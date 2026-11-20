MetricStream, the global market leader in purpose-built governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) solutions, today announced its 15th annual GRC Summit, taking place May 11 and 12, 2027, at the Royal Garden Hotel in London. The premier event for GRC professionals, the 2027 GRC Summit is expected to bring together more than 250 attendees over two days, with 35+ speakers and 25+ sessions.

The summit will convene C-suite executives, board members, risk leaders, and GRC practitioners from across the UK, Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, and beyond. In the UK and Europe, regulatory mandates such as the UK Corporate Governance Code Provision 29 (board-level declaration on internal controls), the Digital Operational Resilience Act (DORA), the EU AI Act, and NIS2 are driving rapid growth in GRC adoption by creating hard deadlines and budget urgency.

Organizations are using this moment to retire fragmented approaches in favor of integrated platforms and to adopt AI. The summit will examine how organizations are using AI to drive strategic outcomes across governance, risk, compliance, audit, cyber, third-party risk, and resilience. The central question for 2027 is how far to take AI and how to keep it governed.

The summit will also highlight MetricStream's recently launched AgentStream, the AI inside its products and platform, which enables purpose-built GRC that thinks, advises, and acts. It delivers context-aware assistants, agents, and an orchestrated agent ecosystem that turns GRC from a system of record into a system of intelligence, action, and decisions.

Sessions will cover AI-driven continuous sensing of risks, regulations, controls, incidents, and vendors, so teams see risk as it emerges, not after the fact. Other sessions will show how recommended next actions, based on an organization's own data, help teams make the right call faster without waiting for an expert, and how agents trigger assessments, remediate issues, and file evidence within guardrails, with a human in the loop. The summit will also address how to design, implement, and govern AI agents to ensure results remain accurate, transparent, and accountable.

The in-person London summit follows the successful U.S. GRC Summit on November 4 and 5, attended by more than 1,000 GRC leaders, industry experts, and practitioners.

"As agents take on more GRC work, the hard part is no longer the technology. It is deciding where AI acts on its own and where people stay in charge," said Manu Gopeendran, Senior Vice President, Strategy Marketing, MetricStream. "In London, risk, compliance, audit, and cyber leaders from across the UK and Europe will share what is working in practice and where the guardrails belong."

Speaker announcements and the full agenda will be shared in the coming months. To register for the event and get updates, click here.

About MetricStream Inc.

MetricStream is purpose-built for Governance, Risk, Compliance (GRC), Cyber, and Audit, moving GRC from a system of record to a system of intelligence, action, and decisions. AgentStream, its AI built on a GRC context engine, enterprise-grade governance, and a model-agnostic gateway, powers context-aware agents and assistants that think, advise, and act, grounded in your data and governed by design. Trusted by more than 1 million GRC professionals across 35+ countries and proven across hundreds of Fortune 500 and Global 1000 brands through 1,000+ implementations, MetricStream is recognized by Gartner and Forrester and headquartered in San Jose, California. Learn more at www.metricstream.com.

Follow MetricStream on LinkedIn, Facebook, and X.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261119284778/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Patricia A. McParland

Vice President, Marketing

pr@metricstream.com