivable, net

1,402

(411) Income tax receivable

(4,904)

(604) Merchandise inventory

(11,377)

(12,296) Prepaid expenses and other assets

(1,503)

(5,516) Operating lease assets

34,636

33,592 (Decrease) increase in:







Operating lease liabilities

(34,243)

(34,432) Accounts payable

13,212

(6,086) Accrued expenses

(1,587)

1,389 Net cash provided by operating activities

87,357

55,304 Investing activities:







Acquisition of property and equipment

(53,047)

(31,201) Acquisition of other intangibles

(499)

(178) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment

29

93 Proceeds from property insurance settlements

25

315 Net cash used in investing activities

(53,492)

(30,971) Financing activities:







Borrowings under revolving loans

673,000

666,200 Repayments under revolving loans

(673,000)

(666,200) Finance lease obligation payments

(3,841)

(3,825) Dividends to shareholders

(13,823)

(11,009) Payments on withholding tax for restricted stock unit vesting

(1,241)

(1,254) Net cash used in financing activities

(18,905)

(16,088) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

14,960

8,245 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year

17,116

8,871 Cash and cash equivalents, end of year

$ 32,076

17,116 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:







Cash paid for interest

$ 789

1,181 Cash paid for interest on finance lease obligations, net of capitalized interest of $348 and

$252, respectively

1,856

1,940 Income taxes paid

10,797

15,911 Supplemental disclosures of non-cash investing and financing activities:







Acquisition of property and equipment not yet paid

$ 4,442

2,373 Acquisition of other intangibles not yet paid



-

10 Lease assets obtained in exchange for new operating lease obligations



25,577

18,412 Lease assets obtained in exchange for new finance lease obligations



(32)

7,419 Building and land acquired in exchange for assumed Co-PACE Financing



1,343

- Tenant lease intangibles acquired in exchange for assumed Co-PACE Financing



109

-

?? NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE, INC. ? Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not measures of financial performance under GAAP. We define EBITDA as net income before interest expense, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization. We define Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA as adjusted to exclude the effects of certain income and expense items that management believes make it more difficult to assess the Company's actual operating performance, including impairment charges, store closing costs, share-based compensation, amortization of software hosting arrangement (SaaS) implementation costs and business interruption insurance recovery gain.

The following table reconciles net income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, dollars in thousands:



? Three months ended

September 30, ? Year ended

September 30,



2026 ? 2025

2026 ? 2025 Net income

$ 11,291

11,800

47,132

46,444 Interest expense, net

721

696

2,729

3,063 Provision for income taxes

3,169

3,006

13,068

12,483 Depreciation and amortization

8,521

8,023

32,977

31,814 EBITDA



23,702

23,525

95,906

93,804 Impairment of long-lived assets and store closing costs



96

-

141

118 Share-based compensation

909

860

3,692

3,960 Amortization of SaaS implementation costs



226

4

604

7 Business interruption insurance recovery gain



-

-

(1,993)

- Adjusted EBITDA

$ 24,933

24,389

98,350

97,889

EBITDA increased 0.8% to $23.7 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026 compared to $23.5 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025. EBITDA increased 2.2% to $95.9 million for the year ended September 30, 2026 compared to $93.8 million for the year ended September 30, 2025. EBITDA as a percentage of net sales was 6.8% and 7.0% for the fourth quarter of 2026 and 2025, respectively. EBITDA as a percentage of net sales was 7.1% and 7.0% for the years ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 2.2% to $24.9 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026 compared to $24.4 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025. Adjusted EBITDA increased 0.5% to $98.4 million for the year ended September 30, 2026 compared to $97.9 million for the year ended September 30, 2025. Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net sales was 7.2% and 7.3% for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026 and 2025, respectively. Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net sales was 7.3% and 7.4% for the years ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively.

Management believes some investors' understanding of our performance is enhanced by including EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, which are non-GAAP financial measures. We believe EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA provide additional information about: (i) our operating performance, because they assist us in comparing the operating performance of our stores on a consistent basis, as they remove the impact of non-cash depreciation and amortization expense as well as items not directly resulting from our core operations, such as interest expense and income taxes and (ii) our performance and the effectiveness of our operational strategies. Additionally, EBITDA is a component of a measure in our financial covenants under our credit facility.

Furthermore, management believes some investors use EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as supplemental measures to evaluate the overall operating performance of companies in our industry. Management believes that some investors' understanding of our performance is enhanced by including these non-GAAP financial measures as a reasonable basis for comparing our ongoing results of operations. By providing these non-GAAP financial measures, together with a reconciliation from net income, we believe we are enhancing investors' understanding of our business and our results of operations, as well as assisting investors in evaluating how well we are executing our strategic initiatives.

Our competitors may define EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA differently, and as a result, our measures of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may not be directly comparable to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA of other companies. Items excluded from EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are significant components in understanding and assessing financial performance. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are supplemental measures of operating performance that do not represent and should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to, or substitute for, net income or other financial statement data presented in the consolidated financial statements as indicators of financial performance. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA have limitations as analytical tools, and should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Some of the limitations are:

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect our cash expenditures, or future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;





EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs;





EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect any depreciation or interest expense for leases classified as finance leases;



EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect the interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments on our debt;





Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect share-based compensation, impairment of long-lived assets, store closing costs, amortization of SaaS implementation costs and business interruption insurance recovery gain;





EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect our tax expense or the cash requirements to pay our taxes; and





Although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often have to be replaced in the future and EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect any cash requirements for such replacements.

Due to these limitations, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as measures of discretionary cash available to us to invest in the growth of our business. We compensate for these limitations by relying primarily on our GAAP results and using EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as supplemental information.

SOURCE Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc.