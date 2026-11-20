Endava plc (NYSE: DAVA) ("Endava" or the "Company") today announced that it received a notice from the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE") on November 18, 2026 stating that the Company is not in compliance with the NYSE's continued listing requirements under Section 802.01E of the NYSE Listed Company Manual as a result of the Company's delay in filing its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2026 (the "Annual Report") with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").

The notice has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of the Company's securities on the NYSE subject to the Company's compliance with other continued listing requirements.

As previously disclosed in a Form 12b-25 filed by the Company on November 3, 2026, the Company was unable, without unreasonable effort or expense, to file the Annual Report within the prescribed time period due to the internal investigation initiated by the Company's Audit Committee into the accounting treatment of certain customer and supplier agreements. As a result of the investigation and the identification of separate accounting errors relating to revenue recognition, the Company is in the process of restating its previously reported financial results for fiscal 2026.

The Company's preliminary estimate of the restatement's impact on the Company's previously reported fiscal 2026 financial results, its disclosure controls and procedures, and its internal control over financial reporting remains consistent with its press release issued on October 28, 2026. Endava expects adjustments to its fiscal 2026 revenue to be equivalent to approximately 2% 4% of the Company's fiscal 2025 revenue, it does not expect any adjustments to its fiscal 2025 results, and it does not expect a restatement of prior fiscal years or previous periods relating to those prior fiscal years. Management is currently in discussions with its lenders as it evaluates these matters and the potential impact on the Company's revolving credit facility.

Under NYSE rules, Endava has a six-month period from the filing due date of November 17, 2026 to file the Annual Report with the SEC and regain compliance. The Company continues to work diligently with its advisors and auditors to file the Annual Report as soon as reasonably practicable and regain compliance with the NYSE's continued listing requirements.

About Endava

Endava is a leading provider of next-generation technology services dedicated to enabling its clients to accelerate growth, tackle complex challenges and thrive in evolving markets. Endava embeds AI across the design and delivery of technology transformation, combining it with deep industry expertise to deliver measurable client outcomes with greater speed and precision. Central to Endava's model is Dava.Flow, its AI-native engagement lifecycle with governance, traceability and transparency built into the delivery process.

Endava's clients span payments, insurance, banking and capital markets, technology, media, telecommunications, healthcare, mobility, retail and consumer goods and more. The Company's team of more than 10,000 Endavans helps clients break new ground from locations in Europe, the Americas, Asia Pacific and the Middle East.

For more information, visit www.endava.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of terms and phrases such as "believe," "expect," "intends," "outlook," "may," "will," and other similar terms and phrases. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the timing of the Annual Report and the Company's ability to file its Annual Report and regain compliance with the NYSE continued listing requirements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated by these forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: Endava's ability to achieve its revenue growth goals, including as a result of a slower conversion of its pipeline; Endava's expectations of future operating results or financial performance; Endava's ability to accurately forecast and achieve its announced guidance; Endava's ability to retain existing clients and attract new clients, including its ability to increase revenue from existing clients and diversify its revenue concentration; Endava's ability to attract and retain highly-skilled IT professionals at cost-effective rates; Endava's ability to successfully identify acquisition targets, consummate acquisitions and successfully integrate acquired businesses and personnel; Endava's ability to penetrate new industry verticals and geographies and grow its revenue in current industry verticals and geographies; Endava's ability to maintain favorable pricing and utilisation rates to support its gross margin; the effects of increased competition as well as innovations by new and existing competitors in its market; the size of Endava's addressable market and market trends; Endava's ability to adapt to technological change and industry trends and innovate solutions for its clients; Endava's plans for growth and future operations, including its ability to manage its growth; Endava's ability to comply with the terms of its outstanding indebtedness; Endava's ability to effectively manage its international operations, including Endava's exposure to foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations; Endava's future financial performance; the impact of unstable market, economic, and global conditions, as well as other risks and uncertainties discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of Endava's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended June 30, 2025, filed with the SEC on September 4, 2025, and in other filings that Endava makes from time to time with the SEC. In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this press release represent Endava's views and expectations as of the date hereof and are based on information currently available to Endava. Endava anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause its views to change. Endava specifically disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking statements in this press release except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Endava's views as of any date subsequent to the date hereof.

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Contacts:

Investors

Laurence Madsen, Head of Investor Relations

Endava

investors@endava.com



Media

Endava Press Office

Media.Relations@endava.com