October 2026 brought unusually sunny conditions across much of southern China and mainland South East Asia, with irradiance 20%+ above average in the strongest-affected areas, according to analysis using the Solcast API. Persistent high pressure over South East Asia and the South China Sea, alongside a very strong El Niño, suppressed rainfall and cloud. Sichuan and Chongqing missed much of the irradiance boost, while repeated cold fronts and Typhoon Champi interrupted the broader pattern farther north and east. The strongest positive irradiance anomalies stretched across Yunnan, Guangxi, Guangdong ...

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