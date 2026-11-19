LUXEMBOURG, Nov. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Globant (NYSE: GLOB) today announced results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026.

"As an AI-native company, we are seeing our momentum accelerate, with AI Pods reaching an annualized run rate of $106.6 million in the third quarter, more than doubling quarter-over-quarter and positioning us to exceed $130 million by year end. This quarter, we completed the rollout of Glob.AI, our AI-native services platform comprising our AI Pods and Glob.AI OS, an operating system that provides governance and traceability. We are seeing growing enterprise adoption as clients shift from hourly billing toward outcome- and consumption-based delivery. Supported by an expanding partner ecosystem and two decades of engineering playbooks, we believe we are well positioned to help our clients accelerate their AI transformation", explained Martín Migoya, Globant's CEO and co-founder.

"In Q3 2026, Globant delivered $611.1 million in revenue, in line with the midpoint of our guidance, and expanded adjusted operating margin sequentially to 14.1%. Core client expansion remained strong, highlighted by a 5.7% year-over-year increase in top 50 accounts and record revenue per head of $99.8 thousand. Supported by streamlined operations, debt maturities extended to 2031, and $25.0 million in Q3 share repurchases, we believe our strong balance sheet and robust cash conversion will enable us to navigate regional headwinds while advancing our business model transformation. Given current market valuations, we have upsized our share repurchase program from $125 million to $250 million through December 2027," stated Juan Urthiague, Globant's CFO.

Please see highlights below. Note that reconciliations between IFRS and Non-IFRS financial measures are disclosed at the end of this press release.

Third Quarter 2026 Financial Highlights

Revenues were $611.1 million, representing a 1.0% year-over-year decline

IFRS Gross Profit Margin was 34.1% compared to 34.8% in the third quarter of 2025.

Non-IFRS Adjusted Gross Profit Margin was 36.8% compared to 38.1% in the third quarter of 2025.

IFRS Profit from Operations Margin was 4.4% compared to 9.1% in the third quarter of 2025.

Non-IFRS Adjusted Profit from Operations Margin was 14.1% compared to 15.5% in the third quarter of 2025.

IFRS Diluted EPS was $0.32 compared to $0.73 in the third quarter of 2025.

Non-IFRS Adjusted Diluted EPS was $1.48 compared to $1.53 in the third quarter of 2025.

Other Financial Highlights as of and for the quarter ended September 30, 2026

Cash and cash equivalents and Short-term investments were $153.6 million as of September 30, 2026.

The Company invested $25.0 million during the third quarter under its share repurchase program.

Globant completed the third quarter of 2026 with 26,164 Globers, 24,486 of whom were technology, design and innovation professionals.

The geographic revenue breakdown for the third quarter of 2026 was as follows: 54.2% from North America (top country: US), 21.8% from Latin America (top country: Argentina), 19.5% from Europe (top country: Spain) and 4.5% from New Markets1 (top country: Saudi Arabia).

Globant's top customer, top five customers and top ten customers for the third quarter of 2026 represented 9.8%, 21.7% and 31.2% of revenues, respectively.

During the twelve months ended September 30, 2026, Globant served a total of 882 customers (with revenues over $100,000 in the last twelve months), with 321 accounts generating more than $1 million of annual revenues, compared to 339 for the same period one year ago.

In terms of currencies, 65.5% of Globant's revenues for the third quarter of 2026 were denominated in US dollars.

2026 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Outlook

Based on current market conditions, Globant is providing the following estimates for the fourth quarter and the full year of 2026:

Fourth quarter 2026 Revenues are estimated to be in the range of $596 million to $604 million, representing a 2.7% to 1.4% year-over-year decline. This expected decline includes a neutral FX outlook.

Fourth quarter 2026 Non-IFRS Adjusted Profit from Operations Margin is estimated to be in the range of 13.5% to 14.5%.

Fourth quarter 2026 Non-IFRS Adjusted Diluted EPS is estimated to be in the range of $1.43 to $1.53 (assuming an average of 43.3 million diluted shares outstanding during the fourth quarter).

Fiscal year 2026 Revenues are estimated to be in the range of $2,429 million to $2,437 million, implying a 1.1% to 0.7% year-over-year decline. This expected decline includes a positive FX impact of 70 basis points.

Fiscal year 2026 Non-IFRS Adjusted Profit from Operations Margin is estimated to be in the range of 13.5% to 14.5%.

Fiscal year 2026 Non-IFRS Adjusted Diluted EPS is estimated to be in the range of $5.77 to $5.87 (assuming an average of 43.5 million diluted shares outstanding during 2026).

Shareholder Letter, Conference Call and Webcast

A shareholder letter will be available in the Investor Relations section of Globant's website.

Martin Migoya, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder, Diego Tártara, Chief Technology Officer, Juan Urthiague, Chief Financial Officer, and Fernando Matzkin, Chief Operating Officer, will discuss the results in a video conference call and a live Q&A session beginning today at 4:30 pm ET.

Video conference call access information is:

https://more.globant.com/F3Q26EarningsCall

Webcast http://investors.globant.com/

About Globant (NYSE:GLOB)

Globant (NYSE: GLOB) is a global AI-native services company that helps organizations reinvent themselves and drive measurable business results by combining technology, creativity and innovation with AI at its core. Through Glob.AI, its AI-native technology services model and its signature AI Pods, agentic service units supervised by experts, Globant delivers enterprise-grade technology services tied directly to core business metrics.

Present across 30+ countries, Globant operates a network of industry-specific AI Studios and partners with global brands including FIFA, Google, Riot Games, the LA Clippers and Santander. Recognized by IDC MarketScape as a Worldwide Leader in Experience Design Services (2025) and a Leader in AI Services (2023), Globant's work is featured as business case studies at Harvard, MIT and Stanford. The company collaborates with leading technology platforms including Anthropic, NVIDIA, AWS and Unity.

For more information, please visit www.globant.com

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

While the financial figures included in this press release have been computed in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"), this announcement does not contain sufficient information to constitute an interim financial report as defined in International Accounting Standards 34, "Interim Financial Reporting" or a financial statement as defined by International Accounting Standards 1 "Presentation of Financial Statements". The financial information in this press release has not been audited.

Globant provides non-IFRS financial measures in addition to reported IFRS results prepared in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards. Management believes these measures help illustrate underlying trends in the company's business and uses the non-IFRS financial measures to establish budgets and operational goals, communicated internally and externally, for managing the company's business and evaluating its performance. The company anticipates that it will continue to report both IFRS and certain non-IFRS financial measures in its financial results, including non-IFRS measures that exclude share-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization, acquisition-related charges, business optimization costs, and the related effect on income taxes of the pre-tax adjustments. Because the company's non-IFRS financial measures are not calculated according to IFRS, these measures are not comparable to IFRS and may not necessarily be comparable to similarly described non-IFRS measures reported by other companies within the company's industry. Consequently, Globant's non-IFRS financial measures should not be evaluated in isolation or supplant comparable IFRS measures, but, rather, should be considered together with its condensed interim consolidated statements of financial position as of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025 and its condensed interim consolidated statements of comprehensive income for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard ("IAS") 34, "Interim Financial Reporting".

Globant is not providing a quantitative reconciliation of forward-looking Non-IFRS Adjusted Profit from Operations Margin or Non-IFRS Adjusted Diluted EPS to the most directly comparable IFRS measure because it is unable to predict with reasonable certainty the ultimate outcome of certain significant items without unreasonable effort. These items include, but are not limited to, share-based compensation expense, acquisition-related charges, business optimization costs, and the tax effect of non-IFRS adjustments. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could have a material impact on IFRS reported results for the guidance period.

Forward Looking Statements

In addition to historical information, this release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "expect," "predict," "potential," or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our future financial and operating performance, including our outlook and guidance, and our strategies, priorities and business plans. Our expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize, and actual results in future periods are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Factors that could impact our actual results include: our ability to maintain current resource utilization rates and productivity levels; our ability to manage attrition and attract and retain highly-skilled IT professionals; our ability to accurately price our client contracts; our ability to achieve our anticipated growth; our ability to effectively manage our rapid growth; our ability to retain our senior management team and other key employees; our ability to continue to innovate and remain at the forefront of emerging technologies and related market trends; our ability to retain our business relationships and client contracts; our ability to manage the impact of global adverse economic conditions; our ability to manage uncertainty concerning the instability in the current economic, political and social environment in Latin America; and other factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in our most recent Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and any other risk factors we include in subsequent reports on Form 6-K.

Additionally, while we have concluded, for the three- and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2026 presented in the condensed interim consolidated statements of comprehensive income included in this press release, that our goodwill and intangible assets are not impaired, changes in economic or operating conditions impacting our estimates and assumptions could, as noted in our most recent Form 20-F, result in the impairment of our goodwill and intangible assets in future periods.

Because of these uncertainties, you should not make any investment decisions based on our estimates and forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this press release whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Globant S.A.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts, unaudited)



Nine Months Ended

Three Months Ended

September 30, 2026 September 30, 2025

September 30, 2026 September 30, 2025 Revenues 1,832,637 1,842,408

611,135 617,143 Cost of revenues (1,206,261) (1,196,778)

(402,476) (402,384) Gross profit 626,376 645,630

208,659 214,759











Selling, general and administrative expenses (467,556) (472,905)

(154,807) (151,667) Net impairment losses on financial assets (3,047) (8,557)

(561) (2,218) Business Optimization Costs (59,743) (51,990)

(27,397) (4,410) Other operating income and expenses, net 2,367 -

976 - Profit from operations 98,397 112,178

26,870 56,464











Finance income 4,566 3,375

1,405 1,452 Finance expense (27,934) (30,605)

(9,294) (10,006) Other financial results, net 1,195 2,656

(266) 1,795 Financial results, net (22,173) (24,574)

(8,155) (6,759)











Share of results of investment in associates 114 27

165 21 Other income and expenses, net (1,924) (4,679)

512 (1,294) Profit before income tax 74,414 82,952

19,392 48,432











Income tax (16,558) (21,993)

(3,913) (14,244) Net income for the period 57,856 60,959

15,479 34,188











Other comprehensive income (loss) net of income tax effects









Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit and loss:









- Exchange differences on translating foreign operations (16,998) 80,680

(2,459) 303 - Remeasurement on defined benefit plan 418 -

(135) - - Net change in fair value on financial assets measured at FVOCI (182) (5,798)

- - - Gains and losses on cash flow hedges (10,991) 9,639

(13,879) (3,519) Total comprehensive income for the period 30,103 145,480

(994) 30,972











Net income attributable to:









Owners of the Company 52,670 61,354

13,924 33,102 Non-controlling interest 5,186 (395)

1,555 1,086 Net income for the period 57,856 60,959

15,479 34,188











Total comprehensive income for the period attributable to:









Owners of the Company 27,178 139,565

(2,168) 29,991 Non-controlling interest 2,925 5,915

1,174 981 Total comprehensive income for the period 30,103 145,480

(994) 30,972











Earnings per share









Basic 1.22 1.39

0.33 0.74 Diluted 1.21 1.35

0.32 0.73 Weighted average of outstanding shares (in thousands)









Basic 43,015 44,286

42,693 44,502 Diluted 43,473 45,374

43,151 45,589













Globant S.A.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position as of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, unaudited)











September 30, 2026

December 31, 2025 ASSETS







Current assets







Cash and cash equivalents

143,393

243,742 Investments

10,220

6,594 Trade receivables

622,838

577,673 Other assets

33,355

35,117 Other receivables

74,800

84,405 Other financial assets

8,232

6,226 Total current assets

892,838

953,757









Non-current assets







Investments

2,662

2,489 Other assets

11,555

4,424 Other receivables

60,773

49,496 Deferred tax assets

96,942

91,065 Investment in associates

1,203

1,727 Other financial assets

31,990

29,930 Property and equipment

122,778

137,331 Intangible assets

296,345

345,951 Right-of-use assets

82,002

100,542 Goodwill

1,594,143

1,601,523 Total non-current assets

2,300,393

2,364,478 TOTAL ASSETS

3,193,231

3,318,235









LIABILITIES







Current liabilities







Trade payables

107,814

112,590 Payroll and social security taxes payable

219,263

203,395 Borrowings

19,217

19,666 Other financial liabilities

79,285

169,605 Lease liabilities

24,699

28,511 Tax liabilities

18,910

33,205 Income tax payable

6,229

10,730 Other liabilities

1,290

2,591 Total current liabilities

476,707

580,293









Non-current liabilities







Trade payables

9,858

3,684 Borrowings

392,836

347,040 Other financial liabilities

13,741

90,499 Lease liabilities

65,560

78,428 Deferred tax liabilities

28,971

30,906 Income tax payable

1,979

1,428 Payroll and social security taxes payable

2,645

2,358 Contingent liabilities

9,641

21,963 Total non-current liabilities

525,231

576,306 TOTAL LIABILITIES

1,001,938

1,156,599









Capital and reserves







Issued capital

51,228

52,604 Additional paid-in capital

1,178,320

1,167,979 Other reserves

(118,213)

(92,721) Retained earnings

1,018,409

965,739 Total equity attributable to owners of the Company

2,129,744

2,093,601 Non-controlling interests

61,549

68,035 Total equity

2,191,293

2,161,636 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

3,193,231

3,318,235

Globant S.A.

Selected Cash Flow Data

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, unaudited)





Three Months Ended



September 30, 2026

September 30, 2025 Net Income for the period

15,479

34,188 Non-cash adjustments, taxes and others

65,291

80,801 Changes in working capital

13,685

(22,898) Cash flows from operating activities

94,455

92,091 Capital expenditures

(17,302)

(24,613) Cash flows from investing activities

(66,116)

(27,236) Cash flows from financing activities

(48,753)

(73,287) Net increase/decrease in cash & cash equivalents

(20,414)

(8,432)

Globant S.A.

Supplemental Non-IFRS Financial Information

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, unaudited)



Nine Months Ended

Three Months Ended

September 30, 2026

September 30, 2025

September 30, 2026

September 30, 2025















Reconciliation of adjusted gross profit













Gross profit 626,376

645,630

208,659

214,759 Depreciation and amortization expense 36,409

33,456

12,675

11,215 Share-based compensation expense - Equity settled 10,471

22,164

3,324

8,961 Adjusted gross profit 673,256

701,250

224,658

234,935 Adjusted gross profit margin 36.7 %

38.1 %

36.8 %

38.1 %















Reconciliation of selling, general and administrative expenses













Selling, general and administrative expenses (467,556)

(472,905)

(154,807)

(151,667) Depreciation and amortization expense 77,765

88,459

25,192

28,865 Share-based compensation expense - Equity settled 46,199

37,212

16,470

9,552 Acquisition-related charges (a) 4,953

15,957

1,458

3,751 Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses (338,639)

(331,277)

(111,687)

(109,499) Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses as % of revenues (18.5) %

(18.0) %

(18.3) %

(17.7) %















Reconciliation of adjusted profit from operations













Profit from operations 98,397

112,178

26,870

56,464 Share-based compensation expense - Equity settled 56,670

59,376

19,794

18,513 Business optimization costs (b) 59,743

51,990

27,397

4,410 Acquisition-related charges (a) 37,538

54,703

12,004

16,226 Adjusted profit from operations 252,348

278,247

86,065

95,613 Adjusted profit from operations margin 13.8 %

15.1 %

14.1 %

15.5 %















Reconciliation of net income for the period













Net income for the period 52,670

61,354

13,924

33,102 Share-based compensation expense - Equity settled 56,944

58,873

19,710

18,495 Business optimization costs (b) 59,571

50,876

27,277

4,423 Acquisition-related charges (a) 60,124

78,736

17,875

24,470 Tax effect of non-IFRS adjustments (40,038)

(42,552)

(15,026)

(10,741) Adjusted net income 189,271

207,287

63,760

69,749 Adjusted net income margin 10.3 %

11.3 %

10.4 %

11.3 %















Calculation of adjusted diluted EPS













Adjusted net income 189,271

207,287

63,760

69,749 Diluted shares 43,473

45,374

43,151

45,589 Adjusted diluted EPS 4.35

4.57

1.48

1.53

(a) Acquisition-related charges include, when applicable, amortization of purchased intangible assets, interest charges on acquisition-related indebtedness, external deal costs, acquisition-related retention bonuses, integration costs, changes in the fair value of contingent consideration liabilities, and other acquisition-related costs. We cannot provide acquisition-related charges on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort as such charges may fluctuate based on the timing, size, and complexity of future acquisitions as well as other uncertainty inherent in mergers and acquisitions.

(b) One-time charges for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, related to the Company's Business Optimization Programs initiated in April 2026 and April 2025, respectively. These charges, primarily related to workforce resizing and office reductions, have been excluded from non-IFRS results as these are one-time and unusual in nature.

Globant S.A.

Schedule of Supplemental Information (unaudited)

Metrics Q3 2025 Q4 2025 Q1 2026 Q2 2026 Q3 2026











Total Employees 29,020 28,773 28,510 27,411 26,164 IT Professionals 27,123 26,906 26,702 25,632 24,486











North America Revenues % 53.8 53.8 53.5 52.8 54.2 Latin America Revenues % 19.9 21.1 20.5 20.8 21.8 Europe Revenues % 19.4 19.3 19.7 20.9 19.5 New Markets Revenues % 6.9 5.8 6.3 5.5 4.5











USD Revenues % 63.2 64.0 64.5 63.0 65.5 Other Currencies Revenues % 36.8 36.0 35.5 37.0 34.5











Top Customer % 8.7 8.5 8.9 8.9 9.8 Top 5 Customers % 20.7 20.5 21.1 21.6 21.7 Top 10 Customers % 29.5 29.4 30.5 30.6 31.2











Customers Served (Last Twelve Months)* 978 944 943 904 882 Customers with>$1M in Revenues (Last Twelve Months) 339 336 333 331 321













(*) Represents customers with more than $100,000 in revenues in the last twelve months.

Investor Relations Contact:

Arturo Langa, Globant

[email protected]

+1 (877) 215-5230

Media Contact:

Gregorio Lascano, Globant

[email protected]

+1 (877) 215-5230

Source: Globant

1 Represents Asia, Oceania and the Middle East.

SOURCE Globant