Centurion was recognized through RankWell Financial Services Awards' evaluation process.

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESS Newswire / November 20, 2026 / Centurion Wealth Management, LLC is pleased to announce that it has been named a recipient of the 2026 Virginia Top Independent RIA Award by RankWell Financial Services Awards!

RankWell's selection process evaluates nominees across several key areas, including professional excellence, client impact, leadership, and ethical standing. Centurion Wealth Management is grateful to receive this recognition and appreciates the acknowledgment of its team's collective efforts and dedication.

"Receiving this recognition is a meaningful acknowledgment of the work our team does every day," said Sterling D. Neblett, CEPA, CFP, Founding Partner and CEO of Centurion Wealth Management. "Our focus has always been on understanding the individual goals and circumstances of the people we serve and providing thoughtful guidance as they navigate important financial decisions. We're grateful for this recognition and remain committed to that approach as our firm continues to grow."

Founded in 2015, Centurion Wealth Management is an independent registered investment adviser providing comprehensive financial planning and wealth management services to individuals, families, entrepreneurs, and corporate executives. The firm emphasizes a personalized, planning-first approach designed to address the interconnected aspects of each client's financial life.

For individuals and families exploring wealth management services, Centurion seeks to provide guidance that extends beyond investment management. From retirement planning and executive compensation to business transitions, tax planning, and estate planning coordination, the firm works to develop strategies that reflect each client's financial circumstances and long-term priorities.

The recognition reflects another milestone for Centurion as the firm continues its commitment to providing thoughtful financial guidance to the individuals and families it serves.

To learn more about Centurion Wealth Management and its services, visit www.centurionwealth.com.

Award Disclosures:

The 2026 Virginia Top Independent RIA Award was issued by RankWell Financial Services Awards on November 19, 2026, for the period of July 29 through September 25, 2026. Centurion paid a fee for licensing rights to use the award logo following its selection; payment was not required for consideration or selection. For additional information about the award's methodology, selection criteria, and disclosures, please visit www.centurionwealth.com/award-disclosures.

About Centurion Wealth Management:

Founded in 2015, Centurion Wealth Management, LLC is an independent registered investment adviser headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The firm provides comprehensive financial planning and wealth management services, helping individuals, families, and business owners navigate financial decisions and plan for the future.

Investment advisory services are offered through Centurion Wealth Management, LLC, a registered investment adviser.

Contact

Katey Thomson

571-765-1890

kthomson@centurionwealth.com

SOURCE: Centurion Wealth Management, LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/centurion-wealth-management-recognized-with-2026-virginia-top-indepe-1254281