Company Surpasses 300 Locations Worldwide

Net Profit of NT$177 Million (US$5.61 Million), Up 56% Annually; Q3 EPS NT$1.62; Board Approves NT$1.455 per Share Q3 Dividend

TAIPEI, Nov. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- World Gym Corporation (2762.TW), the owner of the iconic World Gym brand with over 300 locations worldwide, today announced its Q3 2026 financial results. Driven by revenue growth and gross margin expansion, net profit rose 56% YoY.

Q3 2026 Financial Highlights

Net Profit: NT$177 million (US$5.61 million), up 56.04% YoY

Gross Margin: 19.98%, up 3.27 ppts YoY

Operating Margin: 8.95%, up 2.81 ppts YoY

EPS: NT$1.62, compared to NT$1.04 in Q3 2025

Global Network: surpassed 300 locations across 10 countries as of October 30, 2026

Dividend Approval

Q3 2026 Cash Dividend: NT$ 1.455 per share

Supported by membership and personal training growth, Q3 revenue reached NT$2.979 billion, up 0.95% quarter-on-quarter and 5.5% YoY. Compared to Q2, profitability slowed due to higher summertime operating expenses. Expenses also rose as two Taiwan stores entered pre-sale, four stores opened, and resources were deployed for the pre-sale launch of the company's first corporate location in Thailand.

For the first three quarters, revenue reached NT$8.742 billion, up 7.85% YoY. Gross margin was 21.04%, up 4.99 percentage points YoY, and operating margin was 10.21%, a significant increase of 5.15 percentage points YoY. Nine-month net profit reached NT$615 million, a 1.54-fold increase YoY, with an EPS of NT$5.63.

John Caraccio, Chairman of World Gym Corporation, commented, "World Gym's profit-oriented expansion strategy has proven successful. Even as we launched ten new locations in the first nine months, including our first club in Thailand, profitability still grew significantly. We have now surpassed 300 locations worldwide, and contributions from new locations are expected to drive growth in the fourth quarter and into next year."

World Gym has also strengthened same-store sales this year, with new fitness programs including Pilates and HYROX co-branded training. Given the positive outlook for the fitness industry both in Taiwan and the APAC region, coupled with new fitness programs launched in the second half of this year, the Company remains optimistic about its growth prospects.

Note: Based on a USD/TWD exchange rate of 31.74

2026 Q3 Financial Results Report (Unit: NT$ K) Item 2026 Q3 2026 Q2 QoQ% 2025 Q3 YoY% Operating Revenues 2,979,175 2,951,126 0.95 2,823,808 5.5 Gross Profit 595,232 631,289 -5.71 471,877 26.14 Income before tax 224,629 285,911 -21.43 138,660 62 Net Income 176,605 219,317 -19.48 113,177 56.04

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding future growth, expansion plans, new product launches, expected performance, dividend policy, and management's outlook. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Factors that may affect future results include economic conditions, market competition, regulatory developments, consumer demand, and the Company's ability to execute its growth strategy. World Gym Corporation undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

About World Gym Corporation

World Gym Corporation is Taiwan's largest fitness chain, operating 142 locations. In 2024, it acquired World Gym International, securing the iconic World Gym brand and global operating rights, establishing itself as a global fitness leader. With a franchise network spanning 10 countries and over 300 locations, it serves over 1,000,000 members. The company continues to empower individuals worldwide to achieve their fitness goals and live healthier lives through state-of-the-art facilities, innovative programs, and technology-driven solutions.

SOURCE World Gym