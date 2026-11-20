SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RLX Technology Inc. ("RLX Technology" or the "Company") (NYSE: RLX), a leading global branded e-vapor company, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026.

Third Quarter 2026 Financial Highlights

Net revenues were RMB1,916.6 million (US$285.9 million) in the third quarter of 2026, increasing by 69.7% from RMB1,129.3 million in the same period of 2025.

were RMB1,916.6 million (US$285.9 million) in the third quarter of 2026, increasing by 69.7% from RMB1,129.3 million in the same period of 2025. Gross profit increased by 26.7% to RMB446.6 million (US$66.6 million) in the third quarter of 2026.

increased by 26.7% to RMB446.6 million (US$66.6 million) in the third quarter of 2026. Gross margin was 23.3% in the third quarter of 2026, compared with 31.2% in the same period of 2025, primarily due to a change in the revenue mix following the consolidation of the Company's newly acquired European entity.

was 23.3% in the third quarter of 2026, compared with 31.2% in the same period of 2025, primarily due to a change in the revenue mix following the consolidation of the Company's newly acquired European entity. Non-GAAP income from operations [1] was RMB143.8 million (US$21.4 million) in the third quarter of 2026, compared with RMB187.8 million in the same period of 2025.

was RMB143.8 million (US$21.4 million) in the third quarter of 2026, compared with RMB187.8 million in the same period of 2025. U.S. GAAP net income was RMB147.1 million (US$21.9 million) in the third quarter of 2026, compared with RMB206.8 million in the same period of 2025.

was RMB147.1 million (US$21.9 million) in the third quarter of 2026, compared with RMB206.8 million in the same period of 2025. Non-GAAP net income[1] was RMB235.6 million (US$35.1 million) in the third quarter of 2026, compared with RMB295.4 million in the same period of 2025.

"The third quarter marked a defining inflection point for RLX as we integrated our newly acquired European distribution platform with our existing retail footprint, evolving into a leading global smoke-free brand," said Ms. Ying (Kate) Wang, Co-founder, Chairperson, and Chief Executive Officer of RLX Technology. "We now possess end-to-end capabilities spanning global product innovation, supply chain execution, and direct route-to-market reach, while always placing our brands at the heart of adult consumers' choices worldwide. By pairing these strengths with dedicated local field teams and an open, multi-brand ecosystem philosophy, we are gaining sharper retail insights that will empower us to tailor products to local consumer preferences, scale our multi-category portfolio, and capture market share as shifting global regulations reshape the industry."

Mr. Chao Lu, Chief Financial Officer of RLX Technology, commented, "We delivered strong third quarter financial results, with the consolidation driving a surge in net revenues to RMB1.92 billion, up 69.7% year over year. International markets contributed 86.5% of our top line. While our blended gross margin now reflects the consolidation of the distribution business, we maintained solid non-GAAP profitability, improved working capital efficiency, and achieved a healthy sequential rebound in operating cash flow. Looking ahead, we are actively lifting our European platform's margins through supply chain optimization and capital deployment, while navigating transitional working capital needs related to the UK's October introduction of an excise duty. Supported by RMB13.48 billion in total financial assets, we have the financial flexibility to fund global brand expansion, deliver long-term sustainable growth, and maintain strong shareholder returns."

Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Net revenues were RMB1,916.6 million (US$285.9 million) in the third quarter of 2026, increasing by 69.7% from RMB1,129.3 million in the same period of 2025. The increase was primarily due to the consolidation of the Company's newly acquired European entity in July 2026. Net revenues from international business represented 86.5% of net revenues for the period.

Gross profit was RMB446.6 million (US$66.6 million) in the third quarter of 2026, increasing by 26.7% from RMB352.6 million in the same period of 2025.

Gross margin was 23.3% in the third quarter of 2026, compared with 31.2% in the same period of 2025, primarily due to a change in the revenue mix following the consolidation of the Company's newly acquired European entity.

Operating expenses were RMB407.1 million (US$60.7 million) in the third quarter of 2026, compared with RMB259.3 million in the same period of 2025. The increase was primarily due to higher salary and welfare expenses and increased shipping and logistics costs.

Selling expenses were RMB182.9 million (US$27.3 million) in the third quarter of 2026, compared with RMB132.3 million in the same period of 2025, primarily due to increases in salary and welfare expenses and shipping and logistics costs.

General and administrative expenses were RMB185.9 million (US$27.7 million) in the third quarter of 2026, compared with RMB85.7 million in the same period of 2025, primarily due to higher salary and welfare expenses and legal and other consulting fees.

Research and development expenses were RMB38.3 million (US$5.7 million) in the third quarter of 2026, compared with RMB41.3 million in the same period of 2025.

U.S. GAAP income from operations was RMB39.5 million (US$5.9 million) in the third quarter of 2026, compared with RMB93.3 million in the same period of 2025.

Non-GAAP income from operations was RMB143.8 million (US$21.4 million) in the third quarter of 2026, compared with RMB187.8 million in the same period of 2025.

Income tax expense was RMB43.6 million (US$6.5 million) in the third quarter of 2026, compared with RMB45.9 million in the same period of 2025.

U.S. GAAP net income was RMB147.1 million (US$21.9 million) in the third quarter of 2026, compared with RMB206.8 million in the same period of 2025.

Non-GAAP net income was RMB235.6 million (US$35.1 million) in the third quarter of 2026, compared with RMB295.4 million in the same period of 2025.

U.S. GAAP basic and diluted net income per American depositary share ("ADS") were RMB0.131 (US$0.020) and RMB0.123 (US$0.018), respectively, in the third quarter of 2026, compared with U.S. GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS of RMB0.167 and RMB0.157, respectively, in the same period of 2025.

Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS[2] were RMB0.186 (US$0.028) and RMB0.175 (US$0.026), respectively, in the third quarter of 2026, compared with non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS of RMB0.236 and RMB0.221, respectively, in the same period of 2025.

[1] Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP income from operations are non-GAAP financial measures. For more information on the Company's non-GAAP financial measures, please see the section "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the table captioned "Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this press release. [2] Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS is a non-GAAP financial measure. For more information on the Company's non-GAAP financial measures, please see the section "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the table captioned "Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this press release.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of September 30, 2026, the Company had cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short-term bank deposits, net, short-term investments, long-term bank deposits, net, and long-term investment securities, net, of RMB13,482.8 million (US$2,011.0 million), compared with RMB13,883.4 million as of June 30, 2026. In the third quarter of 2026, net cash generated from operating activities was RMB40.0 million (US$6.0 million).

Conference Call

The Company's management will host an earnings conference call at 7:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on November 20, 2026 (8:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong Time on November 20, 2026).

Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

United States (toll-free): +1-888-317-6003 International: +1-412-317-6061 Hong Kong, China: +852-5808-1995 Mainland China: 400-842-4328 Participant Code (English line): 4141443 Participant Code (Chinese simultaneous interpretation line): 3948537

Participants may choose between the English and Chinese simultaneous interpretation options above when joining the conference call. Please note that the Chinese simultaneous interpretation option is in listen-only mode. Participants should dial in 10 minutes before the scheduled start time and ask to be connected to the call for "RLX Technology Inc." using the appropriate English or Chinese Participant Code above.

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.relxtech.com.

A replay of the conference call will be accessible approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call until November 27, 2026, by dialing the following telephone numbers:

United States: +1-855-669-9658 International: +1-412-317-0088 Replay Access Code (English line): 6749172 Replay Access Code (Chinese line): 5303974

About RLX Technology Inc.

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) is a leading global branded e-vapor company. The Company leverages its strong in-house technology, product development capabilities and in-depth insights into adult smokers' needs to develop superior e-vapor products.

For more information, please visit: http://ir.relxtech.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP income from operations and non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS, each a non-GAAP financial measure, in evaluating its operating results and for financial and operational decision-making purposes. Non-GAAP net income represents net income excluding share-based compensation expenses, amortization and depreciation of assets arising from fair value step-up in business acquisitions, and tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments. Non-GAAP income from operations represents net income from operations excluding share-based compensation expenses and amortization and depreciation of assets arising from fair value step-up in business acquisitions. Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS is computed using non-GAAP net income attributable to RLX Technology Inc. and the same number of ADSs used in the U.S. GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS calculation.

The Company presents these non-GAAP financial measures because they are used by the management to evaluate its operating performance and formulate business plans. The Company believes that they help identify underlying trends in its business that could otherwise be distorted by the effect of certain expenses that are included in net income. The Company also believes that the use of the non-GAAP measures facilitates investors' assessment of its operating performance, as they could provide useful information about its operating results, enhance the overall understanding of its past performance and future prospects, and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by the management in its financial and operational decision making.

The non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools. They should not be considered in isolation or construed as an alternative to net income, basic and diluted net income per ADS or any other measure of performance or as an indicator of its operating performance. Investors are encouraged to review its historical non-GAAP financial measures against the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures. The non-GAAP financial measures here may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Other companies may calculate similarly titled measures differently, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures to our data. The Company encourages investors and others to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on any single financial measure.

For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this press release.

Exchange Rate Information

This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars at a specified rate solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to U.S. dollars and from U.S. dollars to RMB are made at a rate of RMB6.7045 to US$1.00, the exchange rate on September 30, 2026, set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the RMB or U.S. dollar amounts referred to could be converted into U.S. dollars or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "is/are likely to," "potential," "continue" and similar statements. Among other things, quotations from management in this announcement, as well as the Company's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company's growth strategies; its future business development, results of operations and financial condition; trends and competition in the global e-vapor market; changes in its revenues and certain cost or expense items; governmental policies, laws and regulations across various jurisdictions relating to the Company's industry, and general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is current as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

For more information, please contact:

In China:

RLX Technology Inc.

Head of Capital Markets

Sam Tsang

Email: [email protected]

Piacente Financial Communications

Helen Wu

Tel: +86-10-6508-0677

Email: [email protected]

In the United States:

Piacente Financial Communications

Brandi Piacente

Tel: +1-212-481-2050

Email: [email protected]

RLX TECHNOLOGY INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (All amounts in thousands)









As of

December 31, September 30, September 30,

2025 2026 2026

RMB RMB US$ ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents 5,367,139 5,204,484 776,267 Restricted cash 177,873 223,335 33,311 Short-term bank deposits, net 2,310,486 1,011,491 150,868 Receivables from online payment platforms 4,080 17,390 2,594 Short-term investments 2,326,610 1,640,284 244,654 Accounts and notes receivable, net 190,442 651,636 97,194 Inventories 297,682 1,134,040 169,146 Amounts due from related parties 210,239 432,300 64,479 Prepayments and other current assets, net 319,478 409,277 61,045 Total current assets 11,204,029 10,724,237 1,599,558 Non-current assets:





Property, equipment and leasehold improvement, net 245,981 281,487 41,985 Intangible assets, net 213,141 490,376 73,141 Long-term investments, net 8,330 21,079 3,144 Deferred tax assets, net 29,104 43,894 6,547 Right-of-use assets, net 82,430 105,568 15,746 Long-term bank deposits, net 433,618 528,013 78,755 Long-term investment securities, net 5,116,336 4,875,207 727,155 Goodwill 567,181 841,520 125,516 Other non-current assets, net 29,412 16,262 2,425 Total non-current assets 6,725,533 7,203,406 1,074,414 Total assets 17,929,562 17,927,643 2,673,972







LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts and notes payable 403,708 872,820 130,184 Contract liabilities 84,003 80,105 11,948 Salary and welfare benefits payable 93,947 113,290 16,898 Taxes payable 159,718 237,522 35,427 Short-term loan 92,100 165,879 24,741 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 149,552 298,808 44,568 Amounts due to related parties 474,627 93,236 13,906 Dividend payable 478,833 - - Lease liabilities - current portion 28,588 31,406 4,684 Total current liabilities 1,965,076 1,893,066 282,356







Non-current liabilities:





Deferred tax liabilities 112,912 177,254 26,438 Lease liabilities - non-current portion 55,671 73,356 10,941 Other non-current liabilities 64,291 48,904 7,294 Total non-current liabilities 232,874 299,514 44,673 Total liabilities 2,197,950 2,192,580 327,029







Mezzanine equity - 249,608 37,230







Shareholders' Equity:





Total RLX Technology Inc. shareholders' equity 15,633,749 15,243,823 2,273,670 Noncontrolling interests 97,863 241,632 36,043 Total shareholders' equity 15,731,612 15,485,455 2,309,713







Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and shareholders' equity 17,929,562 17,927,643 2,673,972

Note: The Company acquired a majority ownership interest in a European distribution business in July 2026. The purchase agreement grants the Company a call

option and the non-controlling interest holders a put option over part of the remaining non-controlling interest, exercisable at a future date. The Company classifies

the non-controlling interest, together with the related call and put options, as temporary equity, presented separately as mezzanine equity on the Condensed

Consolidated Balance Sheets.

RLX TECHNOLOGY INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME/(LOSS) (All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)



















For the three months ended

For the nine months ended

September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30,

September 30, September 30, September 30,

2025 2026 2026 2026

2025 2026 2026

RMB RMB RMB US$

RMB RMB US$

















Total net revenues 1,129,271 1,010,453 1,916,609 285,869

2,817,523 4,512,883 673,113 Cost of revenues (681,295) (559,057) (1,391,923) (207,610)

(1,710,858) (2,916,426) (434,995) Excise tax on products (95,417) (93,563) (78,118) (11,651)

(281,075) (287,800) (42,926) Gross profit 352,559 357,833 446,568 66,608

825,590 1,308,657 195,192

















Operating expenses:















Selling expenses (132,335) (123,729) (182,889) (27,279)

(275,973) (428,657) (63,936) General and administrative expenses (85,722) (74,366) (185,890) (27,726)

(241,596) (367,463) (54,808) Research and development expenses (41,251) (29,357) (38,326) (5,717)

(98,373) (98,058) (14,626) Total operating expenses (259,308) (227,452) (407,105) (60,722)

(615,942) (894,178) (133,370)

















Income from operations 93,251 130,381 39,463 5,886

209,648 414,479 61,822

















Other income:















Interest income, net 139,669 109,116 96,843 14,444

418,473 319,779 47,696 Investment income 8,587 7,117 28,524 4,254

41,805 45,359 6,766 Others, net 11,266 235 25,839 3,854

80,733 (2,687) (401) Income before income tax 252,773 246,849 190,669 28,438

750,659 776,930 115,883 Income tax expense (45,948) (24,846) (43,554) (6,496)

(102,599) (113,657) (16,952) Net income 206,825 222,003 147,115 21,942

648,060 663,273 98,931 Less: net income/(loss) attributable to noncontrolling

interests 3,662 4,257 (13,633) (2,033)

5,740 643 96 Net income attributable to RLX Technology Inc. 203,163 217,746 160,748 23,975

642,320 662,630 98,835 Other comprehensive (loss)/income:















Foreign currency translation adjustments (79,554) (181,016) (148,225) (22,108)

(121,735) (503,193) (75,053) Unrealized income/(loss) on long-term investment

securities 2,254 2,726 (40,029) (5,970)

5,019 (59,511) (8,876) Total other comprehensive loss (77,300) (178,290) (188,254) (28,078)

(116,716) (562,704) (83,929) Total comprehensive income/(loss) 129,525 43,713 (41,139) (6,136)

531,344 100,569 15,002 Less: total comprehensive income/(loss) attributable

to noncontrolling interests 5,270 4,368 (31,450) (4,691)

6,538 (15,383) (2,294) Total comprehensive income/(loss) attributable to

RLX Technology Inc. 124,255 39,345 (9,689) (1,445)

524,806 115,952 17,296

















Net income per ordinary share/ADS















Basic 0.167 0.178 0.131 0.020

0.526 0.540 0.081 Diluted 0.157 0.167 0.123 0.018

0.495 0.507 0.076

















Weighted average number of ordinary shares/ADSs















Basic 1,215,324,092 1,226,191,545 1,222,586,504 1,222,586,504

1,221,079,766 1,227,039,521 1,227,039,521 Diluted 1,295,380,218 1,307,483,883 1,303,631,147 1,303,631,147

1,297,712,264 1,308,177,944 1,308,177,944

RLX TECHNOLOGY INC. UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS (All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)



For the three months ended

For the nine months ended

September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30,

September 30, September 30, September 30,

2025 2026 2026 2026

2025 2026 2026

RMB RMB RMB US$

RMB RMB US$ Income from operations 93,251 130,381 39,463 5,886

209,648 414,479 61,822 Add: share-based compensation expenses















Selling expenses 16,732 3,327 4,401 657

33,304 13,647 2,036 General and administrative expenses 44,086 4,218 34,176 5,098

106,725 84,235 12,564 Research and development expenses 9,593 1,516 2,080 310

17,526 7,090 1,058 Amortization and depreciation of assets resulting from

business acquisitions















Cost of revenues 13,272 - 43,487 6,486

26,619 43,487 6,486 Selling expenses 10,361 9,707 18,158 2,708

17,245 37,821 5,641 General and administrative expenses 491 455 2,004 299

686 2,928 437 Non-GAAP income from operations 187,786 149,604 143,769 21,444

411,753 603,687 90,044

















Net income 206,825 222,003 147,115 21,942

648,060 663,273 98,931 Add: share-based compensation expenses 70,411 9,061 40,657 6,065

157,555 104,972 15,658 Amortization and depreciation of assets resulting from

business acquisitions 24,124 10,162 63,649 9,493

44,550 84,236 12,564 Tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments (5,944) (2,465) (15,833) (2,362)

(10,882) (20,825) (3,106) Non-GAAP net income 295,416 238,761 235,588 35,138

839,283 831,656 124,047

















Net income attributable to RLX Technology Inc. 203,163 217,746 160,748 23,975

642,320 662,630 98,835 Add: share-based compensation expenses 70,411 9,061 40,657 6,065

157,555 104,972 15,658 Amortization and depreciation of assets resulting from

business acquisitions(a) 16,834 7,410 34,722 5,179

31,867 49,745 7,420 Tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments(a) (4,122) (1,777) (8,601) (1,283)

(7,711) (12,202) (1,820) Non-GAAP net income attributable to RLX Technology

Inc. 286,286 232,440 227,526 33,936

824,031 805,145 120,093

















Non-GAAP net income per ordinary share/ADS















- Basic 0.236 0.190 0.186 0.028

0.675 0.656 0.098 - Diluted 0.221 0.178 0.175 0.026

0.635 0.615 0.092 Weighted average number of ordinary shares/ADSs















- Basic 1,215,324,092 1,226,191,545 1,222,586,504 1,222,586,504

1,221,079,766 1,227,039,521 1,227,039,521 - Diluted 1,295,380,218 1,307,483,883 1,303,631,147 1,303,631,147

1,297,712,264 1,308,177,944 1,308,177,944

Note (a): The amortization and depreciation expense and related tax effect attributable to noncontrolling interests have been excluded from the presentation in the reconciliation items for GAAP and Non-GAAP

results.

RLX TECHNOLOGY INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (All amounts in thousands)



















For the three months ended

For the nine months ended

September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30,

September 30, September 30, September 30,

2025 2026 2026 2026

2025 2026 2026

RMB RMB RMB US$

RMB RMB US$ Net cash generated from/(used in) operating activities 357,546 (63,227) 40,041 5,972

794,327 (92,027) (13,726) Net cash (used in)/generated from investing activities (343,188) 983,338 714,539 106,576

(2,146,855) 1,581,551 235,894 Net cash used in financing activities (370,205) (403,599) (141,203) (21,061)

(682,718) (1,408,514) (210,085) Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash, cash

equivalents and restricted cash (27,032) (115,006) (25,549) (3,811)

(32,636) (198,203) (29,563) Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents

and restricted cash (382,879) 401,506 587,828 87,676

(2,067,882) (117,193) (17,480) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the

beginning of the period 3,959,356 4,438,485 4,839,991 721,902

5,644,359 5,545,012 827,058 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end

of the period 3,576,477 4,839,991 5,427,819 809,578

3,576,477 5,427,819 809,578



















SOURCE RLX Technology Inc.