ST. LOUIS, Nov. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: POST), a consumer packaged goods holding company, today reported results for the fourth fiscal quarter and fiscal year ended September 30, 2026.

Highlights:

Fourth quarter net sales of $2.0 billion; operating profit of $205.1 million; net earnings of $81.8 million and Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)* of $378.4 million

Fiscal year net sales of $8.1 billion; operating profit of $837.6 million; net earnings of $316.6 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $1,568.9 million

Fiscal year 2027 Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)* expected to range between $1,450-$1,500 million

*For additional information regarding non-GAAP measures, such as Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net earnings, Adjusted diluted earnings per common share and segment Adjusted EBITDA, see the related explanations presented under "Use of Non-GAAP Measures" later in this release. Post provides Adjusted EBITDA guidance only on a non-GAAP basis and does not provide a reconciliation of its forward-looking Adjusted EBITDA non-GAAP guidance measure to the most directly comparable GAAP measure due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying certain amounts that are necessary for such reconciliation, including the adjustments described under "Outlook" below.

Basis of Presentation

On May 1, 2026, Post completed its sale of substantially all of the assets of Crystal Farms Dairy Company (the "Crystal Farms Business"), the results of which were reported in the Refrigerated Retail segment prior to the sale. On December 1, 2025, Post completed its sale of the pasta business of 8th Avenue Food & Provisions, Inc. ("8th Avenue"); its operating results prior to the sale were reported in the Post Consumer Brands segment.

Certain prior-period amounts presented herein have been revised to reflect the correction of an immaterial error related to the timing of recognition of stock-based compensation expense. Previously reported Adjusted EBITDA, segment profit and free cash flow were not impacted by the revision. See Notes 2 and 22 to the consolidated financial statements included in Post's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2026, expected to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on or around November 19, 2026, for additional information.

Fourth Quarter Consolidated Operating Results

Net sales were $1,954.5 million, a decrease of 13.0%, or $292.5 million, compared to $2,247.0 million in the prior year period which included $138.5 million in net sales from divestitures. Excluding contributions from divestitures in the prior year period, net sales declined across Foodservice (driven by the lapping of avian influenza driven pricing in the prior year) and Post Consumer Brands (driven by pet food and value cereal volume declines), while Refrigerated Retail and Weetabix net sales were approximately flat. Gross profit was $566.6 million, or 29.0% of net sales, a decrease of 5.9%, or $35.5 million, compared to $602.1 million, or 26.8% of net sales, in the prior year period.

Selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expenses were $309.3 million, or 15.8% of net sales, a decrease of 9.9%, or $34.0 million, compared to $343.3 million, or 15.3% of net sales, in the prior year period. The decrease in SG&A in the current year period was primarily driven by the absence of divested businesses and lower incentive compensation, partially offset by a $6.0 million accrual for litigation expense related to Post's Refrigerated Retail segment. Operating profit was $205.1 million, an increase of 17.1%, or $29.9 million, compared to $175.2 million in the prior year period. Operating profit in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025 included a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $29.8 million, which is discussed later in this release and was treated as an adjustment for non-GAAP measures.

Net earnings were $81.8 million, an increase of 41.0%, or $23.8 million, compared to $58.0 million in the prior year period.

Diluted earnings per common share were $1.68, compared to $0.99 in the prior year period. Adjusted net earnings (non-GAAP)* were $92.6 million, compared to $134.5 million in the prior year period. Adjusted diluted earnings per common share (non-GAAP)* were $1.84, compared to $2.20 in the prior year period.

Adjusted EBITDA was $378.4 million, a decrease of 11.0%, or $47.0 million, compared to $425.4 million in the prior year period.

Fiscal Year 2026 Consolidated Operating Results

Net sales were $8,120.0 million, a decrease of 0.5%, or $38.1 million, compared to $8,158.1 million in the prior year. Gross profit was $2,389.0 million, or 29.4% of net sales, an increase of 2.1%, or $49.6 million, compared to $2,339.4 million, or 28.7% of net sales, in the prior year.

SG&A expenses were $1,326.0 million, or 16.3% of net sales, an increase of 1.2%, or $15.8 million, compared to $1,310.2 million, or 16.1% of net sales, in the prior year. Operating profit was $837.6 million, an increase of 5.0%, or $39.9 million, compared to $797.7 million in the prior year.

Net earnings were $316.6 million, a decrease of 5.4%, or $18.0 million, compared to $334.6 million in the prior year. Net earnings included the following:



Year Ended September 30, (in millions) 2026

2025 Loss on extinguishment of debt, net (1) $ 17.5

$ 5.8 Income on swaps, net (1) (20.9)

(6.9)

(1) Discussed later in this release and treated as adjustments for non-GAAP measures.

Diluted earnings per common share were $6.09, compared to $5.46 in the prior year. Adjusted net earnings were $404.8 million, compared to $453.4 million in the prior year. Adjusted diluted earnings per common share were $7.52, compared to $7.16 in the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA was $1,568.9 million, an increase of 2.0%, or $30.1 million, compared to $1,538.8 million in the prior year.

Post Consumer Brands

Primarily North American ready-to-eat ("RTE") cereal and granola, pet food and nut butters.

For the fourth quarter, net sales were $989.6 million, a decrease of 14.6%, or $169.2 million, compared to the prior year period. Net sales included $100.2 million in the fourth fiscal quarter of 2025 attributable to the divested pasta business. Excluding the benefit of the pasta business in the prior year period, volumes decreased 9.9% as pet food volumes declined 12.7% and cereal and granola volumes declined 4.4%. Pet food volume losses were primarily driven by distribution losses and category declines. Cereal and granola volume losses were primarily driven by category declines, distribution losses in value cereal and branded assortment changes. Segment profit was $149.7 million, an increase of 45.6%, or $46.9 million, compared to the prior year period. Segment Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)* was $215.4 million, an increase of 3.6%, or $7.4 million, compared to the prior year period.

For fiscal year 2026, net sales were $4,112.5 million, an increase of 2.2%, or $87.9 million, compared to the prior year. Segment profit was $543.3 million, an increase of 10.0%, or $49.4 million, compared to the prior year. Segment Adjusted EBITDA was $816.2 million, an increase of 2.8%, or $22.1 million, compared to the prior year.

Foodservice

Primarily egg and potato products.

For the fourth quarter, net sales were $635.2 million, a decrease of 11.5%, or $82.8 million, compared to the prior year period. Volumes decreased 2.6%, driven primarily by the lapping of customer egg inventory replenishment in the prior year. Segment profit was $91.2 million, a decrease of 28.9%, or $37.0 million, compared to the prior year period. Segment Adjusted EBITDA was $121.6 million, a decrease of 24.5%, or $39.5 million, compared to the prior year period. Declines in net sales, segment profit and segment Adjusted EBITDA reflect the lapping of avian influenza pricing in the prior year period.

For fiscal year 2026, net sales were $2,584.6 million, a decrease of 2.1%, or $56.4 million, compared to the prior year. Segment profit was $419.3 million, an increase of 4.9%, or $19.6 million, compared to the prior year. Segment Adjusted EBITDA was $556.8 million, an increase of 4.5%, or $23.9 million, compared to the prior year.

Refrigerated Retail

Primarily side dish, egg and sausage products.

For the fourth quarter, net sales were $187.4 million, a decrease of 17.9%, or $40.8 million, compared to the prior year period. Net sales included $38.3 million in the fourth fiscal quarter of 2025 related to the Crystal Farms Business. Excluding the contribution from the Crystal Farms Business, volumes increased 2.3%, primarily due to an increase in side dish products driven by the introduction of private label offerings. Volume information by product is disclosed in a table presented later in this release. Segment profit was $12.2 million, a decrease of 47.9%, or $11.2 million, compared to the prior year period, and reflected a $6.0 million accrual for litigation expense. Segment Adjusted EBITDA was $29.4 million, a decrease of 35.5%, or $16.2 million, compared to the prior year period. Declines in net sales, segment profit and segment Adjusted EBITDA primarily reflect the divestiture of the Crystal Farms Business in the current year period and the lapping of avian influenza pricing in the prior year period.

For fiscal year 2026, net sales were $873.8 million, a decrease of 8.3%, or $79.5 million, compared to the prior year. Segment profit was $74.2 million, a decrease of 16.0%, or $14.1 million, compared to the prior year. Segment Adjusted EBITDA was $146.9 million, a decrease of 12.1%, or $20.3 million, compared to the prior year.

Weetabix

Primarily United Kingdom RTE cereal, muesli and protein-based shakes.

For the fourth quarter, net sales were $143.1 million, a decrease of 1.3%, or $1.9 million, compared to the prior year period. Net sales reflected a foreign currency exchange rate tailwind of approximately 30 basis points. Volumes decreased 0.6%, as declines in private label products were partially offset by growth in branded products. Segment profit was $24.2 million, an increase of 17.5%, or $3.6 million, compared to the prior year period. Segment Adjusted EBITDA was $35.4 million, an increase of 8.6%, or $2.8 million, compared to the prior year period.

For fiscal year 2026, net sales were $554.2 million, an increase of 2.2%, or $12.0 million, compared to the prior year. Segment profit was $92.8 million, an increase of 25.4%, or $18.8 million, compared to the prior year. Segment Adjusted EBITDA was $138.1 million, an increase of 11.6%, or $14.4 million, compared to the prior year.

Impairment of Goodwill

A non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $29.8 million was recorded in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025 related to Post's Cheese and Dairy reporting unit within the Refrigerated Retail segment, which has since been divested. No goodwill impairment charge was recorded in fiscal year 2026.

Interest, Loss on Extinguishment of Debt, (Income) Expense on Swaps and Income Tax

Interest expense, net was $107.4 million and $424.7 million in the three months and fiscal year ended September 30, 2026, respectively, compared to $101.8 million and $361.4 million in the three months and fiscal year ended September 30, 2025, respectively. The increase in interest expense, net in the current year periods was driven by higher average outstanding principal amounts of debt, a higher weighted-average interest rate and lower interest income compared to the prior year periods.

There was no gain or loss on extinguishment of debt in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2026 or 2025. Loss on extinguishment of debt, net of $17.5 million was recorded in fiscal year 2026 in connection with Post's redemption of its 5.50% senior notes due December 2029. Loss on extinguishment of debt, net of $5.8 million was recorded in fiscal year 2025 in connection with Post's redemption of its 5.625% senior notes due January 2028.

(Income) expense on swaps, net relates to mark-to-market adjustments on interest rate swaps. Income on swaps, net was $14.0 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2026 compared to an expense of $0.4 million in the prior year period. Income on swaps, net was $20.9 million in fiscal year 2026 compared to $6.9 million in the prior year.

Income tax expense was $32.1 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2026, an effective income tax rate of 28.2%, compared to $21.7 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025, an effective income tax rate of 27.2%. For the three months ended September 30, 2026, the effective income tax rate differed significantly from the statutory tax rate primarily as a result of valuation allowances on certain state attributes. For the three months ended September 30, 2025, the effective income tax rate differed significantly from the statutory tax rate primarily as a result of a non-deductible goodwill impairment charge discussed previously in this release and the derecognition of basis differences attributable to 8th Avenue, partially offset by the release of a valuation allowance on one of Post's foreign operations. Income tax expense was $110.8 million in fiscal year 2026, an effective income tax rate of 25.9%, compared to $108.2 million in the prior year, an effective income tax rate of 24.5%.

Share Repurchases

During the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2026, Post repurchased 1.2 million shares of its common stock for $100.3 million at an average price of $83.51 per share. During fiscal year 2026, Post repurchased 10.3 million shares for $1,009.1 million at an average price of $98.37 per share. Subsequent to the end of the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2026 through November 16, 2026, Post repurchased 0.4 million shares for $33.0 million at an average price of $79.06 per share. As of November 16, 2026, Post had $396.7 million remaining under its share repurchase authorization.

Outlook

Post management expects Adjusted EBITDA for fiscal year 2027 to be between $1,450-$1,500 million. Post management expects fiscal year 2027 capital expenditures to range between $360-$400 million, which includes continued Foodservice investment in cage-free egg facility expansion and Post Consumer Brands investment in nut butter manufacturing optimization.

Post provides Adjusted EBITDA guidance only on a non-GAAP basis and does not provide a reconciliation of its forward-looking Adjusted EBITDA non-GAAP guidance measure to the most directly comparable GAAP measure due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying certain amounts that are necessary for such reconciliation, including adjustments that could be made for income/expense on swaps, net, integration and transaction costs, mark-to-market adjustments on equity security investments, mark-to-market adjustments on commodity and foreign exchange hedges, gain/loss on extinguishment of debt, net, equity method investment adjustment and other items reflected in Post's reconciliations of historical numbers, the amounts of which, based on historical experience, could be significant. For additional information regarding Post's non-GAAP measures, see the related explanations presented under "Use of Non-GAAP Measures."

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

Post uses certain non-GAAP measures in this release to supplement the financial measures prepared in accordance with United States ("U.S.") generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP measures include Adjusted net earnings/loss, Adjusted diluted earnings/loss per common share, Adjusted EBITDA, segment Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of Net Sales, segment Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of Net Sales, free cash flow, net leverage as calculated under Post's credit agreement and consolidated interest coverage ratio as calculated under Post's credit agreement. The reconciliation of each of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure is provided later in this release under "Explanation and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures."

Management uses certain of these non-GAAP measures, including Adjusted EBITDA and segment Adjusted EBITDA, as key metrics in the evaluation of underlying company and segment performance, in making financial, operating and planning decisions and, in part, in the determination of bonuses for its executive officers and employees. Additionally, Post is required to comply with certain covenants and limitations that are based on variations of EBITDA in its financing documents. Management believes the use of these non-GAAP measures provides increased transparency and assists investors in understanding the underlying operating performance of Post and its segments and in the analysis of ongoing operating trends. Non-GAAP measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, as they exclude certain items as described later in this release. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. For additional information regarding Post's non-GAAP measures, see the related explanations provided under "Explanation and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures."

Conference Call to Discuss Earnings Results and Outlook

Shortly following this release, Post will publish prepared remarks related to this release in the Investors section of its website (www.postholdings.com) under the Investor Events & Presentations and the Quarterly Results sections. Post will host a conference call on Friday, November 20, 2026 at 9:00 a.m. ET to respond to questions. Nicolas Catoggio, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Matthew J. Mainer, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, will participate in the call.

Interested parties may join the conference call by dialing (800) 579-2543 in the United States and (785) 424-1789 from outside of the United States. The conference identification number is POSTQ426. Interested parties are invited to listen to the webcast of the conference call, which can be accessed by visiting the Investors section of Post's website.

A replay of the conference call will be available through Friday, November 27, 2026 by dialing (800) 839-5687 in the United States and (402) 220-2569 from outside of the United States. A webcast replay also will be available for a limited period on Post's website in the Investors section.

Prospective Financial Information

Prospective financial information is necessarily speculative in nature, and it can be expected that some or all of the assumptions underlying the prospective financial information described above will not materialize or will vary significantly from actual results. For further discussion of some of the factors that may cause actual results to vary materially from the prospective financial information provided in this release, see "Forward-Looking Statements" below. Accordingly, the prospective financial information provided in this release is only an estimate of what Post's management believes is realizable as of the date of this release. It also should be recognized that the reliability of any forecasted financial data diminishes the further in the future that the data is forecasted. In light of the foregoing, the information should be viewed in context and undue reliance should not be placed upon it.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this release, in the prepared remarks published on Post's website and on Post's conference call are forward-looking statements, including Post's Adjusted EBITDA outlook for fiscal year 2027 and Post's capital expenditure outlook for fiscal year 2027. These forward-looking statements are sometimes identified from the use of forward-looking words such as "believe," "should," "could," "potential," "continue," "expect," "project," "estimate," "predict," "anticipate," "aim," "intend," "plan," "forecast," "target," "is likely," "will," "can," "may" or "would" or the negative of these terms or similar expressions, and include all statements regarding future performance, earnings projections, events or developments. There are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements made herein. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following:

volatility in the cost or availability of inputs to Post's businesses (including raw materials, energy and other supplies and freight);

disruptions or inefficiencies in Post's supply chain, inflation, tariffs, highly pathogenic avian influenza and other agricultural diseases and pests, labor shortages, public health crises, weather events and fires and other events beyond Post's control;

changes in economic conditions, financial instability, disruptions in capital and credit markets, changes in interest rates and fluctuations in currency exchange rates;

Post's and its customers' ability to compete in their respective product categories, including the success of pricing, advertising and promotional programs, declines in demand for Post's products and the ability to anticipate and respond to changes in consumer and customer preferences and behaviors;

Post's ability to successfully implement business strategies to reduce costs or optimize its manufacturing and distribution network;

Post's ability to hire and retain talented personnel, leadership transitions, increases in labor-related costs, employee safety, labor strikes, work stoppages, unionization efforts and other labor disruptions;

Post's high leverage, its ability to obtain additional financing and service its outstanding debt (including covenants restricting the operation of its businesses) and a potential downgrade in Post's credit ratings;

compliance with new, existing and changing laws and regulations;

allegations that Post's products cause injury or illness, product recalls and withdrawals, product liability claims and other related litigation;

the success of new product introductions;

the impact of litigation;

business disruption or other losses resulting from changes in governmental administrations or regulatory priorities, political instability, terrorism, war or armed hostilities or geopolitical tensions;

Post's reliance on third parties and others for the manufacture of certain of its products;

costs, business disruptions and reputational damage associated with information technology failures, cybersecurity incidents, information security breaches, Post's or third parties' usage of artificial intelligence or enterprise resource planning system implementations;

Post's ability to identify, complete and integrate or otherwise effectively execute acquisitions, divestitures and other strategic transactions;

the loss of, a significant reduction of purchases by or the bankruptcy of a major customer;

differences in Post's actual operating results from any of its guidance regarding its future performance;

impairment in the carrying value of goodwill, other intangibles or long-lived assets or changes in critical accounting estimates;

risks associated with Post's international businesses;

Post's ability to protect its intellectual property and other assets and to license third-party intellectual property;

risks associated with certain continuing obligations of Bob Evans Farms, Inc. ("Bob Evans") related to the 2017 sale of its restaurants business, including those related to the use of certain trademarks and Bob Evans's payment and performance obligations as a guarantor for certain leases;

losses or increased funding and expenses related to Post's qualified pension or other postretirement plans;

conflicting interests or the appearance of conflicting interests resulting from any of Post's directors or officers also serving as directors or officers of other companies in related industries; and

other risks and uncertainties described in Post's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

These forward-looking statements represent Post's judgment as of the date of this release. Post disclaims, however, any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

About Post Holdings, Inc.

Post Holdings, Inc., headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, is a consumer packaged goods holding company with businesses operating in the center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice and food ingredient categories. Its businesses include Post Consumer Brands, Michael Foods, Bob Evans Farms and Weetabix. Post Consumer Brands is a leader in the North American branded and private label ready-to-eat cereal and granola, pet food and nut butter categories. Michael Foods and Bob Evans Farms are leaders in refrigerated foods, delivering innovative, value-added egg and refrigerated potato side dish products to the foodservice and retail channels. Weetabix is home to the United Kingdom's number one selling ready-to-eat cereal brand, Weetabix®. For more information, visit www.postholdings.com.

Contact:

Investor Relations

Daniel O'Rourke

[email protected]

(314) 806-3959

Media Relations

Tara Gray

[email protected]

(314) 644-7648

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (in millions, except per share data)



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Year Ended September 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025 Net Sales $ 1,954.5

$ 2,247.0

$ 8,120.0

$ 8,158.1 Cost of goods sold 1,387.9

1,644.9

5,731.0

5,818.7 Gross Profit 566.6

602.1

2,389.0

2,339.4 Selling, general and administrative expenses 309.3

343.3

1,326.0

1,310.2 Amortization of intangible assets 49.6

53.2

201.9

200.8 Impairment of goodwill -

29.8

-

29.8 Other operating expense, net 2.6

0.6

23.5

0.9 Operating Profit 205.1

175.2

837.6

797.7 Interest expense, net 107.4

101.8

424.7

361.4 Loss on extinguishment of debt, net -

-

17.5

5.8 (Income) expense on swaps, net (14.0)

0.4

(20.9)

(6.9) Other income, net (2.3)

(6.7)

(11.1)

(5.0) Earnings before Income Taxes and Equity Method Earnings 114.0

79.7

427.4

442.4 Income tax expense 32.1

21.7

110.8

108.2 Equity method earnings, net of tax (0.1)

(0.1)

(0.7)

(0.5) Net Earnings Including Noncontrolling Interest 82.0

58.1

317.3

334.7 Less: Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest 0.2

0.1

0.7

0.1 Net Earnings $ 81.8

$ 58.0

$ 316.6

$ 334.6















Earnings per Common Share:













Basic $ 1.87

$ 1.07

$ 6.72

$ 5.96 Diluted $ 1.68

$ 0.99

$ 6.09

$ 5.46 Weighted-Average Common Shares Outstanding:













Basic 43.8

54.1

47.1

56.1 Diluted 50.3

61.2

53.8

63.3

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (in millions)



September 30, 2026

September 30, 2025







ASSETS Current Assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 329.7

$ 176.7 Restricted cash 0.9

6.1 Receivables, net 692.3

735.4 Inventories 941.8

875.0 Current assets held for sale -

116.3 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 81.0

115.4 Total Current Assets 2,045.7

2,024.9







Property, net 2,681.8

2,698.7 Goodwill 4,832.9

4,844.7 Other intangible assets, net 2,739.5

3,014.6 Other assets held for sale 1.7

424.8 Other assets 605.6

520.7 Total Assets $ 12,907.2

$ 13,528.4







LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities





Short-term debt $ 573.5

$ 1.2 Accounts payable 592.6

624.0 Current liabilities held for sale -

55.5 Other current liabilities 510.4

532.4 Total Current Liabilities 1,676.5

1,213.1







Long-term debt 7,061.2

7,421.7 Deferred income taxes 678.5

636.1 Other liabilities held for sale 0.3

119.7 Other liabilities 393.5

371.6 Total Liabilities 9,810.0

9,762.2







Shareholders' Equity





Common stock 0.9

0.9 Additional paid-in capital 5,447.8

5,403.6 Retained earnings 2,405.0

2,088.4 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (3.1)

8.7 Treasury stock, at cost (4,764.8)

(3,746.1) Total Shareholders' Equity Excluding Noncontrolling Interest 3,085.8

3,755.5 Noncontrolling interest 11.4

10.7 Total Shareholders' Equity 3,097.2

3,766.2 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 12,907.2

$ 13,528.4

SELECTED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOWS INFORMATION (Unaudited) (in millions)



Year Ended September 30,

2026

2025 Cash provided by (used in):





Operating activities $ 957.6

$ 998.3 Investing activities, including capital expenditures of $394.4 and $510.2 59.6

(1,419.3) Financing activities (868.1)

(188.6) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (1.3)

1.5 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 147.8

$ (608.1)

SEGMENT INFORMATION (Unaudited) (in millions)







Three Months Ended

September 30,

Year Ended September 30,



2026

2025

2026

2025 Net Sales















Post Consumer Brands $ 989.6

$ 1,158.8

$ 4,112.5

$ 4,024.6

Foodservice 635.2

718.0

2,584.6

2,641.0

Refrigerated Retail 187.4

228.2

873.8

953.3

Weetabix 143.1

145.0

554.2

542.2

Corporate and eliminations (0.8)

(3.0)

(5.1)

(3.0)

Total $ 1,954.5

$ 2,247.0

$ 8,120.0

$ 8,158.1 Segment Profit















Post Consumer Brands $ 149.7

$ 102.8

$ 543.3

$ 493.9

Foodservice 91.2

128.2

419.3

399.7

Refrigerated Retail 12.2

23.4

74.2

88.3

Weetabix 24.2

20.6

92.8

74.0





















SUPPLEMENTAL REFRIGERATED RETAIL SEGMENT INFORMATION (Unaudited)

The below table presents volume percentage changes for the current quarter compared to the prior year quarter for products within the Refrigerated Retail segment.

Product

Volume Percentage Change All(1)

2.3 % Side dishes

4.7 % Egg

4.4 % Sausage

(12.7 %)

(1) Excludes the contribution from the Crystal Farms Business in the prior year period.

EXPLANATION AND RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES

Post uses certain non-GAAP measures in this release to supplement the financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. These non-GAAP measures include Adjusted net earnings/loss, Adjusted diluted earnings/loss per common share, Adjusted EBITDA, segment Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of Net Sales, segment Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of Net Sales, free cash flow, net leverage as calculated under Post's credit agreement and consolidated interest coverage ratio as calculated under Post's credit agreement. The reconciliation of each of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure is provided in the tables following this section. Non-GAAP measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, as they exclude certain items as described below. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

Adjusted net earnings/loss and Adjusted diluted earnings/loss per common share

Post believes Adjusted net earnings/loss and Adjusted diluted earnings/loss per common share are useful to investors in evaluating Post's operating performance because they exclude items that affect the comparability of Post's financial results and could potentially distort an understanding of the trends in business performance.

Adjusted net earnings/loss and Adjusted diluted earnings/loss per common share are adjusted for the following items:

a. Loss on amounts held for sale: Post has excluded losses recorded to adjust the carrying value of businesses, facilities and other assets and liabilities classified as held for sale as the amount and frequency of such adjustments are not consistent. Additionally, Post believes that these losses do not reflect expected ongoing future operating expenses and do not contribute to a meaningful evaluation of Post's current operating performance or comparisons of Post's operating performance to other periods. b. Restructuring and facility closure costs, including accelerated depreciation, net: Post has excluded certain costs associated with facility closures and the gains and losses recorded on the sales of such facilities as the amount and frequency of such adjustments are not consistent. Additionally, Post believes that these costs do not reflect expected ongoing future operating expenses and do not contribute to a meaningful evaluation of Post's current operating performance or comparisons of Post's operating performance to other periods. c. Income/expense on swaps, net: Post has excluded the impact of mark-to-market adjustments and cash settlements on interest rate swaps due to the inherent uncertainty and volatility associated with such amounts based on changes in assumptions with respect to estimates of fair value and economic conditions and as the amount and frequency of such adjustments are not consistent. d. Impairment of goodwill: Post has excluded expenses for impairment of Post's previous Cheese and Dairy reporting unit as such non-cash amounts are inconsistent in amount and frequency and Post believes that these costs do not reflect expected ongoing future operating expenses and do not contribute to a meaningful evaluation of Post's current operating performance or comparisons of Post's operating performance to other periods. e. Debt premiums paid/discounts received, net: Post has excluded payments and other expenses for premiums on debt extinguishment, net of gains realized on debt repurchased at a discount, as such payments are inconsistent in amount and frequency. Additionally, Post believes that these costs do not reflect expected ongoing future operating expenses and do not contribute to a meaningful evaluation of Post's current operating performance or comparisons of Post's operating performance to other periods. f. Inventory revaluation adjustment on acquired businesses: Post has excluded the impact of fair value step-up adjustments to inventory in connection with business combinations as such adjustments represent non-cash items, are not consistent in amount and frequency and are significantly impacted by the timing and size of Post's acquisitions. g. Integration costs and transaction costs: Post has excluded transaction costs related to professional service fees and other related costs associated with signed and closed business combinations and closed divestitures and integration costs incurred to integrate acquired or to-be-acquired businesses or assets as Post believes that these exclusions allow for more meaningful evaluation of Post's current operating performance and comparisons of Post's operating performance to other periods. Post believes such costs are generally not relevant to assessing or estimating the long-term performance of acquired businesses or assets as part of Post or the performance of Post subsequent to the divestiture of the businesses or assets, and such costs are not factored into management's evaluation of potential acquisitions or Post's performance after completion of an acquisition or the evaluation to divest a business or asset. In addition, the frequency and amount of such charges varies significantly based on the size and timing of the transaction and the maturity of any businesses being acquired or divested. Also, the size, complexity and/or volume of past transactions, which often drive the magnitude of such expenses, may not be indicative of the size, complexity and/or volume of future transactions. By excluding these expenses, management is better able to evaluate Post's ability to utilize its existing assets and estimate the long-term value that acquired businesses or assets will generate for Post. h. Asset disposal costs: Post has excluded costs recorded in connection with the disposal of certain assets which were never put into use and/or the demolition and site remediation of unused facilities as the amount and frequency of these costs are not consistent. Additionally, Post believes that these costs do not reflect expected ongoing future operating expenses and do not contribute to a meaningful evaluation of Post's current operating performance or comparisons of Post's operating performance to other periods. i. Mark-to-market adjustments on commodity and foreign exchange hedges: Post has excluded the impact of mark-to-market adjustments on commodity and foreign exchange hedges due to the inherent uncertainty and volatility associated with such amounts based on changes in assumptions with respect to fair value estimates. Additionally, these adjustments are primarily non-cash items, and the amount and frequency of such adjustments are not consistent. j. Mark-to-market adjustments on equity security investments: Post has excluded the impact of mark-to-market adjustments on equity security investments due to the inherent volatility associated with such amounts based on changes in market pricing variations and as the amount and frequency of such adjustments are not consistent. Additionally, these adjustments are primarily non-cash items and do not contribute to a meaningful evaluation of Post's current operating performance or comparisons of Post's operating performance to other periods. k. Gain/loss on sale of business: Post has excluded gains and losses recorded on divestitures as the amount and frequency of such amounts are not consistent. Additionally, Post believes that these gains and losses do not reflect expected ongoing future operating income and expenses and do not contribute to a meaningful evaluation of Post's current operating performance or comparisons of Post's operating performance to other periods. l. Provision for legal settlements: Post has excluded gains and losses recorded to recognize the anticipated or actual resolution of certain litigation as Post believes such gains and losses do not reflect expected ongoing future operating income and expenses and do not contribute to a meaningful evaluation of Post's current operating performance or comparisons of Post's operating performance to other periods. m. Costs expected to be indemnified, net: Post has excluded certain costs incurred and expected to be indemnified in connection with damaged assets and gains related to indemnification proceeds received above the carrying value of damaged assets as Post believes such gains and losses do not reflect expected ongoing future operating income and expenses and do not contribute to a meaningful evaluation of Post's current operating performance or comparisons of Post's operating performance to other periods. n. Advisory income: Post has excluded advisory income received from 8th Avenue prior to Post's acquisition of 8th Avenue as Post believes such income did not contribute to a meaningful evaluation of Post's operating performance or comparisons of Post's operating performance to other periods. o. Income tax effect on adjustments: Post has included the income tax impact of the non-GAAP adjustments using a rate described in the applicable footnote of the reconciliation tables to be consistent with the treatment of these adjustments in the calculation of the non-GAAP measure.

Adjusted EBITDA, segment Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of Net Sales and segment Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of Net Sales

Post believes that Adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors in evaluating Post's operating performance and liquidity because (i) Post believes it is widely used to measure a company's operating performance without regard to items such as depreciation and amortization, which can vary depending upon accounting methods and the book value of assets, (ii) it presents a measure of corporate performance exclusive of Post's capital structure and the method by which the assets were acquired and (iii) it is a financial indicator of a company's ability to service its debt, as Post is required to comply with certain covenants and limitations that are based on variations of EBITDA in its financing documents. Post believes that segment Adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors in evaluating Post's operating performance because it allows for assessment of the operating performance of each reportable segment. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA to provide forward-looking guidance and uses Adjusted EBITDA and segment Adjusted EBITDA to forecast future results. Post believes that Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of Net Sales and segment Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of Net Sales are measures useful to investors in evaluating Post's operating performance because they allow for meaningful comparison of operating performance across periods.

Adjusted EBITDA and segment Adjusted EBITDA reflect adjustments for interest expense, net, income tax expense/benefit, and depreciation and amortization, and the following adjustments discussed above: loss on amounts held for sale, restructuring and facility closure costs, net, income/expense on swaps, net, impairment of goodwill, inventory revaluation adjustment on acquired businesses, integration costs and transaction costs, asset disposal costs, mark-to-market adjustments on commodity and foreign exchange hedges, mark-to-market adjustments on equity security investments, gain/loss on sale of business, provision for legal settlements, costs expected to be indemnified, net and advisory income. Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA and segment Adjusted EBITDA reflect adjustments for the following items:

p. Stock-based compensation: Post's compensation strategy includes the use of stock-based compensation to attract and retain executives and employees by aligning their long-term compensation interests with shareholders' investment interests. Post has excluded stock-based compensation as stock-based compensation can vary significantly based on reasons such as the timing, size and nature of the awards granted and subjective assumptions which are unrelated to operational decisions and performance in any particular period and does not contribute to meaningful comparisons of Post's operating performances to other periods. q. Gain/loss on extinguishment of debt, net: Post has excluded gains and losses recorded on extinguishment of debt, inclusive of payments for premiums and tender fees and the write-off of debt issuance costs, net of gains realized on the write-off of unamortized debt premiums and debt repurchased at a discount, as such gains and losses are inconsistent in amount and frequency. Additionally, Post believes that these gains and losses do not reflect expected ongoing future operating income and expenses and do not contribute to a meaningful evaluation of Post's current operating performance or comparisons of Post's operating performance to other periods. r. Equity method investment adjustment: Post has included adjustments for its portion of income tax expense/benefit, interest expense, net and depreciation and amortization for Weetabix's unconsolidated investment accounted for using equity method accounting as Post believes these adjustments contribute to a more meaningful evaluation of Post's current operating performance. s. Noncontrolling interest adjustment: Post has included adjustments for income tax expense/benefit, interest expense, net and depreciation and amortization for Weetabix's consolidated investment which is attributable to the noncontrolling owners of Weetabix's consolidated investment as Post believes these adjustments contribute to a more meaningful evaluation of Post's current operating performance.

Free cash flow

Free cash flow is a non-GAAP measure which represents net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures. Post believes free cash flow is useful to investors in evaluating Post's ability to service debt and repurchase shares of its common stock.

Net leverage as calculated under Post's credit agreement

Net leverage as calculated under Post's credit agreement is a non-GAAP measure which represents total principal debt less cash and cash equivalents divided by Adjusted EBITDA for the last twelve months (the adjustments for which are discussed above in connection with Adjusted EBITDA) adjusted for certain items as provided in Post's credit agreement. Post believes this measure is useful to investors in determining Post's debt levels and ability to service debt.

Consolidated interest coverage ratio as calculated under Post's credit agreement

Consolidated interest coverage ratio as calculated under Post's credit agreement is a non-GAAP measure which represents Adjusted EBITDA for the last twelve months adjusted for certain items as provided in Post's credit agreement (which reflects the adjustments for Adjusted EBITDA discussed under the Net leverage as calculated under Post's credit agreement section above) divided by interest expense, net for the last twelve months. Post believes this measure is useful to investors in determining Post's ability to service debt.

RECONCILIATION OF NET EARNINGS TO ADJUSTED NET EARNINGS (Unaudited) (in millions)





Three Months Ended

September 30,

Year Ended September 30,



2026

2025

2026

2025 Net Earnings $ 81.8

$ 58.0

$ 316.6

$ 334.6















Adjustments:















Loss on amounts held for sale 0.1

-

43.4

-

Restructuring and facility closure costs, including accelerated

depreciation, net 23.1

18.8

54.4

45.7

(Income) expense on swaps, net (14.0)

0.4

(20.9)

(6.9)

Impairment of goodwill -

29.8

-

29.8

Debt premiums paid -

-

22.6

4.4

Inventory revaluation adjustment on acquired businesses -

22.0

-

22.0

Integration costs 2.1

14.4

15.3

38.7

Asset disposal costs 1.5

4.3

9.2

6.3

Mark-to-market adjustments on commodity and foreign exchange

hedges (0.3)

0.9

(8.5)

(5.0)

Mark-to-market adjustments on equity security investments -

(3.8)

(1.7)

6.6

Loss (gain) on sale of business 1.5

-

(1.2)

-

Transaction costs (0.1)

4.3

4.6

6.2

Provision for legal settlements 0.4

0.6

2.5

0.7

Costs expected to be indemnified, net -

-

(1.0)

-

Advisory income -

(0.1)

-

(0.5)

Total Net Adjustments 14.3

91.6

118.7

148.0 Income tax effect on adjustments (1) (3.5)

(15.1)

(30.5)

(29.2) Adjusted Net Earnings $ 92.6

$ 134.5

$ 404.8

$ 453.4



















(1) Income tax effect on adjustments was calculated on all items, except income/expense on swaps, net, impairment of goodwill and the gain/loss on sale of business related to the sale of the pasta business, using a rate of 24.5%, the sum of Post's U.S. federal corporate income tax rate plus Post's blended state income tax rate, net of federal income tax benefit. Income tax effect for income/expense on swaps, net was calculated using a rate of 21.5%. Income tax effect for the impairment of goodwill was calculated using a rate of 0.0%. Income tax effect for the loss (gain) on sale of business related to the sale of the pasta business, which was $1.6 million and $(3.2) million during the three months and year ended September 30, 2026, respectively, was calculated using a rate of 0.0%.

RECONCILIATION OF DILUTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE TO ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

September 30,

Year Ended September 30,



2026

2025

2026

2025 Diluted Earnings per Common Share $ 1.68

$ 0.99

$ 6.09

$ 5.46 Adjustment to Diluted Earnings per Common Share for impact of

interest expense, net of tax, related to convertible senior notes (1) (0.05)

(0.04)

(0.20)

(0.17)















Adjustments:















Loss on amounts held for sale -

-

0.81

-

Restructuring and facility closure costs, including accelerated

depreciation, net 0.46

0.31

1.01

0.72

(Income) expense on swaps, net (0.28)

0.01

(0.39)

(0.11)

Impairment of goodwill -

0.49

-

0.47

Debt premiums paid -

-

0.42

0.07

Inventory revaluation adjustment on acquired businesses -

0.36

-

0.35

Integration costs 0.04

0.23

0.28

0.61

Asset disposal costs 0.03

0.07

0.17

0.10

Mark-to-market adjustments on commodity and foreign exchange

hedges (0.01)

0.01

(0.16)

(0.08)

Mark-to-market adjustments on equity security investments -

(0.06)

(0.03)

0.10

Loss (gain) on sale of business 0.03

-

(0.02)

-

Transaction costs -

0.07

0.08

0.10

Provision for legal settlements 0.01

0.01

0.05

0.01

Costs expected to be indemnified, net -

-

(0.02)

-

Advisory income -

-

-

(0.01)

Total Net Adjustments 0.28

1.50

2.20

2.33 Income tax effect on adjustments (2) (0.07)

(0.25)

(0.57)

(0.46) Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Common Share $ 1.84

$ 2.20

$ 7.52

$ 7.16



















(1) Represents the exclusion of interest expense, net of tax, associated with Post's convertible senior notes, which was treated as an adjustment to income available to common shareholders for diluted earnings per common share. Post believes this exclusion allows for more meaningful comparison of performance to other periods. (2) Income tax effect on adjustments was calculated on all items, except income/expense on swaps, net, impairment of goodwill and the gain/loss on sale of business related to the sale of the pasta business, using a rate of 24.5%, the sum of Post's U.S. federal corporate income tax rate plus Post's blended state income tax rate, net of federal income tax benefit. Income tax effect for income/expense on swaps, net was calculated using a rate of 21.5%. Income tax effect for the impairment of goodwill was calculated using a rate of 0.0%. Income tax effect for the loss (gain) on sale of business related to the sale of the pasta business, which was $1.6 million and $(3.2) million during the three months and year ended September 30, 2026, respectively, was calculated using a rate of 0.0%.

RECONCILIATION OF NET EARNINGS TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (Unaudited) ($ in millions)



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Year Ended September 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025 Net Earnings $ 81.8

$ 58.0

$ 316.6

$ 334.6 Interest expense, net 107.4

101.8

424.7

361.4 Income tax expense 32.1

21.7

110.8

108.2 Depreciation and amortization 144.5

146.2

568.7

524.3 Stock-based compensation 12.7

14.6

81.4

83.2 Loss on amounts held for sale 0.1

-

43.4

- Restructuring and facility closure costs, excluding accelerated

depreciation, net 8.7

10.3

7.6

23.4 (Income) expense on swaps, net (14.0)

0.4

(20.9)

(6.9) Impairment of goodwill -

29.8

-

29.8 Loss on extinguishment of debt, net -

-

17.5

5.8 Inventory revaluation adjustment on acquired businesses -

22.0

-

22.0 Integration costs 2.1

14.4

15.3

38.7 Asset disposal costs 1.5

4.3

9.2

6.3 Mark-to-market adjustments on commodity and foreign exchange

hedges (0.3)

0.9

(8.5)

(5.0) Mark-to-market adjustments on equity security investments -

(3.8)

(1.7)

6.6 Loss (gain) on sale of business 1.5

-

(1.2)

- Transaction costs (0.1)

4.3

4.6

6.2 Provision for legal settlements 0.4

0.6

2.5

0.7 Costs expected to be indemnified, net -

-

(1.0)

- Advisory income -

(0.1)

-

(0.5) Equity method investment adjustment 0.1

0.1

0.4

0.4 Noncontrolling interest adjustment (0.1)

(0.1)

(0.5)

(0.4) Adjusted EBITDA $ 378.4

$ 425.4

$ 1,568.9

$ 1,538.8 Net Earnings as a percentage of Net Sales 4.2 %

2.6 %

3.9 %

4.1 % Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of Net Sales 19.4 %

18.9 %

19.3 %

18.9 %

RECONCILIATION OF SEGMENT PROFIT TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (Unaudited) THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2026 ($ in millions)



Post

Consumer

Brands

Foodservice

Refrigerated

Retail

Weetabix

Corporate/

Other Segment Profit $ 149.7

$ 91.2

$ 12.2

$ 24.2

$ - General corporate expenses and other -

-

-

-

(69.9) Other income, net -

-

-

-

(2.3) Operating Profit 149.7

91.2

12.2

24.2

(72.2) Other income, net -

-

-

-

2.3 Depreciation and amortization 63.2

37.1

17.2

11.3

15.7 Stock-based compensation -

-

-

-

12.7 Loss on amounts held for sale -

-

-

-

0.1 Restructuring and facility closure costs, excluding

accelerated depreciation, net -

-

-

-

8.7 Integration costs 2.1

-

-

-

- Asset disposal costs -

-

-

-

1.5 Mark-to-market adjustments on commodity and foreign

exchange hedges -

(6.7)

-

-

6.4 Loss on sale of business -

-

-

-

1.5 Transaction costs -

-

-

-

(0.1) Provision for legal settlements 0.4

-

-

-

- Equity method investment adjustment -

-

-

0.2

- Noncontrolling interest adjustment -

-

-

(0.3)

- Adjusted EBITDA $ 215.4

$ 121.6

$ 29.4

$ 35.4

$ (23.4) Segment Profit as a percentage of Net Sales 15.1 %

14.4 %

6.5 %

16.9 %

- Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of Net Sales 21.8 %

19.1 %

15.7 %

24.7 %

-

RECONCILIATION OF SEGMENT PROFIT TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (Unaudited) THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2025 ($ in millions)



Post

Consumer

Brands

Foodservice

Refrigerated

Retail

Weetabix

Corporate/

Other Segment Profit $ 102.8

$ 128.2

$ 23.4

$ 20.6

$ - General corporate expenses and other -

-

-

-

(63.3) Impairment of goodwill -

-

(29.8)

-

- Other income, net -

-

-

-

(6.7) Operating Profit 102.8

128.2

(6.4)

20.6

(70.0) Other income, net -

-

-

-

6.7 Depreciation and amortization 70.4

34.5

20.0

12.0

9.3 Stock-based compensation -

-

-

-

14.6 Restructuring and facility closure costs, excluding

accelerated depreciation, net -

-

-

-

10.3 Impairment of goodwill -

-

29.8

-

- Inventory revaluation adjustment on acquired businesses 22.0

-

-

-

- Integration costs 12.2

-

2.2

-

- Asset disposal costs -

-

-

-

4.3 Mark-to-market adjustments on commodity and foreign

exchange hedges -

(1.6)

-

-

2.5 Mark-to-market adjustments on equity security

investments -

-

-

-

(3.8) Transaction costs -

-

-

-

4.3 Provision for legal settlements 0.6

-

-

-

- Advisory income -

-

-

-

(0.1) Equity method investment adjustment -

-

-

0.2

- Noncontrolling interest adjustment -

-

-

(0.2)

- Adjusted EBITDA $ 208.0

$ 161.1

$ 45.6

$ 32.6

$ (21.9) Segment Profit as a percentage of Net Sales 8.9 %

17.9 %

10.3 %

14.2 %

- Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of Net Sales 17.9 %

22.4 %

20.0 %

22.5 %

-

RECONCILIATION OF SEGMENT PROFIT TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (Unaudited) FISCAL YEAR ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2026 ($ in millions)



Post

Consumer

Brands

Foodservice

Refrigerated

Retail

Weetabix

Corporate/

Other Segment Profit $ 543.3

$ 419.3

$ 74.2

$ 92.8

$ - General corporate expenses and other -

-

-

-

(280.9) Other income, net -

-

-

-

(11.1) Operating Profit 543.3

419.3

74.2

92.8

(292.0) Other income, net -

-

-

-

11.1 Depreciation and amortization 255.8

144.4

72.0

45.4

51.1 Stock-based compensation -

-

-

-

81.4 Loss on amounts held for sale -

-

-

-

43.4 Restructuring and facility closure costs, excluding

accelerated depreciation, net -

-

-

-

7.6 Integration costs 14.6

-

0.7

-

- Asset disposal costs -

-

-

-

9.2 Mark-to-market adjustments on commodity and foreign

exchange hedges -

(5.9)

-

-

(2.6) Mark-to-market adjustments on equity security

investments -

-

-

-

(1.7) Gain on sale of business -

-

-

-

(1.2) Transaction costs -

-

-

-

4.6 Provision for legal settlements 2.5

-

-

-

- Costs expected to be indemnified, net -

(1.0)

-

-

- Equity method investment adjustment -

-

-

1.1

- Noncontrolling interest adjustment -

-

-

(1.2)

- Adjusted EBITDA $ 816.2

$ 556.8

$ 146.9

$ 138.1

$ (89.1) Segment Profit as a percentage of Net Sales 13.2 %

16.2 %

8.5 %

16.7 %

- Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of Net Sales 19.8 %

21.5 %

16.8 %

24.9 %

-

RECONCILIATION OF SEGMENT PROFIT TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (Unaudited) FISCAL YEAR ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2025 ($ in millions)



Post

Consumer

Brands

Foodservice

Refrigerated

Retail

Weetabix

Corporate/

Other Segment Profit $ 493.9

$ 399.7

$ 88.3

$ 74.0

$ - General corporate expenses and other -

-

-

-

(223.4) Impairment of goodwill -

-

(29.8)

-

- Other income, net -

-

-

-

(5.0) Operating Profit 493.9

399.7

58.5

74.0

(228.4) Other income, net -

-

-

-

5.0 Depreciation and amortization 243.4

131.8

74.4

49.0

25.7 Stock-based compensation -

-

-

-

83.2 Restructuring and facility closure costs, excluding

accelerated depreciation, net -

-

-

-

23.4 Impairment of goodwill -

-

29.8

-

- Inventory revaluation adjustment on acquired businesses 22.0

-

-

-

- Integration costs 34.2

-

4.4

0.1

- Asset disposal costs -

-

-

-

6.3 Mark-to-market adjustments on commodity and foreign

exchange hedges -

1.4

-

0.2

(6.6) Mark-to-market adjustments on equity security

investments -

-

-

-

6.6 Transaction costs -

-

-

-

6.2 Provision for legal settlements 0.6

-

0.1

-

- Advisory income -

-

-

-

(0.5) Equity method investment adjustment -

-

-

0.9

- Noncontrolling interest adjustment -

-

-

(0.5)

- Adjusted EBITDA $ 794.1

$ 532.9

$ 167.2

$ 123.7

$ (79.1) Segment Profit as a percentage of Net Sales 12.3 %

15.1 %

9.3 %

13.6 %

- Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of Net Sales 19.7 %

20.2 %

17.5 %

22.8 %

-

RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO FREE CASH FLOW (Unaudited) (in millions)



Year Ended September 30,

2026

2025 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 957.6

$ 998.3 Less: Capital expenditures 394.4

510.2 Free Cash Flow $ 563.2

$ 488.1

RECONCILIATION OF NET EARNINGS TO NET LEVERAGE AND CONSOLIDATED INTEREST COVERAGE RATIO (Unaudited) ($ in millions)



September 30,

2026 Long-term debt $ 7,061.2 Plus: Short-term debt 573.5 Debt issuance costs, net 53.3 Less: Unamortized premium, net 12.0 Total principal debt 7,676.0 Less: Cash and cash equivalents 329.7 Net Debt $ 7,346.3



Adjusted EBITDA for the year ended September 30, 2026 $ 1,568.9 Credit agreement adjustments to Adjusted EBITDA for the year ended September 30, 2026 (21.3) Adjusted EBITDA for the year ended September 30, 2026 as calculated under Post's credit agreement $ 1,547.6 Net leverage as calculated under Post's credit agreement 4.7x



Adjusted EBITDA for the year ended September 30, 2026 as calculated under Post's credit agreement $ 1,547.6 Interest expense, net for the year ended September 30, 2026 424.7 Consolidated interest coverage ratio as calculated under Post's credit agreement 3.6x

SOURCE Post Holdings, Inc.