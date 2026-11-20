SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Industry 4.0 has redefined manufacturing around interconnected, data-driven, and flexibly automated production. At the heart of this transformation lies the industrial panel PC-the rugged hardware foundation bridging operational technology (OT) and information technology (IT). Sectors such as power utilities, intelligent transportation, and commercial automation are driving demand for edge-computing hardware capable of withstanding temperature extremes, dust, vibration, and electromagnetic interference.

ONERugged, leveraging years of expertise in rugged hardware design and global supply-chain capabilities, today announced its entry into the industrial computing market with a comprehensive portfolio including panel PCs, embedded box PCs, and digital signage solutions. Engineered to withstand the harshest environments, the new product line delivers multi-platform computing power, comprehensive I/O expandability, and 24/7 operational reliability for system integrators, distributors, and end users.

A Three-Pillar Portfolio

The ONERugged industrial range is built around three distinct form factors. Industrial panel PCs combine touchscreen functionality with x86 and ARM computing hardware, available from 10.1 to 21.5 inches. These all-in-one systems serve as HMI and process-control terminals, allowing operators to visualize workflows, adjust machine parameters in real time, and interact directly with automation layers. For space-constrained or headless installations, embedded box PCs deliver compact, fanless computing power for integration within machinery, electrical cabinets, or outdoor enclosures. Rounding out the portfolio, digital signage terminals repurpose the panel PC architecture for workstation-centric tasks; the D10R model integrates an NFC zone, tri-color LED indicators, and optional barcode-scanning and front-camera modules-purpose-built for MES shop-floor access. All models support flexible panel, wall, and desktop mounting for rapid integration.





Engineering for Reliability

Reliability under environmental stress is the defining characteristic of the ONERugged industrial line. Every panel PC features a fully sealed, fanless enclosure with an IP65-rated front panel, providing protection against dust and low-pressure water jets. Embedded box PCs share the same sealed, fanless chassis design. The elimination of rotating fans and ventilation openings removes the primary failure points associated with particulate contamination in factory floors, power utilities, and roadside cabinets.

Thermally, the hardware operates reliably across a wide temperature range of -20°C to 60°C (-4°F to 140°F), while electrical resilience is ensured through 12V to 24V wide-voltage DC input support, complemented by OVP (Over-Voltage Protection), ESD, and EOS safeguards. This combination of sealing, thermal, and electrical hardening enables true 24/7 operation in unmanned kiosks, dusty production halls, and outdoor environments-where standard commercial computers would fail faster and incur costly downtime.





Four Validated Vertical Solutions

To reduce integration complexity for channel partners, ONERugged has developed four pre-validated solutions that translate hardware specifications into tangible operational outcomes.





Smart Manufacturing and Automation: Industrial panel PCs serve as the control hub of the smart factory floor, interfacing directly with PLCs and sensors via RS-232/485 and Gigabit Ethernet to enable millisecond-level data exchange and closed-loop process control. Capacitive touchscreens replace traditional button panels for intuitive HMI interaction, while Wi-Fi and 4G connectivity stream production data upstream to MES and ERP systems, eliminating information silos and enabling predictive maintenance.

Intelligent Security and Monitoring: ONERugged panel PCs aggregate feeds from IP cameras and IoT sensors to perform edge-based video analytics. Local processing supports real-time detection of PPE non-compliance, unauthorized perimeter breaches, and hazardous equipment-state deviations; integrated alarm outputs trigger immediate alerts, transforming safety management from a passive model into an active, prevention-first paradigm.

Transportation and Fleet Management: The fin-cooled, fanless embedded box PC withstands shock, vibration, and airborne contaminants in vehicle cabins and roadside toll stations. Multi-tasking edge performance supports fleet-position tracking, vehicle-diagnostics analysis, and toll-transaction verification. Intel-based units incorporate TPM 2.0 hardware-encryption modules to safeguard operational data, while ARM-based Android variants offer rapid compatibility with third-party mobility applications.

Commercial Self-service Terminals: Compact embedded box PCs and slim-bezel panel PC units install within space-constrained kiosks and vending machines. Low-power processors and entirely passive cooling eliminate active ventilation requirements, while board-native USB, HDMI, and serial ports provide direct connectivity to barcode scanners, receipt printers, and payment peripherals.

Flexible Configuration Matrix

System integrators and distributors face a persistent challenge: matching compute performance, OS compatibility, and budget constraints to specific end-customer requirements. ONERugged addresses this through a clearly segmented model matrix.

The "A" series (P10A, P15A, P21A) deploys 12th-generation Intel Core i5-1235U and i7-1255U processors, delivering computational headroom for machine-vision inference, complex SCADA visualization, and industrial data analytics. These units target high-performance manufacturing cells where responsiveness is non-negotiable.

The "J" series (P10J, P15J, P17J, P18J, P21J) utilizes Intel Celeron N5100 processors, offering a balanced ratio of performance to power efficiency for equipment-status dashboards and environmental monitoring consoles.

The "R" series (P10R, P15R, P17R, P18R, P21R) is centered on the Rockchip RK3568 SoC with pre-installed Android OS, providing an optimized path for web-based terminals, lightweight MES workstations, and applications where Android-native software ecosystems accelerate custom development.

Complementing the display-equipped units, the B10A, B10J, and B10R embedded box PC models deliver headless computing in identical performance tiers, enabling OEMs to embed compute nodes directly within proprietary machinery without the cost or space overhead of an integrated display. The D10R digital signage terminal further extends the matrix with workstation-specific features for shop-floor MES access and on-site data acquisition.

This tiered, platform-agnostic approach allows channel partners to standardize on a single supplier while offering end customers the right balance of performance, OS, and price point-streamlining procurement and reducing qualification overhead.

Powering the Next Phase of Digital Transformation

As Industry 4.0 drives physical-digital convergence, demand for rugged, flexible industrial PCs will grow. ONERugged's expansion into fixed panel and box PCs extends its core engineering into modern automation infrastructure-equipping global partners to accelerate digital transformation.

About ONERugged

ONERugged, a brand of Emdoor Information (SZ:001314), specializes in providing high-quality rugged mobile computing devices and customized solutions for industry clients worldwide. Its portfolio includes rugged handhelds, rugged tablets, rugged notebooks, vehicle PCs, and industrial panel PCs. For more information, visit www.onerugged.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, YouTube, and Facebook.

Contact

Email: inquiry@onerugged.com

WhatsApp: +86-13720356146

Tel: +86 400-830-4882

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