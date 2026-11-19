TYSONS CORNER, Va. and WASHINGTON, D.C., Nov. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ODNB Financial Corporation (private) ("ODNB") and National Capital Bancorp, Inc. (OTCID: NACB) ("NACB") today jointly announced that ODNB's shareholders and NACB's shareholders have approved the previously announced merger of NACB with and into ODNB at their respective special meetings held today.

The merger is expected to close on December 1, 2026 or as soon thereafter in early December as practicable, subject to the satisfaction or waiver of customary closing conditions. NACB shareholders are reminded that the election deadline with respect to their shares is 5:00 p.m., Eastern Time, on Wednesday, November 25, 2026. An NACB shareholder that has not received or otherwise needs an election form and related materials should contact Broadridge Corporate Issuer Solutions, LLC at (855) 793-5068 as soon as possible.

About ODNB Financial Corporation

ODNB Financial Corporation is the holding company for Old Dominion National Bank, a locally owned community bank serving markets including the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area. The Bank's executive headquarters is located in the heart of Northern Virginia in Tysons Corner, with full-service branches in Tysons Corner and Leesburg, Virginia, two Albermarle County branches serving communities in Central Virginia and an office in Boca Raton serving customers in South Florida.

Centre 1st Bank, a wholly owned division of Old Dominion National Bank, serves customers in Pennsylvania and New Jersey from offices in State College, Pennsylvania.

ODNB Wealth Management, a wholly owned division of the Bank, serves clients from its office in Haverford, Pennsylvania.

ODNB offers a full range of commercial and consumer financial services, including commercial and industrial lending, commercial real estate financing, residential mortgage lending, deposit services, and wealth management solutions, in the communities it serves. ODNB had $1.74 billion in total assets at September 30, 2026. For more information about ODNB, visit www.odnb.bank.

About National Capital Bancorp, Inc.

National Capital Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for The National Capital Bank of Washington, which was founded in 1889 and is Washington's Oldest Bank. NACB is headquartered on Capitol Hill with offices in the Friendship Heights community in Northwest, D.C., the Courthouse/Clarendon community in Arlington, Virginia and the Fox Hill senior living community of Bethesda, Maryland. NACB also operates residential mortgage and commercial lending offices and a wealth management services division. NACB product and service offerings include personal and business deposit accounts, robust online and mobile banking services and sophisticated treasury management solutions - all delivered with top-rated personal service. NACB is well positioned to serve all the banking needs of those in its communities. NACB had $709.4 million in total assets at September 30, 2026. For more information about NACB, visit www.nationalcapitalbank.bank.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, but instead represent only the beliefs, expectations, or opinions of ODNB and NACB and their respective management teams regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond the control of ODNB and NACB. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the outlook and expectations of ODNB and NACB, respectively, with respect to the proposed transaction, the strategic and financial benefits of the proposed transaction, and the expected timing of the closing of the proposed transaction. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of such words as: "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional terms, such as "will," "would," "should," "could," "may," "likely," "probably," or "possibly." These statements may address issues that involve significant risks, uncertainties, estimates and assumptions made by management.

The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements in this release: (1) the possibility that the proposed transaction does not close when expected or at all because conditions to closing are not satisfied on a timely basis or at all; (2) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against ODNB or NACB; and (3) the occurrence of any event, change, or other circumstance that could give rise to the right of one or both of the parties to terminate the definitive merger agreement between ODNB and NACB.

These factors are not necessarily all of the factors that could cause ODNB's, NACB's, or the combined company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by any of the forward-looking statements. Other factors, including unknown or unpredictable factors, also could harm ODNB's, NACB's, or the combined company's results. Additional factors that could cause results to differ materially from those described above may be found in the registration statement on Form S-4 (File No. 333-297905), as amended on September 16, 2026 and October 6, 2026, that ODNB filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including under the heading "Risk Factors." The actual results anticipated may not be realized or, even if substantially realized, they may not have the expected consequences to or effects on ODNB, NACB or each of their respective businesses or operations. Investors are cautioned not to rely too heavily on any such forward-looking statements. ODNB and NACB urge you to consider all of these risks, uncertainties and other factors carefully in evaluating all such forward-looking statements made by ODNB and NACB. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and ODNB and NACB undertake no obligation to update or clarify forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except to the extent required by applicable law.

Contacts

Mark Merrill Richard B. (Randy) Anderson, Jr. Chairman & CEO Chairman of the Board ODNB Financial Corporation National Capital Bancorp, Inc. (571) 299-6942 (202) 851-4465

SOURCE ODNB Financial Corporation