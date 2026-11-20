Solid Rocket Motors Market worth $11.45 billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Nov. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the solid rocket motors market is expected to reach USD 11.45 billion by 2031, from USD 8.48 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 6.2%. In terms of volume, it is likely to grow from 109,492 units in 2026 to 195,328 units by 2031.

Browse 200 market data Tables and 80 Figures spread through 300 Pages and in-depth TOC on 'Solid Rocket Motors Market - Global Forecast to 2031'

Solid Rocket Motors Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2021-2031

2021-2031 2026 Market Size: USD 8.48 billion

USD 8.48 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 11.45 billion

USD 11.45 billion CAGR (2026-2031): 6.2%

Solid Rocket Motors Market Trends & Insights:

The solid rocket motors market is witnessing steady growth, which is driven by increasing defense spending, missile procurement, and modernization of military platforms. Growing demand for advanced missile systems, air defense systems, and rocket artillery is increasing the need for reliable solid rocket motors across land, airborne, naval, and space applications.

By platform, the unmanned aerial vehicles segment is expected to record the highest CAGR of 15.6% during the forecast period.

By end user, the government & defense segment is expected to be dominant.

By region, Asia Pacific is set to be the fastest-growing region, with a CAGR of 8.6%.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=161743301

The global solid rocket motors market is being driven by rising missile procurement, defense modernization, and expanding space launch activities. Increasing demand for tactical missiles, missile defense interceptors, rocket artillery, and launch vehicle boosters is also supporting the adoption of solid rocket motors. Investments in advanced propulsion technologies and domestic manufacturing capacity are also strengthening market growth.

By platform, the missiles segment is expected to dominate the market.

The missiles segment is expected to dominate the solid rocket motors market due to sustained procurement of tactical and strategic missiles, ballistic missiles, and air defense interceptors. Rising defense spending, military modernization, and increasing demand for reliable, high-thrust propulsion systems are supporting segment growth. Solid rocket motors offer rapid response, long storage life, and operational readiness, which makes them suitable for a wide range of missile applications.

By end user, the government & defense segment is expected to dominate the market.

The government & defense segment is expected to dominate the solid rocket motors industry due to sustained military spending, missile procurement, and investments in air defense and strategic weapon systems. Government agencies remain the primary buyers of solid rocket motors for missiles, interceptors, and rocket artillery, supporting consistent demand across defense programs.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=161743301

Asia Pacific is expected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to record the highest CAGR because of rising defense spending, increasing missile procurement, and investments in indigenous solid rocket motor manufacturing. Expanding missile defense programs, rocket artillery capabilities, and space launch activities in countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea are expected to drive this demand.

Northrop Grumman (US), L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (US), China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (China), Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd. (Israel), and Nammo AS (Norway) are among the key players operating in the solid rocket motors companies. These companies have established strong distribution networks across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and the Rest of the World.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=161743301

Browse Adjacent Market: Aerospace and Defence Market Research Reports &Consulting

See More Latest Aerospace and Defence Reports:

Commercial Drone Market by Type (Fixed Wing, Rotary Wing), MTOW (Small, Medium, Large), System (Airframe, Avionics, Propulsion & Power Systems, Payloads), Range (VLOS, EVLOS, BVLOS), Application, End-Use Industry, and Region-Global Forecast To 2031

Avionics Market by System (Communication, Navigation, Flight Management, Electronic Flight Display, Power & Data Management, Traffic Collison Management, Payload Management and Weather Detection), Platform, Fit and Region - Global Forecast to 2031

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

MarketsandMarkets SalesPlay is an AI-driven Revenue Intelligence Co-Pilot designed to help revenue teams prioritize the right accounts, identify critical changes early, and surface opportunities ahead of demand, so pipeline builds naturally and deals close with greater consistency.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/solid-rocket-motors-companies.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/core/PressReleases/solid-rocket-motors.asp

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/solid-rocket-motors-market-worth-11-45-billion-by-2031---exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-302946513.html