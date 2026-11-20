The first Belgian deployment combines charging technology, local expertise and long-term service support to help commercial fleets electrify with confidence

Gilbarco Veeder-Root, a Vontier company (NYSE: VNT), has deployed its Konect electric vehicle (EV) charging solution in Belgium marking a milestone achievement with longtime distributor Mokobouw. Together, the companies are expanding their collaboration beyond traditional forecourt infrastructure into EV charging installation, commissioning and lifecycle support.

The partnership will help commercial fleets deploy and operate EV charging infrastructure, combining Gilbarco Veeder-Root's charging technology with Mokobouw's local installation and service capabilities.

As commercial fleet electrification accelerates across Europe, operators face a new set of challenges beyond vehicle adoption, including site design, power management, charger deployment and long-term maintenance. Addressing these needs requires a combination of technology, local expertise and ongoing support.

"The challenge facing commercial fleets is no longer whether to electrify, but how to deploy and support charging infrastructure reliably at scale," said Merrick Glass, Managing Director of emobility, Gilbarco Veeder-Root. "Fleet operators need more than chargers. They need trusted partners who can help them design, deploy and support charging infrastructure over the long term. Together with Mokobouw, we're helping customers make that transition with confidence."

"Our customers were looking for more than charging equipment. They wanted guidance, expertise and confidence that they would have access to support throughout the life of the investment," said Stefaan Van de Moer, Managing Director of Mokobouw Belgium. "Through our partnership with Gilbarco Veeder-Root, we have developed the capabilities required to support customers from installation and commissioning through long-term operation."

The first deployment under the expanded partnership was completed at MC Transport Logistics in Dendermonde, where Gilbarco Veeder-Root's Konect charging infrastructure supports the company's growing electric fleet.

"Reliability, support and accountability were all important factors for us," said Rocky Crick, Director at MC Transport Logistics. "Having access to a local partner with the expertise and backing to support us throughout the project gave us confidence at every stage."

The installation serves as a blueprint for future EV charging deployments across Belgium and the Netherlands, where fleets, fuel retailers and commercial site operators are increasingly investing in electrification infrastructure.

The partnership will enable fleet operators to build the infrastructure needed to accelerate electrification and adapt to a more connected, multi-energy transportation ecosystem through technology, local expertise and ongoing support.

For more information about the Mokobouw and Gilbarco Veeder-Root partnership, please visit www.mokobouw.nl/oplossingen/brandstofpompen.

About Vontier

Vontier (NYSE: VNT) is a global industrial technology company uniting productivity, automation and multi-energy technologies to meet the needs of a rapidly evolving, more connected mobility ecosystem. Leveraging leading market positions, decades of domain expertise and unparalleled portfolio breadth, Vontier powers the way the world moves delivering smart, safe and sustainable solutions to our customers and the planet. Vontier has a culture of continuous improvement and innovation worldwide. Additional information about Vontier is available on the Company's website at www.vontier.com.

About Gilbarco Veeder-Root

Gilbarco Veeder-Root is the worldwide technology leader for retail and commercial fueling operations, offering the broadest range of integrated solutions from the forecourt to the convenience store and head office. For over 150 years, Gilbarco has earned the trust of its customers by providing long-term partnership, uncompromising support, and proven reliability. Major product lines include fuel dispensers, tank gauges and fleet management systems.

About Mokobouw

With over 100 years of industry experience, Mokobouw is a leading one-stop partner for fueling and fast-charging solutions in the oil and petrochemical sector. Backed by more than 100 experts and a 24/7 nationwide service network, the company provides innovative, sustainable equipment from top-tier brands like Gilbarco, Veeder-Root, Red Jacket and Konect. Additional information about Mokobouw is available on the Company's website at www.mokobouw.nl

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Media Contact:

Emily Rochelle

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Emily.Rochelle@vontier.com