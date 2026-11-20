barq Signs MoU with TenPay Global

SINGAPORE, SG / ACCESS Newswire / November 20, 2026 / barq, a leading Saudi fintech company, has signed a strategic memorandum of understanding (MoU) with TenPay Global, Tencent's cross-border payment platform, to develop international remittance solutions and expand digital payment services in China. The signing took place on the sidelines of barq's participation in the Singapore FinTech Festival 2026, one of the world's leading gatherings for fintech and innovation.

The MoU was signed by Ahmed Alenazi, Founder and CEO of barq, and Wenhui Yang, CEO of TenPay Global (Singapore). The agreement reflects barq's commitment to expanding its international partnerships and strengthening integration with global payment ecosystems.

Under the MoU, the two companies will work to enable barq users to transfer funds directly to recipients' wallets through the Weixin app in mainland China. They will also work to enable QR code payments at tens of millions of merchants that accept Weixin Pay, offering users a more convenient and flexible financial experience.

The partnership will allow barq to benefit from TenPay Global's network of more than 60 international banks and remittance institutions, which supports remittances to China from over 150 countries and regions, with funds potentially arriving within one minute, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. It also paves the way for barq to join an ecosystem of more than 60 international digital wallets from 16 countries and regions, enabling their users to make payments at merchants in China through Weixin Pay.

Commenting on the signing, Ahmed Alenazi, Founder and CEO of barq, said: "This partnership marks a strategic step in our international expansion and reflects our commitment to building meaningful partnerships with leading global financial and technology companies to develop digital financial solutions that transcend geographical boundaries. Through our collaboration with TenPay Global, we look forward to strengthening financial connectivity between Saudi Arabia and China and providing our users with a faster, more convenient experience in remittances and digital payments."

Wenhui Yang, CEO of TenPay Global (Singapore), emphasized that cross-border payments are more effective when integrated into the services people use every day. He highlighted the importance of collaborating with strong local partners to connect digital wallets with the Weixin ecosystem without requiring users to change their familiar payment habits. He added that TenPay Global sees promising growth opportunities in the Middle East and that this partnership represents an important step toward strengthening financial connectivity between the region and China.

The agreement builds on barq's growth since its establishment in 2023. Its user base has surpassed 15 million users, representing more than 210 nationalities, and it achieved unicorn status in September 2026 after completing a USD 329.5 million Series A funding round. These milestones reflect barq's growing standing in the fintech sector and its ambition to expand its global presence, in line with Saudi Vision 2030 and the Financial Sector Development Program.

Contact Information:

barq

info@barq.com

+966 800 100 0077

https://www.arabian-alesaar.com/

SOURCE: barq company

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/barq-signs-mou-with-tenpay-global-to-enhance-remittances-and-digital-1254121