Morrison Announces Middle East Expansion with New Office in Abu Dhabi's ADGM

ABU DHABI, UAE, Nov. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Morrison, a leading global infrastructure investment manager with nearly four decades of experience and more than US$35 billion in assets under management, has established an office in ADGM. This marks an important milestone in its global growth strategy and reinforces its long-term commitment to the UAE and wider GCC region.

The new office will serve as Morrison's regional hub, supporting closer engagement with institutional investors, governments, strategic partners, businesses and other key stakeholders across the Middle East. The expansion reflects Morrison's confidence in the UAE as a strategic centre for global capital, trade and investment, and in Abu Dhabi's growing role in financing and partnering on major infrastructure opportunities worldwide.

Morrison Partner Vincent Gerritsen has relocated to Abu Dhabi to lead the firm's Middle East strategy alongside his global role as Co-Head of the Morrison Value Add fund. The Abu Dhabi office is Morrison's eighth globally.

Morrison has received In-Principle Approval from ADGM's Financial Services Regulatory Authority in connection with its application for a Category 4 arranging and advising licence. The approval remains subject to applicable conditions and final regulatory approval.

Paul Newfield, Chief Executive Officer of Morrison, said the UAE offers a stable and well-established base in a strategically important region, enabling the firm to work more closely with stakeholders aligned with its long-term investment approach.

H.E. Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman of ADGM, welcomed Morrison to ADGM, noting that its infrastructure investment expertise will add valuable capabilities to Abu Dhabi's financial ecosystem and help connect global capital with long-term opportunities. He added that Morrison's decision reflects Abu Dhabi's increasing importance to leading global institutions, supported by deep capital pools, strong institutional foundations and a progressive regulatory environment.

Vincent Gerritsen said the local presence will bring Morrison closer to regional partners and help the firm understand priorities and opportunities first-hand. He highlighted ADGM as a strong platform for Morrison's regional activities.

Morrison's investment focus spans digital infrastructure, the energy transition and critical supply chains, aligning with Abu Dhabi's priorities for economic diversification, infrastructure development and sustainable growth under Abu Dhabi Economic Vision 2030.

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