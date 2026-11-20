BEIJING, Nov. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETZ) ("TDH" or the "Company"), a PRC-based company that is an owner, operator and manager of commercial real estate properties, announced today its financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2026.

First Half 2026 Unaudited Financial Highlights:





For the Six Months Ended June 30

($ millions, except per share data)

2026



2025



% Change

Revenues from continuing operations

$ 0.74



$ 0.59





26.45 % Gross profit

$ 0.00



$ 0.08





-94.69 % Gross profit margin



0.56 %



13.31 %



-12.75 pp * Loss from operations

$ (0.76)



$ (0.57)





-32.69 % Operating loss margin



-102.41 %



-97.60 %



-4.81 pp * Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders

$ (8.34)



$ 1.38





-704.69 % Earnings per share - basic and diluted

$ (0.81)



$ 0.13





-704.69 %

* pp: percentage points

Revenues increased by 26.45% to $0.74 million for the first half of 2026, compared to $0.59 million for the first half of 2025. This growth was mainly attributed to the following two factors: (1) The overall environment for the domestic commercial real-estate leasing market remained stable. Leveraging its existing commercial real-estate property assets, with consistent market positioning and continued implementation of well-established marketing strategies, the Company maintained cooperative relationships with existing tenants, secured successful renewals from major tenants, and attracted a small number of new high-quality tenants, driving revenue growth in its commercial real-estate property leasing business; (2) The Company continued to follow its established service model, fully taking into account the actual operational needs of enterprise customers from different industries and of different sizes, and kept providing tailored personalized leasing solutions. Combining standardized basic services with appropriate customized arrangements, the offerings well matched customers' practical occupancy requirements, maintained tenant satisfaction and customer stickiness, and underpinned the base of rental income from the leasing business.

Gross profit was $4,142 for the first half of 2026, compared to gross profit of $0.08 million for the same period of the prior year. The decrease in gross profit was primarily attributable to the increase in operating costs related to the leasing business.

Operating loss was $0.76 million for the first half of 2026, compared to operating loss of $0.57 million for the same period of the prior year. The widening of operating loss was mainly attributable to the increase in operating expenses, as well as the significant decline in gross profit, which were not fully offset by the growth in revenue.

Net loss was $8.34 million, or net loss per share of $0.81, for the first half of 2026, compared to net income of $1.38 million, or earnings per share of $0.13, for the same period of the prior year. The change was primarily driven by a net investment loss of $7.62 million recognized on the Company's short-term investments in marketable securities, as their fair value declined during the period.

First Half 2026 Financial Results

Revenues

Revenues increased by 26.45% to $0.74 million for the first half of 2026 from $0.59 million for the same period of the prior year. The increase was primarily attributable to the renewal of leases with the Company's major tenants and the addition of a small number of new tenants, supported by the Company's continued focus on service quality and the efficiency of its leasing process. The Company believes that maintaining long-term, stable relationships with its tenants supports a stable base of rental income. Subject to market conditions and the other factors described under "Safe Harbor Statement" below, the Company expects revenue from its commercial real estate leasing business to continue to grow in the near term.

Cost of revenues

Cost of revenues consisted primarily of lease and occupancy costs, depreciation and amortization costs, as well as agency-service costs and property maintenance costs. Cost of revenues increased by $0.23 million, or 45.05%, to $0.74 million for the first half of 2026 from $0.51 million for the same period of the prior year. The increase in cost of revenues was primarily attributable to the increase in operating costs related to the leasing business.

Gross profit and gross profit margin

Gross profit was $4,142 for the first half of 2026, compared with $0.08 million for the comparable period in the prior year. The gross profit margin was 0.56% for the six-month period ended June 30, 2026, versus 13.31% for the six-month period ended June 30, 2025, representing a decrease of 12.75 percentage points. The concurrent declines in gross profit and gross profit margin were primarily driven by higher operating costs, which caused cost of revenues to grow at a faster rate than revenues.

Operating expenses

Operating expenses consist of selling expense and general and administrative expense.

Selling expense increased by $31,016, or 1,138.20%, to $33,741 for the first half of 2026 from $2,725 for the same period of the prior year. The increase was mainly attributable to the Company's enhanced marketing and tenant promotion activities, as well as the increased business development efforts to attract new tenants for its commercial real estate leasing business.

General and administrative expense was $0.73 million for the first half of 2026, representing an increase of $0.08 million, or 12.68%, compared with $0.65 million in the same period of 2025. The increase was attributable to higher corporate-level operating expenses to sustain the Company's day-to-day business activities.

As a result, total operating expenses increased by $0.11 million, or 17.40%, to $0.76 million for the first half of 2026 from $0.65 million for the same period of the prior year. The increase was mainly attributable to higher selling expenses as well as higher corporate-level operating expenses to sustain the Company's day-to-day business activities.

Operating loss

Loss from operations was $0.76 million for the first half of 2026, compared to $0.57 million for the same period of the prior year. The increase in operating loss was mainly due to the significant decline in gross profit and the increase in operating expenses, which were not fully offset by the growth in revenue.

Other income, net

Total net other income (expense) decreased by approximately $9.60 million, from net other income of $1.97 million in the six months ended June 30, 2025, to net other expense of $7.62 million in the six months ended June 30, 2026. The decrease was primarily attributable to the net investment loss recognized on the Company's short-term investments. The Company invested its available cash on hand in equity securities of certain publicly listed companies through various open-market transactions. Our investments in marketable securities are accounted for pursuant to ASC 321 and reported at their readily determinable fair value as quoted by market exchanges in the consolidated balance sheets, with changes in fair value recognized in earnings. During the first half of 2026, the fair value of these investments declined, resulting in a net investment loss of $7.62 million, compared with a net investment gain of $2.58 million in the same period of the prior year.

Net income attributable to the Company and earnings per share

As a result of the above, net loss attributable to the Company was $8.34 million, or net loss per share of $0.81, for the first half of 2026, compared to net income attributable to the Company of $1.38 million, or earnings per share of $0.13, for the same period of the prior year. The change was primarily driven by the net investment loss on short-term investments and the decline in gross profit during the period.

Financial Conditions

As of June 30, 2026, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $13.15 million, compared to $19.14 million at December 31, 2025. Accounts receivable were $75,810 as of June 30, 2026, compared to $75,346 at December 31, 2025. We also had short-term investments of approximately $12.00 million and $14.53 million as of June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively, which are highly liquid and can be converted into cash and used in our operations if needed. The decrease in cash and cash equivalents was mainly due to the net cash used in operating and investing activities during the period, including net purchases of short-term investments. The decrease in short-term investments was mainly due to the decline in the fair value of these investments, which resulted in a net investment loss of $7.62 million, partially offset by net purchases during the period.

Net cash used in operating activities was $0.94 million for the first half of 2026, compared to net cash provided by operating activities of $0.29 million for the same period of the prior year. The change was primarily due to the operating loss incurred during the period and changes in operating assets and liabilities.

Net cash used in investing activities was $5.07 million for the first half of 2026, compared to net cash provided by investing activities of $0.07 million for the same period of the prior year. The change was mainly attributable to the increased net purchases of short-term investments during the period, as the proceeds from the sale of short-term investments were lower than the purchases of short-term investments.

There was no cash provided by or used in our financing activities during the six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively.

Notice

Rounding amounts and percentages: Certain amounts and percentages included in this press release have been rounded for ease of presentation. Percentage figures included in this press release have not in all cases been calculated on the basis of such rounded figures, but on the basis of such amounts prior to rounding. For this reason, certain percentage amounts in this press release may vary from those obtained by performing the same calculations using the figures in the financial statements. In addition, certain other amounts that appear in this press release may not sum due to rounding.

About TDH Holdings, Inc.

Founded in April 2002, TDH Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") (NASDAQ: PETZ) is a PRC-based company that is an owner, operator and manager of commercial real estate properties. More information about the Company can be found at www.tiandihui.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as "may", "will", "intend", "should", "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "project", "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Specifically, the Company's statements regarding, among others, its growth and business outlook, the expected revenue growth from the Company's commercial real estate leasing business and the Company's ability to execute on its business plan, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development; general risks affecting the commercial real estate industry (including, without limitation, the inability to enter into or renew leases on favorable terms, changes in client preferences and space utilization, dependence on clients' financial condition, and competition from other developers, owners and operators of real estate); changes in technology; economic conditions, reputation and brand; the impact of competition and pricing; government regulations; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China and the United States and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

For more information, please contact:

Feng Zhang, CFO

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +86 183-1102-1983

TDH HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS





June 30,



December 31,





2026



2025





(Unaudited)







ASSETS











CURRENT ASSETS:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 13,148,901



$ 19,138,205

Restricted cash



-





19,950

Short-term investments



12,003,464





14,531,930

Accounts receivable, net



75,810





75,346

Advances to suppliers, net



39,847





198,401

Prepayments and other current assets, net



139,915





146,385

Total current assets



25,407,937





34,110,217

NON-CURRENT ASSETS:















Property, plant and equipment, net



2,390,225





2,398,192

Operating lease right-of-use assets



3,037,030





3,787,265

Total non-current assets



5,427,255





6,185,457

Total assets

$ 30,835,192



$ 40,295,674



















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY















CURRENT LIABILITIES:















Accounts payable

$ 78,330



$ 90,006

Advances from customers



290,897





255,383

Taxes payable



8,147





11,215

Due to related parties



-





300,000

Operating lease liabilities, current



891,873





921,524

Other current liabilities



5,030,064





5,135,539

Total current liabilities



6,299,311





6,713,667

NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES:















Operating lease liabilities, non-current



2,114,464





2,860,197

Total liabilities



8,413,775





9,573,864

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:















Common stock ($0.02 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; 10,323,268 shares

issued and outstanding at June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025)



206,465





206,465

Additional paid-in capital



51,129,439





51,129,439

Accumulated deficit



(28,960,041)





(20,620,053)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)



11,310





(72,820)

Total TDH Holdings, Inc. shareholders' equity



22,387,173





30,643,031

Non-controlling interest



34,244





78,779

Total shareholders' equity

$ 22,421,417



$ 30,721,810

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 30,835,192



$ 40,295,674



TDH HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (Unaudited)





For The

Six Months

Ended

June 30,

2026



For The

Six Months

Ended

June 30,

2025















Net revenue

$ 740,604



$ 585,690

Cost of revenue



736,462





507,737

Gross profit (loss)



4,142





77,953

Operating expenses:















Selling expense



33,741





2,725

General and administrative expense



728,857





646,848

Total operating expenses



762,598





649,573

Loss from operations



(758,456)





(571,620)

Interest income (expense)



(11,594)





125,757

Other loss



(3,944)





(437,048)

Gain (loss) on disposal of subsidiaries



15,000





(294,016)

Investment income (loss), net



(7,624,383)





2,578,029

Total other income (expense)



(7,624,921)





1,972,722

Income before income tax provision



(8,383,377)





1,401,102

Income tax expense



(1,146)





-

Net income (loss)



(8,384,523)





1,401,102

Less: Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest



(44,535)





21,886

Net income (loss) attributable to TDH Holdings, Inc.



(8,339,988)





1,379,216

Comprehensive income (loss)















Net income (loss)

$ (8,384,523)



$ 1,401,102

Other comprehensive income (loss)















Foreign currency translation adjustment



84,130





(17,419)

Total comprehensive income (loss)

$ (8,300,393)



$ 1,383,683

Less: Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest



(44,535)





21,886

Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to TDH Holdings, Inc.

$ (8,255,858)



$ 1,361,797



















Earnings per common share attributable to TDH Holdings, Inc.















Basic

$ (0.81)



$ 0.13

Diluted

$ (0.81)



$ 0.13

Weighted average common shares outstanding















Basic



10,323,268





10,323,268

Diluted



10,323,268





10,323,268



TDH HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)





For The

Six Months

Ended



For The

Six Months

Ended





June 30,

2026



June 30,

2025















CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:











Net income (loss)

$ (8,384,523)



$ 1,401,102

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating

activities:















Depreciation and amortization expense



134,218





91,313

Fair value change of short-term investments



7,624,383





(2,578,029)

(Gain) loss on disposal of subsidiaries



(15,000)





294,016

(Gain) loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment



73,017





-

(Gain) loss on early termination of operating lease contracts



(59,341)





-

Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets



505,513





358,024

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:















Accounts receivable, net



1,922





(161,477)

Dividends receivable



-





(124,085)

Operating lease liabilities



(467,573)





(451,639)

Advances to suppliers, net



(17,115)





(109,387)

Prepayments and other current assets, net



40,082





-

Accounts payable



8,103





62,551

Taxes payable



(3,386)





1,350

Advances from customers



27,017





20,292

Other current liabilities



(402,567)





1,482,305

NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES

$ (935,251)



$ 286,336



















CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:















Payments to acquire property, plant and equipment



(1,472)





(8,115)

Purchase of short-term investments



(30,850,879)





(28,212,885)

Proceeds from sale of short-term investments



25,779,539





28,291,888

NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) INVESTING ACTIVITIES

$ (5,072,812)



$ 70,888

Effects on changes in foreign exchange rate



(1,191)





15,827

Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash



(6,009,254)





373,051

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash - beginning of the period



19,158,155





15,699,562

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash - end of the period



13,148,901





16,072,613



















Supplemental cash flow information















Interest paid

$ -



$ -



















Non-cash investing and financing activities















Right of use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease obligations

$ 176,935



$ 1,691,292

Property and equipment additions through advances to suppliers

$ 180,047



$ -



















Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash to the consolidated

balance sheets















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 13,148,901



$ 16,072,613

Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

$ 13,148,901



$ 16,072,613



SOURCE TDH Holdings, Inc.