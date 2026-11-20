China Three Gorges Corp. has opened bidding for its first centralized PV module procurement round for 2027, covering an estimated 5.24 GW. The tender attracted 20 bidders, with an average offer of CNY 0.7491 ($0.110)/W. Bids ranged from CNY 0.7088/W to CNY 0.7981/W. The tender requires modules to meet Grade 3 or higher energy-efficiency requirements under China's GB 47834 standard. Final contract awards have yet to be announced. China Three Gorges previously awarded contracts under its 2024 centralized module procurement program. China's National Energy Administration (NEA) said the country ...

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