Paratus and Foresight complete renewable price insurance policy on UK solar portfolio, delivering net uplift versus a fixed-price PPA

LONDON, Nov. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Paratus, the specialist provider of energy price risk insurance, and Foresight Group, a specialist investment manager with a portfolio of renewable energy assets, today announced the completion of a renewable price insurance policy covering six operational UK solar assets with a combined capacity of approximately 30MW. The policy provides Foresight with downside protection against power price volatility on the assets' projected monthly generation over a defined period, establishing a price floor on that generation while allowing the assets to retain exposure to higher power prices.

The policy ran its full term and settled in September, delivering a net uplift of £14.49/MWh to Foresight on the insured generation, after premium, compared with the revenue the portfolio would have earned under a fixed-price power purchase agreement (PPA). Following the outcome of the first transaction, Paratus and Foresight are now exploring a longer policy term and extending the approach across a wider pool of assets.

Unlike a fixed-price PPA, the policy is structured around the portfolio's projected monthly generation rather than a baseload profile. It protects revenue when the reference price falls below the trigger, while leaving Foresight free to profit from prices above that level. This allows the asset owner to keep its optionality: the freedom to choose when and how to risk manage, and to benefit when market conditions are favourable.

In Paratus's view, as renewable penetration grows, power price volatility is rising and becoming harder to predict. For asset owners, this feeds directly into revenue visibility, distribution capacity and the confidence of investors and lenders. Fixed-price PPAs can provide greater certainty, but typically require upside pricing to be relinquished. Foresight therefore sought a structure that could protect the downside on a merchant solar portfolio while preserving both upside participation and commercial flexibility.

Over several months, the two teams worked together to test the policy against a range of market scenarios and establish how it would operate in practice. This included scenario modelling under different price paths and asset owner optionality, side-by-side economic comparison with PPA alternatives and iterative refinement of the policy parameters.

Beyond the settlement figure, the transaction demonstrated two things in practice. First, the cover can be matched to the assets, aligning protection more closely with how solar assets generate revenue. Second, Foresight retained the upside: throughout the term, the portfolio remained free to capture higher prices and could continue to be managed commercially, which a fixed-price PPA would not have allowed.

For Foresight, the policy has provided a tool, tested over one policy term, for managing merchant price risk on an asset-by-asset or portfolio basis. Because the policy is a short-term, standalone contract rather than a long-dated offtake agreement, cover can, subject to underwriting, be extended in term, renewed around the periods of greatest price risk and scaled across other assets without changing how the portfolio is operated or financed.

A Paratus spokesperson said: "We are delighted to have worked with an institutional owner of Foresight's calibre on this policy. This shows that a price floor can be delivered through insurance, sized to the way a solar portfolio actually generates, without the volume commitment or forgone upside of a fixed-price contract. The policy settled as modelled for the prices seen during the term, and we look forward to extending our work with Foresight across a longer term and a wider set of assets."

A Foresight spokesperson said: "The trial gave us valuable practical experience of using insurance as an alternative to fixing power prices. The structure allowed us to retain the benefit of a strong merchant market while putting defined protection in place against a fall in the reference index. Just as importantly, the process highlighted the need to understand capture-price basis risk and to tailor future protection closely to how the assets actually generate."

Notes to editors

Basis of comparison: the £14.49/MWh net uplift is Foresight's own calculation, after premium, against a fixed-price PPA. Past outcomes do not indicate future results.

Media contacts

Kapil Arya

Lansons

paratus@lansons.com

07550044000

Mia Simpson

Marketing@foresightgroup.eu

About Paratus

Paratus helps businesses turn volatility into value by protecting their balance sheets against energy price risk. Its insurance solutions protect power generators against price fluctuations and give major energy consumers, from airlines and shipping fleets to industrial manufacturers, the budget certainty they need to make strategic investment decisions. With that risk transferred, clients may be able to free capital for reinvestment, which can support the transition to a lower-carbon future.

Built and run by experts from leading energy houses, Paratus combines deep market knowledge with specialist expertise in risk management, insurance and technology.

Paratus & Partners Ltd is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FRN 955298) for insurance distribution activities and a member of the British Insurance Brokers' Association (BIBA). Insurance is provided by Paratus Renewables Insurance Ltd, which is licensed and regulated by the Guernsey Financial Services Commission. Paratus & Partners Ltd's FCA authorisation covers its insurance distribution activities only; it does not extend to the insurer, its products or any non-insurance services described in this document. Paratus & Partners Ltd is part of the Paratus Group, a portfolio company of Ara Partners, a $10.6 billion private equity and infrastructure investment firm. Paratus & Partners Ltd: company number 13077633; 22 King Street, St James's, London SW1Y 6QY.

About Foresight

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe and Australia. With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight's diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented by investment solutions designed for the retail market. Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

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