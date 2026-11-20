Hong Kong, SAR and Düsseldorf, Germany--(Newsfile Corp. - November 20, 2026) - Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP) today concluded its first-ever delegation of 22 park companies and local university partners to MEDICA 2026 from 16 to 19 November in Düsseldorf, Germany. Joining hands with the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), the Hong Kong MedTech Association, the delegation has advanced new partnerships between Hong Kong, Germany and Europe, while showcasing Hong Kong and the Chinese Mainland medical innovations at the world's leading trade fair for medical technology.

HKSTP concluded its first-ever delegation of 22 park companies and local university partners to MEDICA 2026 from 16 to 19 November in Düsseldorf, Germany.

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Landmark MoUs were signed by HKSTP with German healthtech ecosystem leaders Medical Valley EMN and Kalms Consulting during the event. Such partnerships reinforce Hong Kong's status as a leading global hub for life and health tech innovation, offering seamless access to the Chinese Mainland's 390+ million citizens regularly using digital health services and China among the fastest-growing medical devices markets, projected to reach USD 82 billion by 2032.

The four-day event brought together global innovators to showcase technologies in surgical robotics, diagnostics, ophthalmology, rehabilitation and metabolic health. Making its debut at MEDICA, HKSTP has fostered two-way ties between Hong Kong, Germany and the Europe market empowering Chinese innovators to expand globally while opening doors for European innovators seeking access to Hong Kong, the Greater Bay Area, China and wider Asian region.

Mr Terry Wong, CEO of HKSTP, said, "Turning breakthroughs into global healthcare solutions requires deep ecosystem collaboration. At our MEDICA debut, engaging key European partners such as Medical Valley EMN and Kalms Consulting is vital to building trusted cross-border pathways for regulatory readiness and market access. Equally exciting is seeing our park companies forge commercial partnerships and debut new innovations on the global stage, demonstrating how HKSTP connects world-class R&D with international markets to create lasting impact."

Building Hong Kong-Europe Pathways for Healthcare Innovation

A key highlight at MEDICA 2026 was the signing of strategic MoUs between HKSTP and European partners. HKSTP signed an MoU with Medical Valley EMN to support market access, business matching, clinical, research and innovation opportunities, and stakeholder engagement. HKSTP also signed an MoU with Kalms Consulting to strengthen regulatory readiness and commercialisation for HKSTP companies entering European markets, spanning advisory, market access, business development and facilitating industry connections.

HKSTP also provided a platform for park companies at MEDICA to advance international partnerships and market expansion:

Orange Biotech , a developer of low-cost CRISPR-based diagnostic testing platforms, signed an MoU with Hungarian medical device company CorLab to explore distribution of its point-of-care diagnostic products in Hungary and the wider European Union, alongside regulatory, market-access and commercialisation activities and potential future manufacturing and assembly in Hungary.

, a developer of low-cost CRISPR-based diagnostic testing platforms, signed an MoU with Hungarian medical device company CorLab to explore distribution of its point-of-care diagnostic products in Hungary and the wider European Union, alongside regulatory, market-access and commercialisation activities and potential future manufacturing and assembly in Hungary. Pushkang Biotechnology signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Egypt-based Keen Diagnostic Partners (KDP) to introduce and commercialise its MS200 Automated Chemistry Analyzer and related reagent panels in Egypt. Combining Pushkang's microfluidic platforms with KDP's local healthcare network, the partnership will drive product deployment, training, and market development, expanding access to high-quality, cost-effective diagnostics across Egyptian hospitals and clinics.

Premiering Healthcare Innovation on the Global Stage

Alongside new partnerships, HKSTP park companies unveiled new healthcare technologies to global audiences at MEDICA:

AusMed Global has marked the European soft launch of KetoMetrics, a CE-marked device and the world's first portable, real-time breath ketone monitoring system delivering accuracy comparable to laboratory Gas Chromatography gold-standard testing. Designed for versatile deployment, KetoMetrics empowers users in both point-of-care and home settings with quantitative metabolic insights to support weight management, wellness, sports performance, healthy ageing, and ketogenic interventions.

Dymind has launched its upgraded, CE-marked DH-8000 haematology analysis workstation. Designed for large laboratories, this new premier analyser offers CBC, CRP, SAA and ESR testing, with expandable SPS and slide maker modules to boost efficiency.

Accelerating Two-Way MedTech Expansion Between Europe and Asia

HKSTP brought together global healthcare leaders to explore practical pathways for cross-border expansion. Speaking at MEDICA's Market Entry Stage under the theme "Unlocking Asia's Growth - Hong Kong and HKSTP as the Launchpad for Life & Health Tech". Mr Terry Wong spotlighted Hong Kong's research strengths, clinical resources, and ecosystem as an ideal gateway for global innovators entering Asia.

To deepen Asia-Europe ties, HKSTP co-hosted an executive roundtable with global law firm Clifford Chance on MedTech collaboration, alongside delegation visits to Siemens Healthineers, Würth Group, TUM Venture Labs, and SGS Germany GmbH. These engagements sparked vital dialogue on regulation, commercialisation, investment, and two-way market access.

HKSTP curated targeted business matching sessions with industry leaders including Deloitte, DQS, High-Tech Gründerfonds, Intertek, Kalms Consulting, SGS, and Tekno Surgical to foster valuable connections and potential collaboration with ecosystem partners across Europe.

Global Recognition for Hong Kong Life and Health Technology

HKSTP's life science companies continue to earn top international recognition across major global biotech competitions. At BioJapan 2026, Excalipoint Therapeutics and GenEditBio took first and second place at the SHIC Fast Track. In the US, OncoImmunostics, Advanced Micro Integrations, and Rare Power captured the Grand, Gold, and Silver awards at the 2026 Washington Innovation & Entrepreneurship Competition. These wins confirm Hong Kong's ventures are clinically validated, investment-ready, and primed for global healthcare breakthroughs.

HKSTP supports more than 400 Life and Health Technology companies within an ecosystem. Through funding, incubation programmes, infrastructure and industry connections, HKSTP supports innovators from R&D and validation through to commercialisation and international expansion.

Appendix: MEDICA 2027 - List of 22 exhibitors at Hong Kong Pavilion including park companies outside the Hong Kong Pavilion (in alphabetical order)

Agilis Robotics Limited AusMed Global Limited Baptist University b-One Ortho (Hong Kong) Limited Chinese University of Hong Kong Hong Kong Dymind Biological Co., Limited Eyebright Medical Technology (Hong Kong) Limited HongKong Hugemed Holding Co., Limited Hong Kong Polytechnic University Hopebotics Limited iBone Healthcare Limited Kulia Labs HK Limited Lasmx Trade Limited MagMint Scientific Limited Multera Limited NeurOssence Bio Limited Okosix (Ecotec Global Limited) Orange Biotech Limited Pushkang Biotechnology Limited University of Hong Kong, Department of Orthopaedics and Traumatology Wondfo Biotech (HK) Co., Limited Yuanhua Robotics, Perception & AI Technologies (HK) Limited

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Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation

Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP) was established in 2001 and has built a proven foundation as Hong Kong's leading innovation and technology (I&T) ecosystem. Established for 25 years, HKSTP is supporting 14 unicorns, has nurtured more than 17,000 research professionals and built a community of over 2,500 technology companies from 26 countries and regions across four strategic technology clusters: Life and Health Technology, AI and Data Science, Microelectronics and Advanced Manufacturing, and GreenTech and New Energy.



As an ecosystem orchestrator, HKSTP provides end-to-end support to attract and nurture talent, accelerate commercialisation and help technology ventures scale. Its innovation infrastructure spans over 240 hectares covering Hong Kong Science Park in Pak Shek Kok, InnoCentre in Kowloon Tong, and three modern InnoParks in Tai Po, Tseung Kwan O and Yuen Long, advancing Hong Kong's vision for new industrialisation and smart manufacturing.



Hong Kong Science Park Shenzhen Branch in Futian, Shenzhen, strengthens cross-border collaboration by connecting Hong Kong, the Chinese Mainland and global innovation networks and propels Chinese innovators onto the world stage, while also delivering comprehensive GBA landing support to accelerate cross-border success for local and international ventures.



As HKSTP enters its next chapter with strong foundations, it continues to deepen impact, elevate quality and create value for innovators. As an ecosystem built to lead change, HKSTP is empowering Hong Kong to define what comes next in innovation, growth and opportunity.



More information about HKSTP is available at www.hkstp.org.

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