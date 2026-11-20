Vietnam's state-owned national power utility Vietnam Electricity (EVN) has introduced new technical requirements and acceptance procedures for rooftop solar installations that export surplus electricity to the grid. Decision No. 1382/QÐ-EVN, issued on November 18, sets out technical specifications and a process for testing and accepting rooftop solar installations connected to EVN's monitoring, data-collection and control systems. It replaces Decision No. 378/QÐ-EVN, issued on Mar. 12, 2025, and takes effect immediately. The requirements cover rooftop solar systems designed for self-consumption ...

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