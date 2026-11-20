ESTO Group Grows Net Profit 27% in the First Nine Months of 2026 as Cumulative GMV Passes EUR 1 Billion

TALLINN, Estonia, Nov. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ESTO Group (ESTO Holdings OÜ), the leading Estonian non-bank consumer credit provider, today reported results for the first nine months of 2026. Net profit rose 27% YoY to EUR 8.6 million, credit issuance rose 35% to EUR 106.3 million, and cumulative gross merchandise value since inception passed EUR 1 billion in August.

Key Financial Highlights:

Revenue of EUR 30.5 million (+18% YoY)

EBITDA of EUR 15.1 million (+18% YoY), at a 49% margin

Net profit of EUR 8.6 million (+27% YoY) and the Group's 32nd consecutive profitable quarter

Credit issuance of EUR 106.3 million (+35% YoY), with a new monthly record in every month from March to August

Gross loan portfolio (consumer and business loans) of EUR 118.7 million (+34% YoY)

To support continued profitable growth, ESTO added a new banking line during the period and, after the period, completed an oversubscribed tap of its senior unsecured bond.

ESTO Business launched business loans in Estonia, and machine learning and AI default scoring now drives credit decisions in all three Baltic markets. Momentum has continued into the fourth quarter: October was the strongest month of credit issuance in the Group's history.

Mikk Metsa, Founder and CEO of ESTO, commented:

"ESTO is a technology company with a balance sheet. This year the model widened: we now fund merchants and businesses, not only their customers. We passed EUR 1 billion of cumulative GMV, and the network is adding more volume each month than ever before. AI already runs through every department. Next, it goes into the products our users and partners touch."

Full nine-month financial statements are available on the Group's Investor Relations webpage.

About ESTO:

ESTO makes shopping simple. It is the AI-powered shopping and credit network of the Baltics: one app for consumers, one checkout for merchants, one credit engine underneath. More than EUR 1 billion processed, nearly 1,000,000 users, over 12,000 points of sale, and 32 consecutive profitable quarters.

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