LUXEMBOURG, Nov. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Globant (NYSE: GLOB) today announced results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026.
"As an AI-native company, we are seeing our momentum accelerate, with AI Pods reaching an annualized run rate of $106.6 million in the third quarter, more than doubling quarter-over-quarter and positioning us to exceed $130 million by year end. This quarter, we completed the rollout of Glob.AI, our AI-native services platform comprising our AI Pods and Glob.AI OS, an operating system that provides governance and traceability. We are seeing growing enterprise adoption as clients shift from hourly billing toward outcome- and consumption-based delivery. Supported by an expanding partner ecosystem and two decades of engineering playbooks, we believe we are well positioned to help our clients accelerate their AI transformation", explained Martín Migoya, Globant's CEO and co-founder.
"In Q3 2026, Globant delivered $611.1 million in revenue, in line with the midpoint of our guidance, and expanded adjusted operating margin sequentially to 14.1%. Core client expansion remained strong, highlighted by a 5.7% year-over-year increase in top 50 accounts and record revenue per head of $99.8 thousand. Supported by streamlined operations, debt maturities extended to 2031, and $25.0 million in Q3 share repurchases, we believe our strong balance sheet and robust cash conversion will enable us to navigate regional headwinds while advancing our business model transformation. Given current market valuations, we have upsized our share repurchase program from $125 million to $250 million through December 2027," stated Juan Urthiague, Globant's CFO.
Please see highlights below. Note that reconciliations between IFRS and Non-IFRS financial measures are disclosed at the end of this press release.
Third Quarter 2026 Financial Highlights
- Revenues were $611.1 million, representing a 1.0% year-over-year decline
- IFRS Gross Profit Margin was 34.1% compared to 34.8% in the third quarter of 2025.
- Non-IFRS Adjusted Gross Profit Margin was 36.8% compared to 38.1% in the third quarter of 2025.
- IFRS Profit from Operations Margin was 4.4% compared to 9.1% in the third quarter of 2025.
- Non-IFRS Adjusted Profit from Operations Margin was 14.1% compared to 15.5% in the third quarter of 2025.
- IFRS Diluted EPS was $0.32 compared to $0.73 in the third quarter of 2025.
- Non-IFRS Adjusted Diluted EPS was $1.48 compared to $1.53 in the third quarter of 2025.
Other Financial Highlights as of and for the quarter ended September 30, 2026
- Cash and cash equivalents and Short-term investments were $153.6 million as of September 30, 2026.
- The Company invested $25.0 million during the third quarter under its share repurchase program.
- Globant completed the third quarter of 2026 with 26,164 Globers, 24,486 of whom were technology, design and innovation professionals.
- The geographic revenue breakdown for the third quarter of 2026 was as follows: 54.2% from North America (top country: US), 21.8% from Latin America (top country: Argentina), 19.5% from Europe (top country: Spain) and 4.5% from New Markets1 (top country: Saudi Arabia).
- Globant's top customer, top five customers and top ten customers for the third quarter of 2026 represented 9.8%, 21.7% and 31.2% of revenues, respectively.
- During the twelve months ended September 30, 2026, Globant served a total of 882 customers (with revenues over $100,000 in the last twelve months), with 321 accounts generating more than $1 million of annual revenues, compared to 339 for the same period one year ago.
- In terms of currencies, 65.5% of Globant's revenues for the third quarter of 2026 were denominated in US dollars.
2026 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Outlook
Based on current market conditions, Globant is providing the following estimates for the fourth quarter and the full year of 2026:
- Fourth quarter 2026 Revenues are estimated to be in the range of $596 million to $604 million, representing a 2.7% to 1.4% year-over-year decline. This expected decline includes a neutral FX outlook.
- Fourth quarter 2026 Non-IFRS Adjusted Profit from Operations Margin is estimated to be in the range of 13.5% to 14.5%.
- Fourth quarter 2026 Non-IFRS Adjusted Diluted EPS is estimated to be in the range of $1.43 to $1.53 (assuming an average of 43.3 million diluted shares outstanding during the fourth quarter).
- Fiscal year 2026 Revenues are estimated to be in the range of $2,429 million to $2,437 million, implying a 1.1% to 0.7% year-over-year decline. This expected decline includes a positive FX impact of 70 basis points.
- Fiscal year 2026 Non-IFRS Adjusted Profit from Operations Margin is estimated to be in the range of 13.5% to 14.5%.
- Fiscal year 2026 Non-IFRS Adjusted Diluted EPS is estimated to be in the range of $5.77 to $5.87 (assuming an average of 43.5 million diluted shares outstanding during 2026).
Shareholder Letter, Conference Call and Webcast
A shareholder letter will be available in the Investor Relations section of Globant's website.
Martin Migoya, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder, Diego Tártara, Chief Technology Officer, Juan Urthiague, Chief Financial Officer, and Fernando Matzkin, Chief Operating Officer, will discuss the results in a video conference call and a live Q&A session beginning today at 4:30 pm ET.
Video conference call access information is:
https://more.globant.com/F3Q26EarningsCall
Webcast http://investors.globant.com/
About Globant (NYSE:GLOB)
Globant (NYSE: GLOB) is a global AI-native services company that helps organizations reinvent themselves and drive measurable business results by combining technology, creativity and innovation with AI at its core. Through Glob.AI, its AI-native technology services model and its signature AI Pods, agentic service units supervised by experts, Globant delivers enterprise-grade technology services tied directly to core business metrics.
Present across 30+ countries, Globant operates a network of industry-specific AI Studios and partners with global brands including FIFA, Google, Riot Games, the LA Clippers and Santander. Recognized by IDC MarketScape as a Worldwide Leader in Experience Design Services (2025) and a Leader in AI Services (2023), Globant's work is featured as business case studies at Harvard, MIT and Stanford. The company collaborates with leading technology platforms including Anthropic, NVIDIA, AWS and Unity.
For more information, please visit www.globant.com
Non-IFRS Financial Measures
While the financial figures included in this press release have been computed in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"), this announcement does not contain sufficient information to constitute an interim financial report as defined in International Accounting Standards 34, "Interim Financial Reporting" or a financial statement as defined by International Accounting Standards 1 "Presentation of Financial Statements". The financial information in this press release has not been audited.
Globant provides non-IFRS financial measures in addition to reported IFRS results prepared in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards. Management believes these measures help illustrate underlying trends in the company's business and uses the non-IFRS financial measures to establish budgets and operational goals, communicated internally and externally, for managing the company's business and evaluating its performance. The company anticipates that it will continue to report both IFRS and certain non-IFRS financial measures in its financial results, including non-IFRS measures that exclude share-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization, acquisition-related charges, business optimization costs, and the related effect on income taxes of the pre-tax adjustments. Because the company's non-IFRS financial measures are not calculated according to IFRS, these measures are not comparable to IFRS and may not necessarily be comparable to similarly described non-IFRS measures reported by other companies within the company's industry. Consequently, Globant's non-IFRS financial measures should not be evaluated in isolation or supplant comparable IFRS measures, but, rather, should be considered together with its condensed interim consolidated statements of financial position as of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025 and its condensed interim consolidated statements of comprehensive income for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard ("IAS") 34, "Interim Financial Reporting".
Globant is not providing a quantitative reconciliation of forward-looking Non-IFRS Adjusted Profit from Operations Margin or Non-IFRS Adjusted Diluted EPS to the most directly comparable IFRS measure because it is unable to predict with reasonable certainty the ultimate outcome of certain significant items without unreasonable effort. These items include, but are not limited to, share-based compensation expense, acquisition-related charges, business optimization costs, and the tax effect of non-IFRS adjustments. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could have a material impact on IFRS reported results for the guidance period.
Forward Looking Statements
In addition to historical information, this release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "expect," "predict," "potential," or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our future financial and operating performance, including our outlook and guidance, and our strategies, priorities and business plans. Our expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize, and actual results in future periods are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Factors that could impact our actual results include: our ability to maintain current resource utilization rates and productivity levels; our ability to manage attrition and attract and retain highly-skilled IT professionals; our ability to accurately price our client contracts; our ability to achieve our anticipated growth; our ability to effectively manage our rapid growth; our ability to retain our senior management team and other key employees; our ability to continue to innovate and remain at the forefront of emerging technologies and related market trends; our ability to retain our business relationships and client contracts; our ability to manage the impact of global adverse economic conditions; our ability to manage uncertainty concerning the instability in the current economic, political and social environment in Latin America; and other factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in our most recent Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and any other risk factors we include in subsequent reports on Form 6-K.
Additionally, while we have concluded, for the three- and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2026 presented in the condensed interim consolidated statements of comprehensive income included in this press release, that our goodwill and intangible assets are not impaired, changes in economic or operating conditions impacting our estimates and assumptions could, as noted in our most recent Form 20-F, result in the impairment of our goodwill and intangible assets in future periods.
Because of these uncertainties, you should not make any investment decisions based on our estimates and forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this press release whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Globant S.A.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts, unaudited)
Nine Months Ended
Three Months Ended
September 30, 2026
September 30, 2025
September 30, 2026
September 30, 2025
Revenues
1,832,637
1,842,408
611,135
617,143
Cost of revenues
(1,206,261)
(1,196,778)
(402,476)
(402,384)
Gross profit
626,376
645,630
208,659
214,759
Selling, general and administrative expenses
(467,556)
(472,905)
(154,807)
(151,667)
Net impairment losses on financial assets
(3,047)
(8,557)
(561)
(2,218)
Business Optimization Costs
(59,743)
(51,990)
(27,397)
(4,410)
Other operating income and expenses, net
2,367
-
976
-
Profit from operations
98,397
112,178
26,870
56,464
Finance income
4,566
3,375
1,405
1,452
Finance expense
(27,934)
(30,605)
(9,294)
(10,006)
Other financial results, net
1,195
2,656
(266)
1,795
Financial results, net
(22,173)
(24,574)
(8,155)
(6,759)
Share of results of investment in associates
114
27
165
21
Other income and expenses, net
(1,924)
(4,679)
512
(1,294)
Profit before income tax
74,414
82,952
19,392
48,432
Income tax
(16,558)
(21,993)
(3,913)
(14,244)
Net income for the period
57,856
60,959
15,479
34,188
Other comprehensive income (loss) net of income tax effects
Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit and loss:
- Exchange differences on translating foreign operations
(16,998)
80,680
(2,459)
303
- Remeasurement on defined benefit plan
418
-
(135)
-
- Net change in fair value on financial assets measured at FVOCI
(182)
(5,798)
-
-
- Gains and losses on cash flow hedges
(10,991)
9,639
(13,879)
(3,519)
Total comprehensive income for the period
30,103
145,480
(994)
30,972
Net income attributable to:
Owners of the Company
52,670
61,354
13,924
33,102
Non-controlling interest
5,186
(395)
1,555
1,086
Net income for the period
57,856
60,959
15,479
34,188
Total comprehensive income for the period attributable to:
Owners of the Company
27,178
139,565
(2,168)
29,991
Non-controlling interest
2,925
5,915
1,174
981
Total comprehensive income for the period
30,103
145,480
(994)
30,972
Earnings per share
Basic
1.22
1.39
0.33
0.74
Diluted
1.21
1.35
0.32
0.73
Weighted average of outstanding shares (in thousands)
Basic
43,015
44,286
42,693
44,502
Diluted
43,473
45,374
43,151
45,589
Globant S.A.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position as of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025
(In thousands of U.S. dollars, unaudited)
September 30, 2026
December 31, 2025
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
143,393
243,742
Investments
10,220
6,594
Trade receivables
622,838
577,673
Other assets
33,355
35,117
Other receivables
74,800
84,405
Other financial assets
8,232
6,226
Total current assets
892,838
953,757
Non-current assets
Investments
2,662
2,489
Other assets
11,555
4,424
Other receivables
60,773
49,496
Deferred tax assets
96,942
91,065
Investment in associates
1,203
1,727
Other financial assets
31,990
29,930
Property and equipment
122,778
137,331
Intangible assets
296,345
345,951
Right-of-use assets
82,002
100,542
Goodwill
1,594,143
1,601,523
Total non-current assets
2,300,393
2,364,478
TOTAL ASSETS
3,193,231
3,318,235
LIABILITIES
Current liabilities
Trade payables
107,814
112,590
Payroll and social security taxes payable
219,263
203,395
Borrowings
19,217
19,666
Other financial liabilities
79,285
169,605
Lease liabilities
24,699
28,511
Tax liabilities
18,910
33,205
Income tax payable
6,229
10,730
Other liabilities
1,290
2,591
Total current liabilities
476,707
580,293
Non-current liabilities
Trade payables
9,858
3,684
Borrowings
392,836
347,040
Other financial liabilities
13,741
90,499
Lease liabilities
65,560
78,428
Deferred tax liabilities
28,971
30,906
Income tax payable
1,979
1,428
Payroll and social security taxes payable
2,645
2,358
Contingent liabilities
9,641
21,963
Total non-current liabilities
525,231
576,306
TOTAL LIABILITIES
1,001,938
1,156,599
Capital and reserves
Issued capital
51,228
52,604
Additional paid-in capital
1,178,320
1,167,979
Other reserves
(118,213)
(92,721)
Retained earnings
1,018,409
965,739
Total equity attributable to owners of the Company
2,129,744
2,093,601
Non-controlling interests
61,549
68,035
Total equity
2,191,293
2,161,636
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
3,193,231
3,318,235
Globant S.A.
Selected Cash Flow Data
(In thousands of U.S. dollars, unaudited)
Three Months Ended
September 30, 2026
September 30, 2025
Net Income for the period
15,479
34,188
Non-cash adjustments, taxes and others
65,291
80,801
Changes in working capital
13,685
(22,898)
Cash flows from operating activities
94,455
92,091
Capital expenditures
(17,302)
(24,613)
Cash flows from investing activities
(66,116)
(27,236)
Cash flows from financing activities
(48,753)
(73,287)
Net increase/decrease in cash & cash equivalents
(20,414)
(8,432)
Globant S.A.
Supplemental Non-IFRS Financial Information
(In thousands of U.S. dollars, unaudited)
Nine Months Ended
Three Months Ended
September 30, 2026
September 30, 2025
September 30, 2026
September 30, 2025
Reconciliation of adjusted gross profit
Gross profit
626,376
645,630
208,659
214,759
Depreciation and amortization expense
36,409
33,456
12,675
11,215
Share-based compensation expense - Equity settled
10,471
22,164
3,324
8,961
Adjusted gross profit
673,256
701,250
224,658
234,935
Adjusted gross profit margin
36.7 %
38.1 %
36.8 %
38.1 %
Reconciliation of selling, general and administrative expenses
Selling, general and administrative expenses
(467,556)
(472,905)
(154,807)
(151,667)
Depreciation and amortization expense
77,765
88,459
25,192
28,865
Share-based compensation expense - Equity settled
46,199
37,212
16,470
9,552
Acquisition-related charges (a)
4,953
15,957
1,458
3,751
Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses
(338,639)
(331,277)
(111,687)
(109,499)
Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses as % of revenues
(18.5) %
(18.0) %
(18.3) %
(17.7) %
Reconciliation of adjusted profit from operations
Profit from operations
98,397
112,178
26,870
56,464
Share-based compensation expense - Equity settled
56,670
59,376
19,794
18,513
Business optimization costs (b)
59,743
51,990
27,397
4,410
Acquisition-related charges (a)
37,538
54,703
12,004
16,226
Adjusted profit from operations
252,348
278,247
86,065
95,613
Adjusted profit from operations margin
13.8 %
15.1 %
14.1 %
15.5 %
Reconciliation of net income for the period
Net income for the period
52,670
61,354
13,924
33,102
Share-based compensation expense - Equity settled
56,944
58,873
19,710
18,495
Business optimization costs (b)
59,571
50,876
27,277
4,423
Acquisition-related charges (a)
60,124
78,736
17,875
24,470
Tax effect of non-IFRS adjustments
(40,038)
(42,552)
(15,026)
(10,741)
Adjusted net income
189,271
207,287
63,760
69,749
Adjusted net income margin
10.3 %
11.3 %
10.4 %
11.3 %
Calculation of adjusted diluted EPS
Adjusted net income
189,271
207,287
63,760
69,749
Diluted shares
43,473
45,374
43,151
45,589
Adjusted diluted EPS
4.35
4.57
1.48
1.53
(a) Acquisition-related charges include, when applicable, amortization of purchased intangible assets, interest charges on acquisition-related indebtedness, external deal costs, acquisition-related retention bonuses, integration costs, changes in the fair value of contingent consideration liabilities, and other acquisition-related costs. We cannot provide acquisition-related charges on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort as such charges may fluctuate based on the timing, size, and complexity of future acquisitions as well as other uncertainty inherent in mergers and acquisitions.
(b) One-time charges for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, related to the Company's Business Optimization Programs initiated in April 2026 and April 2025, respectively. These charges, primarily related to workforce resizing and office reductions, have been excluded from non-IFRS results as these are one-time and unusual in nature.
Globant S.A.
Schedule of Supplemental Information (unaudited)
Metrics
Q3 2025
Q4 2025
Q1 2026
Q2 2026
Q3 2026
Total Employees
29,020
28,773
28,510
27,411
26,164
IT Professionals
27,123
26,906
26,702
25,632
24,486
North America Revenues %
53.8
53.8
53.5
52.8
54.2
Latin America Revenues %
19.9
21.1
20.5
20.8
21.8
Europe Revenues %
19.4
19.3
19.7
20.9
19.5
New Markets Revenues %
6.9
5.8
6.3
5.5
4.5
USD Revenues %
63.2
64.0
64.5
63.0
65.5
Other Currencies Revenues %
36.8
36.0
35.5
37.0
34.5
Top Customer %
8.7
8.5
8.9
8.9
9.8
Top 5 Customers %
20.7
20.5
21.1
21.6
21.7
Top 10 Customers %
29.5
29.4
30.5
30.6
31.2
Customers Served (Last Twelve Months)*
978
944
943
904
882
Customers with>$1M in Revenues (Last Twelve Months)
339
336
333
331
321
(*) Represents customers with more than $100,000 in revenues in the last twelve months.
Investor Relations Contact:
Arturo Langa, Globant
[email protected]
+1 (877) 215-5230
Media Contact:
Gregorio Lascano, Globant
[email protected]
+1 (877) 215-5230
Source: Globant
1 Represents Asia, Oceania and the Middle East.
SOURCE Globant