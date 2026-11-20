SHEIN and SPEAC Further Strengthen Marketplace Seller Compliance Education with Training on EU Chemical Safety Requirements

SHEIN and SPEAC's third joint education session in three months focuses on high-risk substances in consumer products, with six additional training sessions planned

In addition to SPEAC, SHEIN has collaborated with multiple leading international Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) organizations to deliver nearly 20 seller compliance training sessions over the past six months.

DUBLIN, Nov. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global fashion and lifestyle online retailer SHEIN and SPEAC, an EU-funded project focused on consumer product safety and protection, jointly hosted their latest compliance education session for SHEIN marketplace sellers on 19 November, focusing on EU chemical safety regulations and compliance requirements for high-risk substances in consumer products.

The session, designed to help marketplace sellers on the SHEIN platform better understand and comply with regulatory requirements for products sold into the European Union (EU), marks the third compliance education session jointly organized by SHEIN and SPEAC over the past three months. Building on this collaboration, SHEIN and SPEAC will jointly deliver six additional livestream training sessions covering topics including the EU General Product Safety Regulation (GPSR), Digital Product Passport (DPP), personal protective equipment (PPE) and cosmetics.

Helping Marketplace Sellers Navigate EU Chemical Safety Requirements

The latest session, titled "EU Consumer Chemical Safety Regulations and Compliance Requirements for High-Risk Substances," was delivered by Dr. Liu Kaiming, a key expert of SPEAC.

During the session, Dr. Liu provided an overview of the EU legal framework governing chemical safety in consumer products, emphasizing that products sold in the EU must comply with applicable general laws and regulations governing chemical substances in consumer products.

Drawing on examples of high-risk substances frequently notified through the EU's Safety Gate, Dr. Liu also provided practical guidance to help marketplace sellers identify potential compliance risks and understand the corresponding solutions.

SPEAC is an EU-funded project currently in its third phase, which will run until April 2031. The project aims to protect European consumers by raising awareness of EU rules on non-food consumer product safety and consumer protection.

Through training and other educational activities, SPEAC informs producers and regulators about EU product safety rules and increase the protection of EU consumers against unsafe products imported into the EU market. European consumers expect all imported products to fully comply with European regulations and standards.

Expanding Compliance Education Through Industry Partnerships

SHEIN's compliance education program in collaboration with TIC organizations forms part of the company's continued investment in strengthening product safety and quality governance, with a particular focus on expanding compliance education and support for third-party marketplace sellers.

Over the past six months, SHEIN has partnered with a range of international testing, inspection and certification organizations, including Intertek, Bureau Veritas, SGS, TÜV SÜD, Cotecna, Eurofins, UL Solutions and Technická inšpekcia, to deliver nearly 20 compliance training sessions.

These collaborations reflect SHEIN's continued efforts to equip marketplace sellers with the knowledge and guidance needed to better understand applicable regulatory requirements and strengthen their product safety and quality compliance practices.

Making Compliance Education Accessible to Sellers Worldwide

To extend the reach of its compliance education initiatives, SHEIN makes training content available beyond the live sessions, uploading recordings of each session to the SHEIN Seller Education Hub, enabling all sellers to access the training materials as and when needed.

To date, the SHEIN Seller Education Hub has launched hundreds of online compliance courses covering topics including product listing, product compliance, prohibited and restricted products, fulfillment management, quality standards and store operations.

The Hub has achieved full coverage of SHEIN marketplace sellers worldwide, supporting the company's ongoing efforts to strengthen seller compliance awareness and capabilities across its global marketplace.

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