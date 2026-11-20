California-based duo Proper Voltage and Unigrid have teamed up to pair voltage-control electronics with sodium-chromium oxide cells to create a 73.1 kWh backup cabinet aimed at delivering power to data centers. Battery integration firm Proper Voltage announced that it has launched Salt Vault, an uninterruptible power supply (UPS) battery cabinet built around sodium-ion cells from San Diego-based Unigrid. Commercial deliveries to unnamed early-adopter data center and critical infrastructure operators are scheduled to begin in April 2027. The system combines Proper Voltage's software that it calls ...

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