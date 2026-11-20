Company Surpasses 300 Locations Worldwide
Net Profit of NT$177 Million (US$5.61 Million), Up 56% Annually; Q3 EPS NT$1.62; Board Approves NT$1.455 per Share Q3 Dividend
TAIPEI, Nov. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- World Gym Corporation (2762.TW), the owner of the iconic World Gym brand with over 300 locations worldwide, today announced its Q3 2026 financial results. Driven by revenue growth and gross margin expansion, net profit rose 56% YoY.
Q3 2026 Financial Highlights
- Net Profit: NT$177 million (US$5.61 million), up 56.04% YoY
- Gross Margin: 19.98%, up 3.27 ppts YoY
- Operating Margin: 8.95%, up 2.81 ppts YoY
- EPS: NT$1.62, compared to NT$1.04 in Q3 2025
- Global Network: surpassed 300 locations across 10 countries as of October 30, 2026
Dividend Approval
- Q3 2026 Cash Dividend: NT$ 1.455 per share
Supported by membership and personal training growth, Q3 revenue reached NT$2.979 billion, up 0.95% quarter-on-quarter and 5.5% YoY. Compared to Q2, profitability slowed due to higher summertime operating expenses. Expenses also rose as two Taiwan stores entered pre-sale, four stores opened, and resources were deployed for the pre-sale launch of the company's first corporate location in Thailand.
For the first three quarters, revenue reached NT$8.742 billion, up 7.85% YoY. Gross margin was 21.04%, up 4.99 percentage points YoY, and operating margin was 10.21%, a significant increase of 5.15 percentage points YoY. Nine-month net profit reached NT$615 million, a 1.54-fold increase YoY, with an EPS of NT$5.63.
John Caraccio, Chairman of World Gym Corporation, commented, "World Gym's profit-oriented expansion strategy has proven successful. Even as we launched ten new locations in the first nine months, including our first club in Thailand, profitability still grew significantly. We have now surpassed 300 locations worldwide, and contributions from new locations are expected to drive growth in the fourth quarter and into next year."
World Gym has also strengthened same-store sales this year, with new fitness programs including Pilates and HYROX co-branded training. Given the positive outlook for the fitness industry both in Taiwan and the APAC region, coupled with new fitness programs launched in the second half of this year, the Company remains optimistic about its growth prospects.
Note: Based on a USD/TWD exchange rate of 31.74
2026 Q3 Financial Results Report (Unit: NT$ K)
Item
2026 Q3
2026 Q2
QoQ%
2025 Q3
YoY%
Operating Revenues
2,979,175
2,951,126
0.95
2,823,808
5.5
Gross Profit
595,232
631,289
-5.71
471,877
26.14
Income before tax
224,629
285,911
-21.43
138,660
62
Net Income
176,605
219,317
-19.48
113,177
56.04
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding future growth, expansion plans, new product launches, expected performance, dividend policy, and management's outlook. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Factors that may affect future results include economic conditions, market competition, regulatory developments, consumer demand, and the Company's ability to execute its growth strategy. World Gym Corporation undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.
About World Gym Corporation
World Gym Corporation is Taiwan's largest fitness chain, operating 142 locations. In 2024, it acquired World Gym International, securing the iconic World Gym brand and global operating rights, establishing itself as a global fitness leader. With a franchise network spanning 10 countries and over 300 locations, it serves over 1,000,000 members. The company continues to empower individuals worldwide to achieve their fitness goals and live healthier lives through state-of-the-art facilities, innovative programs, and technology-driven solutions.
SOURCE World Gym