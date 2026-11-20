Integration Gives Leaders a Live View of How Their Organization Works and the Capabilities to Make Plans and Take Actions Based on their Insights

Prodoscore, a leading provider of activity data and intelligence software, and ChartHop, the organizational intelligence company, today announced a partnership that brings Prodoscore's productivity insights into ChartHop, where leaders already plan headcount, budgets and team structure. Joint customers get a fuller picture of how their organization works, and a faster path from insight to decision.

Organizations today have access to more workforce and business data than ever before, but that information often lives across disconnected HR, finance, productivity and business systems. Much of it also describes the past: last quarter's financials, last year's engagement survey, exit interviews from people who have already left. As companies rethink how teams are structured, where capacity exists and how technologies like AI are changing work, leaders need current structure, activity and business data connected in one place to plan effectively.

Joint ChartHop and Prodoscore customers will see Prodoscore's productivity intelligence data alongside the people and business data ChartHop already connects, from headcount, compensation and performance to CRM records, call transcripts and financial plans. Prodoscore adds visibility into how employees actually work day to day through observed activity and engagement data. Together, these insights help leaders understand not just how their workforce is structured but how it operates, allowing them to assess capacity, identify opportunities to optimize teams and plan headcount and resources for where the business is going, not just where it has been.

"When executives can see how their teams spend their working time, they can plan headcount and resources with far more confidence," said Sam Naficy, CEO, Prodoscore. "In this economy, getting capacity and hiring decisions right is critical, and our integration with ChartHop puts that insight where leaders already do their workforce planning."

"Leaders make better workforce decisions when they can see not just who is on their team but how that team functions," added Ian White, Founder and CEO, ChartHop. "ChartHop already brings in data most HR tools never see, like sales pipeline, customer calls and the financial plan, which shows where the business is heading. Prodoscore adds a new layer of daily activity insight. Because it all lives where leaders plan headcount and budgets, they can act on a change with full context, before it shows up in the numbers."

About Prodoscore

Prodoscore is an AI-powered, employee-centric data intelligence solution dedicated to making teams more successful. Recognized by Inc. as a 2025 Best in Business honoree in the Best AI Implementation category and named to the 2026 Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies, Prodoscore provides clarity on what employees need to do to maintain optimal productivity, without feeling pressured by meaningless metrics. Prodoscore helps to empower employees, streamline processes, identify opportunities for workforce optimization and ensure better-informed decision-making. Its unique dataset, consisting of thousands of daily activity points across various core business applications, provides customers with meaningful insights that drive results.

As a cloud-based solution, Prodoscore works seamlessly with tools like Google Workspace, Microsoft 365, CRM systems, UCaaS and other business productivity apps, allowing it to be quickly implemented and easily maintained.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, Prodoscore is backed by PSG Equity. Learn more at prodoscore.com.

About ChartHop

ChartHop is the organizational intelligence company. The ChartHop platform connects people and business data, from the systems a company already runs, into a living model of the whole organization: people, work, finance, revenue and operations. HCM, headcount planning, visual analytics and agentic AI all run on that same model. Unlike closed suites, ChartHop works with the technology companies already have, through more than 100 integrations including Workday, ADP, SAP, Greenhouse and Salesforce. Leaders see how the organization got here and where it's heading, work from the same numbers, and act in the same place, with access governed down to the field. Hundreds of companies, including Airbnb, Headspace, Reformation, Mitsubishi HC Capital America, Sweetgreen and 1Password, get organizational insights and take action with ChartHop. charthop.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261119321831/en/

Contacts:

Prodoscore Contact

Christen George-McFerrin

Director of Marketing

703.870.9952

press@prodoscore.com

ChartHop Contact

Josie Sutcliffe

VP of Marketing

press@charthop.com