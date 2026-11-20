SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RLX Technology Inc. ("RLX Technology" or the "Company") (NYSE: RLX), a leading global branded e-vapor company, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026.
Third Quarter 2026 Financial Highlights
- Net revenues were RMB1,916.6 million (US$285.9 million) in the third quarter of 2026, increasing by 69.7% from RMB1,129.3 million in the same period of 2025.
- Gross profit increased by 26.7% to RMB446.6 million (US$66.6 million) in the third quarter of 2026.
- Gross margin was 23.3% in the third quarter of 2026, compared with 31.2% in the same period of 2025, primarily due to a change in the revenue mix following the consolidation of the Company's newly acquired European entity.
- Non-GAAP income from operations[1] was RMB143.8 million (US$21.4 million) in the third quarter of 2026, compared with RMB187.8 million in the same period of 2025.
- U.S. GAAP net income was RMB147.1 million (US$21.9 million) in the third quarter of 2026, compared with RMB206.8 million in the same period of 2025.
- Non-GAAP net income[1] was RMB235.6 million (US$35.1 million) in the third quarter of 2026, compared with RMB295.4 million in the same period of 2025.
"The third quarter marked a defining inflection point for RLX as we integrated our newly acquired European distribution platform with our existing retail footprint, evolving into a leading global smoke-free brand," said Ms. Ying (Kate) Wang, Co-founder, Chairperson, and Chief Executive Officer of RLX Technology. "We now possess end-to-end capabilities spanning global product innovation, supply chain execution, and direct route-to-market reach, while always placing our brands at the heart of adult consumers' choices worldwide. By pairing these strengths with dedicated local field teams and an open, multi-brand ecosystem philosophy, we are gaining sharper retail insights that will empower us to tailor products to local consumer preferences, scale our multi-category portfolio, and capture market share as shifting global regulations reshape the industry."
Mr. Chao Lu, Chief Financial Officer of RLX Technology, commented, "We delivered strong third quarter financial results, with the consolidation driving a surge in net revenues to RMB1.92 billion, up 69.7% year over year. International markets contributed 86.5% of our top line. While our blended gross margin now reflects the consolidation of the distribution business, we maintained solid non-GAAP profitability, improved working capital efficiency, and achieved a healthy sequential rebound in operating cash flow. Looking ahead, we are actively lifting our European platform's margins through supply chain optimization and capital deployment, while navigating transitional working capital needs related to the UK's October introduction of an excise duty. Supported by RMB13.48 billion in total financial assets, we have the financial flexibility to fund global brand expansion, deliver long-term sustainable growth, and maintain strong shareholder returns."
Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results
Net revenues were RMB1,916.6 million (US$285.9 million) in the third quarter of 2026, increasing by 69.7% from RMB1,129.3 million in the same period of 2025. The increase was primarily due to the consolidation of the Company's newly acquired European entity in July 2026. Net revenues from international business represented 86.5% of net revenues for the period.
Gross profit was RMB446.6 million (US$66.6 million) in the third quarter of 2026, increasing by 26.7% from RMB352.6 million in the same period of 2025.
Gross margin was 23.3% in the third quarter of 2026, compared with 31.2% in the same period of 2025, primarily due to a change in the revenue mix following the consolidation of the Company's newly acquired European entity.
Operating expenses were RMB407.1 million (US$60.7 million) in the third quarter of 2026, compared with RMB259.3 million in the same period of 2025. The increase was primarily due to higher salary and welfare expenses and increased shipping and logistics costs.
Selling expenses were RMB182.9 million (US$27.3 million) in the third quarter of 2026, compared with RMB132.3 million in the same period of 2025, primarily due to increases in salary and welfare expenses and shipping and logistics costs.
General and administrative expenses were RMB185.9 million (US$27.7 million) in the third quarter of 2026, compared with RMB85.7 million in the same period of 2025, primarily due to higher salary and welfare expenses and legal and other consulting fees.
Research and development expenses were RMB38.3 million (US$5.7 million) in the third quarter of 2026, compared with RMB41.3 million in the same period of 2025.
U.S. GAAP income from operations was RMB39.5 million (US$5.9 million) in the third quarter of 2026, compared with RMB93.3 million in the same period of 2025.
Non-GAAP income from operations was RMB143.8 million (US$21.4 million) in the third quarter of 2026, compared with RMB187.8 million in the same period of 2025.
Income tax expense was RMB43.6 million (US$6.5 million) in the third quarter of 2026, compared with RMB45.9 million in the same period of 2025.
U.S. GAAP net income was RMB147.1 million (US$21.9 million) in the third quarter of 2026, compared with RMB206.8 million in the same period of 2025.
Non-GAAP net income was RMB235.6 million (US$35.1 million) in the third quarter of 2026, compared with RMB295.4 million in the same period of 2025.
U.S. GAAP basic and diluted net income per American depositary share ("ADS") were RMB0.131 (US$0.020) and RMB0.123 (US$0.018), respectively, in the third quarter of 2026, compared with U.S. GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS of RMB0.167 and RMB0.157, respectively, in the same period of 2025.
Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS[2] were RMB0.186 (US$0.028) and RMB0.175 (US$0.026), respectively, in the third quarter of 2026, compared with non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS of RMB0.236 and RMB0.221, respectively, in the same period of 2025.
[1] Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP income from operations are non-GAAP financial measures. For more information on the Company's non-GAAP financial measures, please see the section "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the table captioned "Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this press release.
[2] Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS is a non-GAAP financial measure. For more information on the Company's non-GAAP financial measures, please see the section "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the table captioned "Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this press release.
Balance Sheet and Cash Flow
As of September 30, 2026, the Company had cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short-term bank deposits, net, short-term investments, long-term bank deposits, net, and long-term investment securities, net, of RMB13,482.8 million (US$2,011.0 million), compared with RMB13,883.4 million as of June 30, 2026. In the third quarter of 2026, net cash generated from operating activities was RMB40.0 million (US$6.0 million).
Conference Call
The Company's management will host an earnings conference call at 7:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on November 20, 2026 (8:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong Time on November 20, 2026).
Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:
United States (toll-free):
+1-888-317-6003
International:
+1-412-317-6061
Hong Kong, China:
+852-5808-1995
Mainland China:
400-842-4328
Participant Code (English line):
4141443
Participant Code (Chinese simultaneous interpretation line):
3948537
Participants may choose between the English and Chinese simultaneous interpretation options above when joining the conference call. Please note that the Chinese simultaneous interpretation option is in listen-only mode. Participants should dial in 10 minutes before the scheduled start time and ask to be connected to the call for "RLX Technology Inc." using the appropriate English or Chinese Participant Code above.
Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.relxtech.com.
A replay of the conference call will be accessible approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call until November 27, 2026, by dialing the following telephone numbers:
United States:
+1-855-669-9658
International:
+1-412-317-0088
Replay Access Code (English line):
6749172
Replay Access Code (Chinese line):
5303974
About RLX Technology Inc.
RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) is a leading global branded e-vapor company. The Company leverages its strong in-house technology, product development capabilities and in-depth insights into adult smokers' needs to develop superior e-vapor products.
For more information, please visit: http://ir.relxtech.com.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The Company uses non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP income from operations and non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS, each a non-GAAP financial measure, in evaluating its operating results and for financial and operational decision-making purposes. Non-GAAP net income represents net income excluding share-based compensation expenses, amortization and depreciation of assets arising from fair value step-up in business acquisitions, and tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments. Non-GAAP income from operations represents net income from operations excluding share-based compensation expenses and amortization and depreciation of assets arising from fair value step-up in business acquisitions. Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS is computed using non-GAAP net income attributable to RLX Technology Inc. and the same number of ADSs used in the U.S. GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS calculation.
The Company presents these non-GAAP financial measures because they are used by the management to evaluate its operating performance and formulate business plans. The Company believes that they help identify underlying trends in its business that could otherwise be distorted by the effect of certain expenses that are included in net income. The Company also believes that the use of the non-GAAP measures facilitates investors' assessment of its operating performance, as they could provide useful information about its operating results, enhance the overall understanding of its past performance and future prospects, and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by the management in its financial and operational decision making.
The non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools. They should not be considered in isolation or construed as an alternative to net income, basic and diluted net income per ADS or any other measure of performance or as an indicator of its operating performance. Investors are encouraged to review its historical non-GAAP financial measures against the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures. The non-GAAP financial measures here may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Other companies may calculate similarly titled measures differently, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures to our data. The Company encourages investors and others to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on any single financial measure.
For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this press release.
Exchange Rate Information
This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars at a specified rate solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to U.S. dollars and from U.S. dollars to RMB are made at a rate of RMB6.7045 to US$1.00, the exchange rate on September 30, 2026, set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the RMB or U.S. dollar amounts referred to could be converted into U.S. dollars or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.
Safe Harbor Statement
This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "is/are likely to," "potential," "continue" and similar statements. Among other things, quotations from management in this announcement, as well as the Company's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company's growth strategies; its future business development, results of operations and financial condition; trends and competition in the global e-vapor market; changes in its revenues and certain cost or expense items; governmental policies, laws and regulations across various jurisdictions relating to the Company's industry, and general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is current as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update such information, except as required under applicable law.
For more information, please contact:
In China:
RLX Technology Inc.
Head of Capital Markets
Sam Tsang
Email: [email protected]
Piacente Financial Communications
Helen Wu
Tel: +86-10-6508-0677
Email: [email protected]
In the United States:
Piacente Financial Communications
Brandi Piacente
Tel: +1-212-481-2050
Email: [email protected]
RLX TECHNOLOGY INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(All amounts in thousands)
As of
December 31,
September 30,
September 30,
2025
2026
2026
RMB
RMB
US$
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
5,367,139
5,204,484
776,267
Restricted cash
177,873
223,335
33,311
Short-term bank deposits, net
2,310,486
1,011,491
150,868
Receivables from online payment platforms
4,080
17,390
2,594
Short-term investments
2,326,610
1,640,284
244,654
Accounts and notes receivable, net
190,442
651,636
97,194
Inventories
297,682
1,134,040
169,146
Amounts due from related parties
210,239
432,300
64,479
Prepayments and other current assets, net
319,478
409,277
61,045
Total current assets
11,204,029
10,724,237
1,599,558
Non-current assets:
Property, equipment and leasehold improvement, net
245,981
281,487
41,985
Intangible assets, net
213,141
490,376
73,141
Long-term investments, net
8,330
21,079
3,144
Deferred tax assets, net
29,104
43,894
6,547
Right-of-use assets, net
82,430
105,568
15,746
Long-term bank deposits, net
433,618
528,013
78,755
Long-term investment securities, net
5,116,336
4,875,207
727,155
Goodwill
567,181
841,520
125,516
Other non-current assets, net
29,412
16,262
2,425
Total non-current assets
6,725,533
7,203,406
1,074,414
Total assets
17,929,562
17,927,643
2,673,972
LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY
AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts and notes payable
403,708
872,820
130,184
Contract liabilities
84,003
80,105
11,948
Salary and welfare benefits payable
93,947
113,290
16,898
Taxes payable
159,718
237,522
35,427
Short-term loan
92,100
165,879
24,741
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
149,552
298,808
44,568
Amounts due to related parties
474,627
93,236
13,906
Dividend payable
478,833
-
-
Lease liabilities - current portion
28,588
31,406
4,684
Total current liabilities
1,965,076
1,893,066
282,356
Non-current liabilities:
Deferred tax liabilities
112,912
177,254
26,438
Lease liabilities - non-current portion
55,671
73,356
10,941
Other non-current liabilities
64,291
48,904
7,294
Total non-current liabilities
232,874
299,514
44,673
Total liabilities
2,197,950
2,192,580
327,029
Mezzanine equity
-
249,608
37,230
Shareholders' Equity:
Total RLX Technology Inc. shareholders' equity
15,633,749
15,243,823
2,273,670
Noncontrolling interests
97,863
241,632
36,043
Total shareholders' equity
15,731,612
15,485,455
2,309,713
Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and shareholders' equity
17,929,562
17,927,643
2,673,972
Note: The Company acquired a majority ownership interest in a European distribution business in July 2026. The purchase agreement grants the Company a call
RLX TECHNOLOGY INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME/(LOSS)
(All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)
For the three months ended
For the nine months ended
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
2025
2026
2026
2026
2025
2026
2026
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
Total net revenues
1,129,271
1,010,453
1,916,609
285,869
2,817,523
4,512,883
673,113
Cost of revenues
(681,295)
(559,057)
(1,391,923)
(207,610)
(1,710,858)
(2,916,426)
(434,995)
Excise tax on products
(95,417)
(93,563)
(78,118)
(11,651)
(281,075)
(287,800)
(42,926)
Gross profit
352,559
357,833
446,568
66,608
825,590
1,308,657
195,192
Operating expenses:
Selling expenses
(132,335)
(123,729)
(182,889)
(27,279)
(275,973)
(428,657)
(63,936)
General and administrative expenses
(85,722)
(74,366)
(185,890)
(27,726)
(241,596)
(367,463)
(54,808)
Research and development expenses
(41,251)
(29,357)
(38,326)
(5,717)
(98,373)
(98,058)
(14,626)
Total operating expenses
(259,308)
(227,452)
(407,105)
(60,722)
(615,942)
(894,178)
(133,370)
Income from operations
93,251
130,381
39,463
5,886
209,648
414,479
61,822
Other income:
Interest income, net
139,669
109,116
96,843
14,444
418,473
319,779
47,696
Investment income
8,587
7,117
28,524
4,254
41,805
45,359
6,766
Others, net
11,266
235
25,839
3,854
80,733
(2,687)
(401)
Income before income tax
252,773
246,849
190,669
28,438
750,659
776,930
115,883
Income tax expense
(45,948)
(24,846)
(43,554)
(6,496)
(102,599)
(113,657)
(16,952)
Net income
206,825
222,003
147,115
21,942
648,060
663,273
98,931
Less: net income/(loss) attributable to noncontrolling
3,662
4,257
(13,633)
(2,033)
5,740
643
96
Net income attributable to RLX Technology Inc.
203,163
217,746
160,748
23,975
642,320
662,630
98,835
Other comprehensive (loss)/income:
Foreign currency translation adjustments
(79,554)
(181,016)
(148,225)
(22,108)
(121,735)
(503,193)
(75,053)
Unrealized income/(loss) on long-term investment
2,254
2,726
(40,029)
(5,970)
5,019
(59,511)
(8,876)
Total other comprehensive loss
(77,300)
(178,290)
(188,254)
(28,078)
(116,716)
(562,704)
(83,929)
Total comprehensive income/(loss)
129,525
43,713
(41,139)
(6,136)
531,344
100,569
15,002
Less: total comprehensive income/(loss) attributable
5,270
4,368
(31,450)
(4,691)
6,538
(15,383)
(2,294)
Total comprehensive income/(loss) attributable to
124,255
39,345
(9,689)
(1,445)
524,806
115,952
17,296
Net income per ordinary share/ADS
Basic
0.167
0.178
0.131
0.020
0.526
0.540
0.081
Diluted
0.157
0.167
0.123
0.018
0.495
0.507
0.076
Weighted average number of ordinary shares/ADSs
Basic
1,215,324,092
1,226,191,545
1,222,586,504
1,222,586,504
1,221,079,766
1,227,039,521
1,227,039,521
Diluted
1,295,380,218
1,307,483,883
1,303,631,147
1,303,631,147
1,297,712,264
1,308,177,944
1,308,177,944
RLX TECHNOLOGY INC.
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS
(All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)
For the three months ended
For the nine months ended
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
2025
2026
2026
2026
2025
2026
2026
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
Income from operations
93,251
130,381
39,463
5,886
209,648
414,479
61,822
Add: share-based compensation expenses
Selling expenses
16,732
3,327
4,401
657
33,304
13,647
2,036
General and administrative expenses
44,086
4,218
34,176
5,098
106,725
84,235
12,564
Research and development expenses
9,593
1,516
2,080
310
17,526
7,090
1,058
Amortization and depreciation of assets resulting from
Cost of revenues
13,272
-
43,487
6,486
26,619
43,487
6,486
Selling expenses
10,361
9,707
18,158
2,708
17,245
37,821
5,641
General and administrative expenses
491
455
2,004
299
686
2,928
437
Non-GAAP income from operations
187,786
149,604
143,769
21,444
411,753
603,687
90,044
Net income
206,825
222,003
147,115
21,942
648,060
663,273
98,931
Add: share-based compensation expenses
70,411
9,061
40,657
6,065
157,555
104,972
15,658
Amortization and depreciation of assets resulting from
24,124
10,162
63,649
9,493
44,550
84,236
12,564
Tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments
(5,944)
(2,465)
(15,833)
(2,362)
(10,882)
(20,825)
(3,106)
Non-GAAP net income
295,416
238,761
235,588
35,138
839,283
831,656
124,047
Net income attributable to RLX Technology Inc.
203,163
217,746
160,748
23,975
642,320
662,630
98,835
Add: share-based compensation expenses
70,411
9,061
40,657
6,065
157,555
104,972
15,658
Amortization and depreciation of assets resulting from
16,834
7,410
34,722
5,179
31,867
49,745
7,420
Tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments(a)
(4,122)
(1,777)
(8,601)
(1,283)
(7,711)
(12,202)
(1,820)
Non-GAAP net income attributable to RLX Technology
286,286
232,440
227,526
33,936
824,031
805,145
120,093
Non-GAAP net income per ordinary share/ADS
- Basic
0.236
0.190
0.186
0.028
0.675
0.656
0.098
- Diluted
0.221
0.178
0.175
0.026
0.635
0.615
0.092
Weighted average number of ordinary shares/ADSs
- Basic
1,215,324,092
1,226,191,545
1,222,586,504
1,222,586,504
1,221,079,766
1,227,039,521
1,227,039,521
- Diluted
1,295,380,218
1,307,483,883
1,303,631,147
1,303,631,147
1,297,712,264
1,308,177,944
1,308,177,944
Note (a): The amortization and depreciation expense and related tax effect attributable to noncontrolling interests have been excluded from the presentation in the reconciliation items for GAAP and Non-GAAP
RLX TECHNOLOGY INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(All amounts in thousands)
For the three months ended
For the nine months ended
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
2025
2026
2026
2026
2025
2026
2026
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
Net cash generated from/(used in) operating activities
357,546
(63,227)
40,041
5,972
794,327
(92,027)
(13,726)
Net cash (used in)/generated from investing activities
(343,188)
983,338
714,539
106,576
(2,146,855)
1,581,551
235,894
Net cash used in financing activities
(370,205)
(403,599)
(141,203)
(21,061)
(682,718)
(1,408,514)
(210,085)
Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash, cash
(27,032)
(115,006)
(25,549)
(3,811)
(32,636)
(198,203)
(29,563)
Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents
(382,879)
401,506
587,828
87,676
(2,067,882)
(117,193)
(17,480)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the
3,959,356
4,438,485
4,839,991
721,902
5,644,359
5,545,012
827,058
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end
3,576,477
4,839,991
5,427,819
809,578
3,576,477
5,427,819
809,578
SOURCE RLX Technology Inc.