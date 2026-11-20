China has started operating a 195 km hydrogen pipeline connecting Darhan Muminggan United Banner with Baotou, Inner Mongolia, reported Xinhua News Agency. The pipeline has an approved annual transport capacity of 100,000 tons of hydrogen, potentially increasing to 240,000 tons. Developed by Inner Mongolia Huadian Huameng Pipeline, the infrastructure will connect renewable hydrogen production facilities in northern Baotou with industrial consumers in the south. Pipeline transport could reduce hydrogen delivery costs from about CNY 13 ($1.83)/kg by tube trailer to approximately CNY 3/kg, according ...

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