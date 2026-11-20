At the Rohstoffmesse in Munich, Commodity TV talks with Colin Sutherland, CEO & President of Apollo Silver (TSXV: APGO, OTCQB: APGOF, FSE: 6ZF), about the Calico silver project in California and the Cinco de Mayo project in Mexico. Topics: Calico PEA: a 15-year open-pit mine producing about 5 Moz of silver a year at an AISC of around US$26/oz Domestic supply: Calico could add about 14% to US silver production; silver is now on the US critical minerals list Capex & next steps: initial capex of about US$633M in the PEA, optimization work on metallurgy, water and power, and a prefeasibility study within 18 months Cinco de Mayo: a historical inferred estimate of about 154 Moz silver equivalent; Apollo is working with the local ejido to reinstate access and has a 20,000 m drill program ready Funding: about C$55 million in working capital, no debt, and support from Eric Sprott and Jupiter Asset Management ApolloSilver APGO Silver Calico California CincoDeMayo ColinSutherland CommodityTV Company overview: Apollo Silver Corp. - https://www.apollosilver.com ISIN: CA03770A3073, WKN: A41HLP, FRA: 6ZF.F, TSXV: APGO.V More videos about Apollo Silver Corp. - https://www.commodity-tv.com/ondemand/channel/apollo-silver-corp/ Get our free Newsletter (English) - https://eepurl.com/bScRBX Get our free Newsletter (German) - https://eepurl.com/08pAn Silber Silver Gold Interview Exploration Edelmetallmesse München Miningstocks Investing Stockmarket Mines CommodityTV Read our free reports at: https://rohstoff-reports.com/en/