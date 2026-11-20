Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 20
Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc ("ASCOT")
The Net Asset Values ("NAVs") per Ordinary Share for the above company as at the close of business on 19 November 2026 were:-
Excluding current year Revenue = 1,984.32p
Including ALL Revenue = 2,036.19p
ASCOT has bank debt facilities available to allow gearing of up to 8.7% of Shareholders' Funds. Current gearing is 6.4%. There are currently 75,226,105 Ordinary Shares of 1p in issue.
Contact:
Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries
Telephone: 0131 220 0733
20 November 2026
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