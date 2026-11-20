From mine to maison: The Diamond Collective convenes the natural diamond value chain for an evening of Brilliance with Purpose, following the Paris Declaration on Natural Diamonds

After last week's signing of the Paris Declaration by France and Botswana, The Diamond Collective set out its role as the forum linking producer and consumer markets and strengthening every link of the value chain in between

LONDON and PARIS, Nov. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Diamond Collective last night convened officials and industry leaders from producing countries Angola and Botswana, French jewellery maisons and members of the French Parliament and Senate in Paris for an evening of 'Brilliance with Purpose'. Held nine days after France and Botswana signed the Paris Declaration on Natural Diamonds, the private dinner was the next step in a shared story. It was also the organisation's first industry event as The Diamond Collective, formerly the Natural Diamond Council.

Held in one of Paris's most storied former royal palaces, in the historic heart of the city, the evening began with a private tour of its 19th-century state apartments, followed by an intimate dinner. Its 50 guests also included diamond manufacturers and traders, leading historic French jewellery maisons and industry associations. Each table brought together representatives of producing nations, including Angola and Botswana, leading maisons, French parliamentarians and industry bodies, so that conversations about the impact of natural diamonds, and about responsible sourcing in practice, could be led by those closest to it. For the maisons, these conversations built confidence in responsible sourcing and due diligence, and a richer story of origin: the point of difference that natural diamonds offer their clients.

Amber Pepper, CEO of The Diamond Collective, opened the evening by speaking on the impact of natural diamonds in producing regions: "Every natural diamond carries a story that began billions of years ago, and a human story that is still being written: in the communities where it is found, in the hands of the craftspeople who shape it, and in the moments, it comes to mean everything to someone. Last week, France and Botswana showed what is possible when governments lead and the industry stands behind them. Tonight, at our first gathering as The Diamond Collective, we brought every part of that story together around one table, as partners. When we act as a collective, the value of a natural diamond reaches far beyond its beauty."

She was followed by Bernadette Pinet-Cuoq, Executive President, UFBJOP, champion of clear information for consumers in France, working for over 20 years with industry partners to ensure that the word "diamond" on its own refers to a natural diamond, while synthetic stones are clearly described as such.

Speaking at the dinner, Pinet-Cuoq spoke about the responsible value chain for the maisons and French craftsmanship. "Diamonds hold a unique place in the history and international prestige of French jewellery. To the story of the Earth is added a human story: that of communities in diamond-producing countries, of craftspeople, jewellers and Jewellery Houses who shape the stone. Our industry is closely connected to the source, creating very strong ties across the entire value chain, and it is now our shared responsibility to tell that story to the world."

Guests also heard from Dr. Steve Boyes, founder and chairman of The Wilderness Project. A conservation biologist and National Geographic Explorer, Steve launched the Okavango Wilderness Project in 2015, where decades-long research and expedition efforts led to a pioneering hydrological assessment and understanding of the Angolan Highlands Water Tower as source of the region's most important rivers and sub-basins, including the world-famous Okavango Delta in Botswana.

The Paris Declaration on Natural Diamonds was signed on 10 November 2026, on the sidelines of the ninth Paris Peace Forum, by Nicolas Forissier, French Minister Delegate for Foreign Trade and Economic Attractiveness, and Bogolo Joy Kenewendo, Minister of Minerals and Energy of the Republic of Botswana. Led by the two governments, it affirms the essential contribution of natural diamonds to producing nations, the importance of responsible, transparent and reliable sourcing, and the need for clear, accurate and consistent terminology that strengthens consumer trust, with the term "diamond" referring specifically to a natural diamond. The Diamond Collective is proud to have helped galvanise and support the two governments in bringing it about.

The Diamond Collective's new strategy, unveiled in September, aims to bring the whole industry together, from the communities where diamonds are found to the ateliers where they are crafted. As the platform and convener for natural diamonds, it links producer and consumer markets and strengthens the value chain that connects them. Its purpose is also to serve the consumer: helping people understand the value, origin and meaning of a natural diamond, and making sure they receive clear, accurate information at the point of sale. In line with the Paris Declaration's call for clear, accurate and consistent terminology that strengthens consumer trust, it believes that whatever someone chooses, they should know exactly what they are buying and choose with confidence.

NOTES TO EDITORS

About The Diamond Collective

The Diamond Collective* is a global, industry-funded non-profit organisation dedicated to the future of natural diamonds. It brings together the people, stories and expertise behind natural diamonds to inspire desire, protect consumer trust, and unite the industry around a shared ambition: more and more people choosing natural diamonds, more and more often.

*The Diamond Collective operates under the legal form of the Natural Diamond Council.

Website: www.thediamondcollective.world

About the Paris Declaration on Natural Diamonds

The Paris Declaration on Natural Diamonds: Drivers of Responsible, Sustainable and Inclusive Growth was signed by France and Botswana on 10 November 2026 at the Musée de la Marine, on the sidelines of the ninth Paris Peace Forum. Signed as Botswana celebrates 60 years of independence, it also marks the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between France and Botswana. The signatories intend to establish a joint working group, bringing together the signatory states and representatives of the private sector, to monitor the implementation of the Declaration and to publish an annual progress report from 2027. France and Botswana have invited other states to join their efforts. The Declaration is led by the governments of France and Botswana; The Diamond Collective is proud to have helped galvanise and support them.

About Brilliance with Purpose

Brilliance with Purpose was a private dinner hosted by The Diamond Collective on Thursday 19 November 2026 in the historic heart of Paris. Guests took a private tour of historic state apartments, followed by a drinks reception and a seated dinner. The evening aimed to promote a responsible diamond value chain, highlighting the positive impact that natural diamonds bring to the countries that produce them, Angola and Botswana, to the French jewellery industry.

About Steve Boyes

Steve has travelled thousands of kilometres into landscapes little known and often forgotten in search of what still remains unmapped. A 2015 expedition in canoes tracing the source of the Okavango Delta over 2,400 km became the subject of the award-winning documentary Into the Okavango, capturing global imagination and catalysing millions of dollars in investment into protection of its waters.

He is Founder and Chairman of the Wild Bird Trust and The Wilderness Project; a National Geographic Explorer and Fellow; and a TED Senior Fellow. Together with his team, he was named Rolex National Geographic Explorer of the Year in 2019. Steve leads one of the most ambitious ventures in modern exploration: the National Geographic Okavango Wilderness Project, delivering the Okavango Eternal partnership with De Beers.

The decades-long effort to survey and formally recognise the Angola Highlands Water Tower has led to it becoming Angola's first Ramsar site - and the fifth-largest Wetland of International Importance. Biodiversity surveys in this landscape have documented 73 species confirmed new to science; more than 275 potentially new species; and over 300 never before recorded in Angola.

Steve holds a PhD from the University of California Berkeley, where his research centred on the Meyer's parrot. He later served as Distinguished Professor of Ecology and Conservation Biology and held the A. Starker Leopold Chair in Wildlife Biology, retiring from the role in 2023. He has authored more than 27 peer-reviewed scientific publications and presented his research at Oxford, Cambridge, Cornell and beyond. Having travelled the world, he is however most at home around a campfire with fellow river guardians.

Instagram: @drsteveboyes

MEDIA CONTACT:

The Diamond Collective Press Office - Freuds (international): tdc@freuds.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/from-mine-to-maison-the-diamond-collective-convenes-the-natural-diamond-value-chain-for-an-evening-of-brilliance-with-purpose-following-the-paris-declaration-on-natural-diamonds-302946813.html