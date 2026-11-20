MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Nov. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Scientific Corporation (the "Company") (NYSE: BSX) announced today that it has priced a public offering of $3,000,000,000 aggregate principal amount of U.S. dollar-denominated notes (the "USD Offering"), consisting of $1,000,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 5.375% Senior Notes due 2029, $750,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 5.500% Senior Notes due 2031, $750,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 5.750% Senior Notes due 2033 and $500,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 5.875% Senior Notes due 2036 (collectively, the "USD Notes").

In addition, the Company announced today that American Medical Systems Europe B.V., its indirect wholly owned finance subsidiary, has priced a public offering of €4,250,000,000 aggregate principal amount of euro-denominated notes (the "Euro Offering" and, together with the USD Offering, the "Offerings"), consisting of €500,000,000 aggregate principal amount of Floating Rate Notes due 2028 (the "Floating Rate Notes"), €500,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 3.875% Senior Notes due 2028, €750,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 4.125% Senior Notes due 2030, €750,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 4.500% Senior Notes due 2034, €1,000,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 4.750% Senior Notes due 2038 and €750,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 5.125% Senior Notes due 2046 (collectively with the Floating Rate Notes, the "Euro Notes"). The Euro Notes will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed by the Company.

The Offerings are being made pursuant to a registration statement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Offerings are expected to close on December 1, 2026, subject to customary closing conditions. Neither Offering is conditioned upon the completion of the other Offering. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offerings, together with short-term borrowings and/or borrowings under its credit agreement(s) and cash on hand, to finance the cash consideration payable in connection with the acquisition of Penumbra, Inc. (the "Penumbra Acquisition") and to pay related fees and expenses and, to the extent that the net proceeds from the Offerings are not used for such purposes, for general corporate purposes, which may include, among other things, short term investments, reduction of short term debt, funding of working capital and potential future acquisitions.

The Offerings are not conditioned upon the completion of the Penumbra Acquisition. However, if the Penumbra Acquisition is not completed on or before the applicable special mandatory redemption end date, or if the applicable issuer notifies the trustee that the Company will not pursue completion of the Penumbra Acquisition, each series of the USD Notes and the Euro Notes, except for the Floating Rate Notes, will be subject to a special mandatory redemption at a redemption price equal to 101% of the aggregate principal amount of such series, plus accrued and unpaid interest, if any, to, but excluding, the special mandatory redemption date.

Nothing herein shall constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities, nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. The Offerings are being made by means of a prospectus and related separate preliminary prospectus supplements only. Copies of the prospectus and related preliminary prospectus supplement for the USD Notes, and information concerning the USD Offering, may be obtained by contacting the joint book-running managers for the USD Offering: BofA Securities, Inc., toll-free at 1-800-294-1322; Citigroup Global Markets Inc., toll-free at 1-800-831-9146; or J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, collect at 1-212-834-4533. Copies of the prospectus and related preliminary prospectus supplement for the Euro Notes, and information concerning the Euro Offering, may be obtained by contacting the joint book-running managers for the Euro Offering: Barclays Bank PLC, toll-free at 1-888-603-5847; Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG, toll-free at 1-800-831-9146; or J.P. Morgan SE, collect at + 49 69 71240 (for non-U.S. investors) or J.P. Morgan Securities LLC collect at 1-212-834-4533 (for U.S. investors).

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific transforms lives through innovative medical technologies that improve the health of patients around the world. As a global medical technology leader for more than 45 years, we advance science for life by providing a broad range of high-performance solutions that address unmet patient needs and reduce the cost of healthcare. Our portfolio of devices and therapies helps physicians diagnose and treat complex cardiovascular, respiratory, digestive, oncological, neurological and urological diseases and conditions. Learn more at www.bostonscientific.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words like "anticipate," "expect," "project," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "intend," "aim," "goal," "target," "continue," "hope," "may" and similar words. These forward-looking statements are based on our beliefs, assumptions and estimates using information available to us at the time and are not intended to be guarantees of future events or performance. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding the proposed Offerings and intended use of proceeds. If our underlying assumptions turn out to be incorrect, or if certain risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from the expectations and projections expressed or implied by our forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties, in some cases, have affected and in the future could affect our ability to implement our business strategy and may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements expressed in this press release. As a result, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of our forward-looking statements.

Risks and uncertainties that may cause such differences include, among other things: economic conditions, including the impact of foreign currency fluctuations; future U.S. and global political, competitive, reimbursement and regulatory conditions, including changing trade and tariff policies; geopolitical conflicts and tensions; manufacturing, distribution and supply chain disruptions and cost increases; disruptions caused by cybersecurity events, including the impacts of the cybersecurity incident first reported on August 26, 2026 on our operations and financial results; disruptions caused by public health emergencies or extreme weather or other climate change-related events; labor shortages and increases in labor costs; variations in outcomes of ongoing and future clinical trials and market studies; new product introductions and the market acceptance of those products; market competition for our products; expected pricing environment; expected procedural volumes; the closing and integration of acquisitions; demographic trends; intellectual property rights; litigation; financial market conditions; the execution and effect of our prior and new restructuring programs; the execution and effect of our business strategy, including our cost-savings and growth initiatives; our ability to achieve sustainability goals; and future business decisions made by us and our competitors. New risks and uncertainties may arise from time to time and are difficult to predict. All of these factors are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many of them are beyond our control. For a further list and description of these and other important risks and uncertainties that may affect our future operations, see Part I, Item 1A - Risk Factors in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, which we may update in Part II, Item 1A. Risk Factors in Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q that we have filed or will file hereafter. We disclaim any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in our expectations or in events, conditions, or circumstances on which those expectations may be based, or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, except as required by law. This cautionary statement is applicable to all forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

CONTACTS:

Chanel Hastings

Media Relations

+1 (508) 382-0288

[email protected]

Lauren Tengler

Investor Relations

+1 (508) 683-4479

[email protected]

SOURCE Boston Scientific Corporation